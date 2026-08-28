74 “Poverty Habits” These Women Still Swear By Even Though They’re No Longer Broke

Surely we’ve all been there: rent is due, payday is still days away, and your next meal becomes less about preference than choosing the least offensive combination of whatever ingredients you have left. That just about captures my monthly reality back when I was a university student. Cup-a-Soup sachets would be rationed, the depths of whatever shampoo remained would be tested, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Or is it? Because if there’s anything those years taught me, it’s that once you’ve learned how to make do, some habits are surprisingly hard to shake—even when you no longer have to. And apparently, I’m not the only one whose frugal habits stuck around.
Reddit user BazarasSeni recently asked, “Women who grew up poor and are now financially comfortable—what’s the one ‘poverty habit’ you absolutely cannot shake no matter how much money you have?” Scroll down for some of the best responses we selected, and let us know if there’s anything you’d add to the list.
#1
Getting the very last drop out of a container. Shampoo, mustard, dishwashing liquid, saddle soap, oil, paint, milk, you name it. Got to get the last little bit.
Image source: Literary67, poppacapnurass
#2
In the winter, leaving the oven door open after I’ve cooked. I’ve paid for that heat, I *will* use it.
Image source: Trisaraht0ps91, ArthurHidden
#3
I mentally calculate how many hours I need to work to afford a take out meal, clothes, anything. If it doesn’t feel “worth it” I don’t buy it….and I never pay full price for anything. It has to be on sale.
Image source: 80020Rockhound, Quin Engle
These days, no matter where you live, it’s probably pretty hard to find someone who isn’t at least a little worried about money (thanks, inflation). In the U.S. alone, the American Psychological Association’s 2025 Stress in America report found that money ranked fifth among the nation’s “significant stressors”: 66% of Americans reported feeling stressed about money, while 75% said they were concerned about the economy at large.
#4
Buying the cheap and discounted meats and freezing them even if I dont plan on using them in a recipe that week. I always have a large stock pile in general of food(canned, dry ingredients) due to going hungry way to often. Even financially comfortable it has come in handy on tough weeks when unexpected bills pop up (4k+ for a pet surgery for example).
Image source: LeChiotx, qwartm
#5
Eating food I don’t like, don’t want so that it doesn’t go to waste.
Image source: MiChic21, Getty Images
#6
Having a scarcity mindset when it comes to money and possessions, no matter how much money I have. I hardly ever buy anything really nice for myself, but when I do, I put it away and never wear/use it. Probably because the very few times I did get something nice as a kid I was constantly reminded that I wouldn’t get another one, if I lost or broke it.
Wearing my shoes until they have holes in them and still being reluctant to buy more. Being very territorial over my food and not wanting to share. I’m usually a really nice generous person, but living with food scarcity as a kid with 3 brothers will have you being like DON’T TOUCH my mf food. There’s literally nothing I hate more.
Image source: Helpful_Stock, DC Studio
But this isn’t exactly a new phenomenon. Sheiresa McRae Ngo, writing for Bankrate, describes financial stress—a feeling of worry or anxiety over money, debt and various expenses— as “one of the most prevalent and enduring types of stress.” And it can have a significant impact on our mental health, too. In fact, 47% of U.S. adults reported that money impacted their mental health, a 2024 Bankrate survey found, with 59% of respondents saying “difficulty paying for everyday expenses” had a “major impact” on their mental health.
#7
I keep a borderline crazy amount of food stockpiled. Apparently the fear of running out of food never goes away no matter how big your bank account. .
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#8
If it’s free, take it. Doesn’t matter if it’s broken or has a hole. It’s a resource and you might be able to fix it.
Image source: jessiemichele, fabrikasimf
#9
I dont care how much money I make there will always be a giant plastic bag of plastic bags in my household.
