Middle School Secretary Vanishes After Being Accused Of Disturbing Crimes

Police are on the hunt for a middle school secretary accused of illegal acts involving a student.
Brenda Meza, 34, is wanted on several felony charges. Authorities in Greeley, Colorado, believe the secretary has fled the state to avoid prosecution.
Greeley police said officers responded to a home on February 12 following a report about alleged s*xual ab*se involving a 13-year-old student.
Image credits: Greeley Police Department
Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive content that some readers may find distressing.
Meza is thought to have subjected the minor to traumatic illegal acts over several months.
The 34-year-old was placed on administrative leave the day police were called.
On February 25, a letter sent to families at the school where she worked confirmed that she had been terminated from her position amid the investigation.
Image credits: Homes
The incident reportedly occurred within Greeley-Evans School District Six.
Meza reportedly worked as the school’s secretary at Franklin Middle School. She was hired in February 2020.
Along with her secretarial duties, she helped with game clubs and was the school’s cross country coach this year, as per 9news. She had also worked as a substitute teacher.
Image credits: Wavebreak Media/freepik (not an actual photo)
According to the Greely Police Department, officers have been unsuccessful in contacting the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective Austin Burckley at Austin.Burckley@greeleypd.com. Those who know Meza’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact Officer Zach Eberhard at Zach.Eberhard@greeleypd.com or 970-502-2186.
Investigators have not detailed the specific allegations made against Meza. The victim’s gender has also not been disclosed.
Image credits: NCuffs
Suzette Luster, the principal of Franklin Middle School, sent a letter to parents addressing the investigation.
“Student safety and security is always our first priority,” reads the note.
“We are very sorry if these allegations have negatively impacted our school, staff, and students. If your student needs extra support during this time, please reach out to our counseling office.”
Image credits: NCuffs
Officers first arrived at Meza’s home in Greeley on February 12 after receiving a report regarding the alleged, ongoing ab*se of a 13-year-old.
The woman was not at her residence at the time and has not been seen since, according to police.
Image credits: NCuffs
According to RAINN, the largest anti-s*xual violence organization in the United States, most perpetrators who commit these crimes against children are already in the minor’s’ circle of trust.
The majority are acquaintances (59%) or family members (34%) of the child, with only 7% being strangers.
RAINN notes that this crime affects 63,000 children every year in the United States.
Image credits: jeswin/freepik (not an actual photo)
The incident comes after a high school secretary in Indiana was arrested on accusations that she slept with a minor student.
Alicia Hughes is believed to have s*xually ab*sed the 17-year-old on at least five occasions. She was detained and charged with five counts of child seduction.
Indiana’s child seduction law considers the age difference between the adult and the minor, whether the adult was in a position of trust regarding the minor, the authority that the adult exerted over the minor, and/or whether the adult exploited any particular vulnerability of the minor.
Image credits: NCuffs
Also last year, Indiana authorities arrested teacher and track coach Noah McBride on charges that include eight counts of child seduction and three counts of child solicitation.
The teacher is accused of having illegal intimate relations with a student who was 15 at the time. The victim said that McBride would sometimes record their interactions with his phone.
Perpetrators leave indelible scars on their victims. According to RAINN, victims of s*xual violence are more likely than non-victims to develop substance dependence issues, experience a major depressive episode as adults, and develop PTSD as adults.
If you or someone you know has experienced this issue, help is available. RAINN’s hotline offers free, confidential, 24/7 support. You can call 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat at RAINN.org/hotline
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