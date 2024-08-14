Grant Ellis Named the New Bachelor Season 29 Lead

Grant Ellis is the new Bachelor! On the same night that fans watched Jenn Tran send Grant home just before the Hometowns, the 30-year-old day trader was named as The Bachelor’s season 29 lead.
After realizing his journey on The Bachelorette had ended, Grant said:
I feel empty right now. Jenn’s a great woman. She’s a great woman. I expressed my [emotions]. This moment captured his vulnerability and desire for connection.
Speaking about his future on the show, Grant expressed:
I want a family. I want to be happy. I want a wife. I want to be in love. I want that. He continued,
I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give everything to me in return.
The upcoming season presents Grant with an opportunity to find the deep connection he longs for. According to ABC, Grant is a self-proclaimed mama’s boy with an infectious smile and unwavering positivity. Although he’s passionate about his career in finance, he enjoys cheering on the Lakers, bowling strikes at the alley, and belting out tunes at karaoke nights when not working.
With this being a new chapter in his life, Grant looks forward to embarking on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor, and appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.
This season will follow Joey Graziadei’s turn on The Bachelor, where the tennis pro got engaged to Kelsey Anderson. As they plan their wedding, the franchise continues with new stories and unique experiences for fans of the series.
But first up is The Golden Bachelorette. Catch Gerry Turner’s ex, Joan Vassos, as she embarks on her love journey starting September 18 on ABC.