Image source: aamnipotent, anon
Considering this impact, it perhaps makes sense that some of the habits we develop when money is tight might stick around even after we can loosen our belts (and wallets) a little. Knowing you can afford something now doesn’t necessarily erase the memory of when you couldn’t, and a childhood or period of financial hardship can change the way you look at waste, spending and security long after the pressure has eased.
#10
No matter my financial status I have an insane love and craving for canned tuna. Now as an adult I recognize that all of my tuna sandwiches and tuna dishes as a kid stem from financial hardship, but there is something so comforting about a nice tuna sandwich that other meals just can’t replace. It doesn’t hurt that it’s super cheap and easy to make.
Image source: Empalagante, New Africa
#11
Shopping at the thrift store. Over the years I have found lots of awesome stuff, even some still with the original tags. Why would I spend twice as much for something I can find gently used for half the price? I once found a pair of $150 jeans still with the original tag for only $20. I will NEVER snub shopping used!
Image source: RedHeadRedeemed, magnific
#12
I research before purchases, even silly ones, like music.
Also- I hit up the library if I need some relaxation time.
& I love “bowl” meals- like teriyaki bowl, noodle bowl, etc. Poor people get good at multi tasking. Working you way out of poverty requires many study sessions while eating.
Image source: Adorable-Flight5256, magnific
When money is genuinely tight, saving, reusing and stretching what you have can be a necessity—there may simply not be another option. But when your circumstances improve, those same behaviors can take on a different meaning. They may have simply become second nature. It’s less about scarcity and more about frugality.
You might be able to buy something new but decide to make the old one last. You might be able to order takeout but still prefer to rustle up whatever leftovers you have instead. You might be able to throw something away, but if it still has a use, why would you? After all, when you’ve spent years learning not to waste what you have, “perfectly good” can be a surprisingly broad category.
#13
Watering down my hand soap, conditioner, shampoo, etc. when it gets to about halfway full so I can extend how long I can go without buying another.
TMI and I know its problematic but I probably don’t throw out my razors as often as I should.
Also air drying my clothes to save money on the dryer (communal laundry).
Image source: BlueMondayFeels, jcomp
#14
Kids can get seconds before I get a full plate…even though I know there is plenty of food for all of us.
I don’t have to save every piece of paper, like the junk mail that has “this page left blank” printed on it. I used to save it to use for notes. It’s ok to throw it away!!
My neighbor and I were raised on way different income levels. She says “look, this is how much this new stroller cost!! It’s fanccyyyyy.” My mind set is “wow, I got this stroller from a friend who got it from her friend, this is the third kid that has used it, look how much money I’ve saved!!!!!”.
Image source: DaisyTheBoyCat, prostooleh
#15
I bring food to the airport. Not gonna get gouged, even though I can easily afford it.
Image source: TanteBabs, rosshelenphoto
In other words, what started out of necessity can become a conscious choice. And that’s where these “poverty habits” get interesting. Not everyone holding onto them still depends on them to get by. Some have simply learned that they like saving money, dislike waste or feel more comfortable knowing they have a little extra something tucked away in case they need it. Their circumstances may have changed, but the lessons they learned haven’t necessarily disappeared with them.
#16
If we get takeout and there’s leftover ketchup packets (or any other condiment for that matter), I cut them open and squeeze them into the ketchup bottle in the fridge.
I also still dig out the bottom of Chapstick and cut open lip gloss tubes to get every last drop.
I could not dream of throwing these things away without doing this first.
Image source: Quiet_Thicc_Babe87, Karolina Grabowska
#17
Anxiety around money
We are expecting our first kid. I know we can easily afford the daycare we want. I did however have a complete spiral and made us sit down to discuss finances *again*.
Image source: tvp204, Yunus Tuğ
#18
Opening up/squeezing/ leaving upside down and overnight all bottles and tubes of my cosmetics/lotions/serums to get the very last bit out.
