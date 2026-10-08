Mother Returns For Her 3YO, Then Confronts Grandma After Learning She Taught Him To Call Her Mom

Grandparents can become some of the most important people in a child’s life. At least in my case, my grandmother looked after me throughout my childhood and teenage years, since my parents’ work schedules prevented them from taking care of me.
But in our following story, this loving relationship took an unexpected turn. After leaving her son with his grandmother for a year due to health problems, a woman returned to a shocking discovery, forcing her to cut all ties with her mother. She reached out to the Reddit community and asked if she was wrong for how she handled the situation.
When grandparents take on caregiving roles, family dynamics can shift and create complicated boundaries between generations
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After a year away, a mother returned to collect her son and was stunned when he called his grandmother “Mom”
ArthurHidden / magnific (not the actual photo)
The grandma defended taking on a maternal role, but then an argument led to a painful family fallout
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The mother clarified the nature of her absence and revealed plans to get her son professional help
She questioned if cutting off her mother was justified after their conflict
To begin with, children benefit from having a loving maternal figure in their lives, especially during their early years. The American Psychological Association highlights research showing that affectionate mothering can influence a good development into adolescence, with maternal warmth linked to positive traits later in life.
This could help to explain why the grandmother felt responsible for filling that role. While the woman who posted the story dealt with serious health problems, her mother cared for the boy every day and became his main source of comfort and stability. From the grandmother’s perspective, stepping into a motherly role gave him the care he needed.
However, raising a child as a custodial grandparent can also bring difficulties. A study available through the U.S. National Library of Medicine found that children living in such homes showed more emotional and behavioral challenges.
But it should be noted that the researchers point out that these hardships do not necessarily come from living with grandparents.
Many children enter these arrangements after experiencing major disruptions such as parental illness, neglect, or family instability. In this case, the woman explained her health problems forced her to step away, making the circumstances especially relevant.
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Grandparents can also face difficulties when they take on parental responsibilities. Research published in ScienceDirect describes a “double bind” in which grandparents try to protect and care for a child, yet their involvement can also undermine the biological parents’ authority and create conflict between generations.
A tension that appears clearly in this story. The grandmother did not simply look after her grandson for a year; she taught him to call her “Mom” and later argued that she had practically been his mother during that time. Meanwhile, the mom returned expecting to resume her own role as his parent, resulting in a hurtful family feud.
Still, psychologist Laura D. Pittman, Ph.D., offers a more nuanced perspective on children raised by grandparents. She notes that these arrangements can provide kids with stability and care, particularly when the alternative involves an unstable or unsafe home environment.
That perspective leaves room for both sides of the conflict. The grandmother may have genuinely believed she was protecting a child who needed a maternal figure, while the mother can still object to her crossing the line between caregiver and parent. The difficult part is figuring out where that line falls after someone spends a year filling the role.
Do you think the woman was right to cut off her mother after what happened? What would you have done in her place? Share your thoughts in the comments!
People supported the mother and felt the grandma had crossed a serious limit
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