Grant Ellis Announced as Second Black Lead for Upcoming Bachelor Season

The 30-year-old day trader from Newark, NJ was just sent home on tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette. Published on August 12, 2024 10:01PM EDT
Just moments after viewers saw Grant get sent home brokenhearted on tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, ABC announced that the 30-year-old day trader from Newark will star in season 29 of The Bachelor.
The news comes one week after fans watched Grant have a romantic one-on-one date with Bachelorette Jenn Tran in New Zealand. Later in the episode, the former pro basketball player shocked the other men when he confessed to falling in love with Jenn.
I see somebody that I could have a life with, he told them.
Alas, Jenn didn’t feel the same way. In her final rose ceremony before hometown dates, she sent home Spencer, a 30-year-old pet portrait entrepreneur, and Grant.
I want a family. I want to be happy. I want a life. I want to be in love,” Grant said in his exit interview after he failed to get a rose in tonight’s episode. “I did not think that was going to happen tonight.
It was also revealed that Grant’s candidacy as the new Bachelor is quite unique, considering that cast announcements traditionally occur after the show has ended. The last instance of such an occurrence was back in 2016 with Nick Viall while still on Bachelor in Paradise, although he had no significant romantic connections then.
This season on The Bachelorette, Grant shared some intimate details about his childhood, including growing up with a father who struggled with substance abuse issues. He also managed to stay out of the drama between the men—specifically, Sam M. and Devin—and gamely tried Australian foods including Vegemite and kangaroo testicles during a group date in Melbourne.
According to his ABC bio, Grant is
a mama’s boy who loves poetry and reading”, enjoys bowling, karaoke, and salsa dancing. In a statement from ABC, which airs both shows:
As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.
Grant Ellis will be the second Black lead of The Bachelor, and his season is expected to premiere in January of 2025.