Image source: Alarming_Vast2103, Noah
And maybe that’s why so many of these habits feel less like deprivation and more like resourcefulness—less restriction than intention. Learning to use something until it genuinely needs replacing, squeezing out every last drop, saving leftovers, comparing prices or thinking twice before making a purchase are hardly behaviors that need to change simply because you can now afford not to do them. So perhaps the real question isn’t why these habits stick around, but why you’d ever want to get rid of them.
#19
Constant fear of being penniless in my retirement days.
Image source: LipTit, Curated Lifestyle
#20
Reuse things if they’re in good shape – Ziploc, containers etc.
I won’t throw out food. Leftovers will always be eaten for lunches, breakfast or dinner the next few days. Or I freeze them.
Save save save.
Hardly shop… I only shop when I need things.
If I can do or make it at home, I will instead of spending the money.
Image source: trUth_b0mbs, Karolina Grabowska
#21
I never throw out powder cosmetics. I grew to be able to afford a $250 palette and g*****n it, I’m not going to toss it because I only used one square.
Image source: SnooStrawberries2955, Kelly Sikkema
#22
I find it difficult to buy new socks/underwear/bras/shoes. I will wear them far past when I should. Same with dish sponges.
Image source: ramenfor2016, Toa Heftiba
#23
I will never use a full paper towel. Rip it in into the exact amount I need and save the rest for later lol.
Image source: NeedAMozzarellaStick, Brandon Cormier
#24
Savings used napkins to use for wiper even dirtier things later such as spills on floor.
Image source: BigBadYellowLeaf, N1CE
#25
Making or fixing what I can – diy the heck out of anything within my knowledge.
Image source: Zombie2136, Curated Lifestyle
#26
Turning off all the lights because electricity is too expensive.
Image source: happyaggie18, Pablo Merchán Montes
#27
I still budget out my money in envelops for the month. I also buy what my husband calls “poor people cereal” (he grew up well off) aka frosted mini wheats, Cheerios and Chex. Also if we are low on milk I will add water still to my cereal.
Image source: Tatbootyy, Kateryna Hliznitsova
#28
I get anxious when I see waste. For instance, watching my kids color too hard and use up the crayons makes me anxious.
Image source: moemoe8652, Lucas Alexander
#29
Making a recipe, having it come out terrible, and forcing myself to eat all of it anyways because I cant waste any money or food.
Image source: 0bsolescencee, George Dagerotip
#30
I’ve wanted to see a major concert for so long- I can’t pull the trigger. Spending so much money on it is just something I can’t fathom.
Image source: NHgingerinVA, Getty Images
#31
I get anxiety about buying anything that’s NOT on sale.
Image source: scsmiles99
#32
Using old containers of butter as Tupperware.
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#33
I am overweight because I absolutely can not bring myself to throw out food.
Image source: PatMenotaur
#34
I still order the cheapest pizza from Dominos coz I’m lovin it.
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#35
Every pay raise, new job etc my income has increased. I still judge certain items by how many hours I have to work to pay for it (this item is okay because I could by four in an hour/I have to work 2 days to pay for whatever). Savings and fun money doesn’t come into the equation at all.
Image source: sydnelizabeth
#36
I stock up on pad in bulk. I will drop 100 on pads just so I know I always have a pack.
Image source: SqueaksScreech
#37
Pulling out the calculator to look at the numbers and calculate everything 😭.
Image source: Blankstareswow
#38
I’m always saving and it’s never enough. I finally have $1000 in the bank, well it now needs to be $1500.
I have around $8000 saved but I still feel like I need more, I’m worried I’m missing out on taking holidays and stuff because I can’t seem to spend it.
Image source: truckstick_burns
#39
Staple clothing and eying off season or moving out of the season clothing sales.
Image source: Ok-Turnip-9035
#40
Waste not want not, whether it’s cleaning my plate even when I’m stuffed or saving things like wrapping paper and ribbon.
Image source: browniie111
#41
I feel really guilty if I spend more than $20/day on anything. I spent $56 on gas today, bought 2 $70 fans for my business, spent $14 at Chipotle, and I feel like I’m back in 1995, wondering if I will make it to my next paycheck. We were poor as kids, and then college poor, so it’s deeply ingrained to feel guilty for spending money on certain things.
Image source: i-touched-morrissey
#42
Hoarding… my parents held on to the most useless things bc they always thought it might be useful later. I do that now… and it physically pains me to throw anything away. Esp clothes. I still have clothes from middle school that still fit me. I just can’t make myself throw them out.
Edit: I’m 30yo.
Image source: Educational-Ground26
#43
Money anxiety. No matter how much I save, it feels like it’s not enough if something happens.
Image source: Little_Turnip40
#44
Immediately going to the clearance rack in any store before I’ve even looked at anything else.
Image source: releasethekaren
#45
I buy a lot of store brand vs name brand, I use fast food coupons, and only buy my clothes when they’re on sale.
Image source: bananalee21
#46
I love getting something cheap. The thrill of getting a bargain always makes me happy.
I feel weird buying full priced items or treating myself to nice things.
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#47
Only shopping at discount grocery stores. it’s the same s**t. i’m not paying $10 more per item bc i can afford “whole foods” now.
Image source: PrestigiousHeart9294
#48
If clothing cost something I don’t find reasonable, I just cannot find it in me to spend the money on it.
I will happily drop some money on food, but even if it is shirt I’m in love with, if I think the price is ridiculous, I will fall out of love with it.
Image source: littlemybb
#49
Trying to find the best items for the lowest price even if it takes 5x as long to do. I hate wasting money on things that aren’t 100% what I need and a good deal.
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#50
Keeping containers to use as Tupperware later- I have very nice glass sets and I still sometimes will wash the lunch meat container I use later.
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#51
Saving up to buy good clothes or bags or shoes and then never wearing them cause I’m keeping them for a special occasion.
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#52
Getting massive guilt and anxiety from buying anything online lmao. I live in a small island nation so theres always a pretty high delivery fee and online stuff isn’t guaranteed to fit or look exactly the same as the picture, and sending back and receiving refunds was always a massive pain back in the day before paypal became a thing so we just never risked it.
Now its much more normalized, fees are lower and returns are way easier but i still rarely buy online and then feel terrible when i do and have to make my boyfriend reassure me that no, its fine, we are in fact not going to go bankrupt bc i bought a replacement for my favourite $120 PJ set that ive owned for 7 years and are basically tatters at this point lmao.
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#53
Waiting to eat till dinner to save on food.
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#54
Ordering as cheaply as I can when I go out to eat. I could probably count on one hand the number of times I’ve splurged and gotten something off the “entree” section of the menu.
Buying store brand and budget brands at the grocery store.
Wearing and using things until they’re completely worn out. I mend and repair as much as I can, and I wring every ounce of life out of everything that I own. At least now, when I need a new item, I try and buy higher quality things that will last a long time.
Image source: saillavee
#55
Omg I don’t think I’ll ever change.. I don’t use paper towels (hand towels only). If I buy any cleaning product, I check if they are refillable before buying. I buy foam soap and when it’s half gone I fill it up with water. I buy off brand everything except Dawn. I do my laundry in the morning before peak hours. I cook only after peak hours. I guess a lot of mine are sustainability related too 😅.
Image source: ohyoufunnylady
#56
This is an interesting thread cos I do a lot of these habits and I grew up relatively comfortable (international holidays every year, family chauffeur up until I was 16 etc).
Sorting online stores by lowest price; turning cosmetics bottles upside down/using a ruler on toothpaste; eating things I don’t want to eat because of the fear of wasting food (might be an undiscovered eating disorder tho); never bought a branded bag in my life; checking out discounted items first before looking at full-priced ones (I often leave stores empty handed). My steam library is full of games that I wait until they have been massively discounted – the only game I think I bought at full price was BG3.
While I didn’t grow up poor, I definitely was raised cheap and my mum grew up poor. Seeing my husband use 2 shampoo pumps for his short hair really triggered something in me.
Image source: PinnaCochleada
#57
Very disproportionate fear of how much something (example – a car repair) *might* cost. the amount of paralyzing dread I feel when I need to take my car to be serviced feels like they are going to tell me it costs $100,000’s of dollars rather than hundreds.
Image source: bigcinty
#58
I ask before I spend money. Doesn’t matter the amount, it can be Amazon or McDonald’s. My husband is a good man but it’s me.
Image source: FaithlessnessWeak800
#59
I won’t spend money on myself without asking my husband first incase there’s an expense I’m not thinking about. He hates it, tells me that “men who need that are controlling” and is all around offended. And I still have to check. .
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#60
Food scarcity issues: Freezer is full. Using all parts of whatever. Stocking up on sale. Cleaning the plate. Stretching a recipe. You name it.
Image source: Danceretta
#61
I always keep like a 3 month supply of different canned foods like beans, corn, different tomatoes, etc etc. It’s just habit. If my husband goes shopping with me he always makes me put it all back because we never have room for it lmao.
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#62
Can’t stand risky investments. I get really upset if I lose money on something silly even if it’s not that much. I still can’t shake that feeling like every dollar is my last.
Image source: april_eleven
#63
Stocking up on supplies when there’s a good sale. So many times have my stockpiles gotten my husband and I through unexpected lean times. I’ve been able to use my stockpile to help when a colleagues house burned down. My husband was a bit baffled by the habit when we started dating but now he has his own stockpiles of supplies.
Image source: JennieSimms
#64
Working over time. I dont need to anymore but I still feel like I need to. Idk, still feels weird to not be in survival mode anymore.
Image source: lovelylenora259
#65
The money anxiety is intense and sometimes debilitating. Especially when it comes to more expensive things like paying medical bills or car repairs. I SPIRAL and feel like something really bad is going to happen or that I’ll somehow never have enough money to cover what could happen. I’ll also get anxiety over purchases of anything that’s not a necessity. Like if I buy myself a new lipstick, I’ll feel dread and fear that I could have used the money I spent for xyz random thing that could possibly come up. I logically know those feelings are overblown, but I just haven’t been able to curb them.
Image source: natsuhime
#66
My favorite snack is still saltines with butter or microwave nachos. I buy generic whenever I can.
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#67
Money anxiety and doing grocery store math. I don’t objectively need to look at prices at the grocery store. But I do. And will continue to do math of how much I’m spending. It’s mental math and not 100% accurate but it’s very close and it makes me feel better so it’s fine. (For example a total will be 128.34 and I’ll have mental mathed it to 135) it’s a habit I’m trying to break but I understand where it came from and will probably keep doing it.
Image source: kkiioo112
#68
I’ll never feel “comfortable” or not have some anxiety about money and financial security. My partner is perplexed by this and he has to go out of his way to reassure me that we’ll be ok.
Image source: DorothyZbornak03
#69
Overstocking certain things like shampoo/conditioner, body wash, some pantry items because I might not be able to afford them again if they run out.
Image source: Mediocre_Wonder
#70
Always have enough toilet paper and socks.
Image source: Seamusjamesl
#71
Cooking at home most of the week instead of eating out.
Image source: dreamsandcoffee06
#72
Squeezing the last drop out of everything, even cutting open containers to get what can’t get squozen out, not buying something that I could really use cause the price is like $50+, shopping at Aldi and the thrift cause I grew up doing both so it’s normal to me. .
Image source: Eunuch_Provocateur
#73
Using every last bit of a product in a package. Turning the bottle upside down, etc.
Price comparison, especially online. I’m still trying to get the best deal and will test all the coupon codes! 😂.
Image source: AdoraNadora
#74
Ripping paper towels in half to save them.
Image source: plumhead99
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