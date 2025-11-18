30 Photos Of Outfits That Blew Us Away From The 66th Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Last night (February 4), the red carpet was rolled at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to host the 66th Grammy Awards. The ceremony honoring the outstanding achievements of the music industry, held for the first time in 1959, saw major historical firsts, with Taylor Swift becoming the first solo artist to win Album of the Year four times.
The popstar had previously been tied for three best album wins with none other than Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra.
Colombian singer and songwriter Karol G also became the first female performer to win Best Música Urbana Album for her “Mañana Será Bonito” record.
Additionally, Victoria Monét’s two-year-old daughter, Hazel, became the youngest nominee in Grammy history after she was nominated alongside her mother for best traditional R&B performance for the track “Hollywood.”
But before these history-making moments took place, everyone’s favorite stars graced the red carpet in their best head-turning looks.
Bored Panda takes a look at some of the most eye-catching outfits from the annual music ceremony.
#1 Victoria Monét In Versace
Monét received the award for Best New Artist at the ceremony, beating Gracie Abrams, Fred again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, and The War And Treaty.
“My roots have been growing underneath ground, unseen, for so long, and I feel like today, I’m sprouting, finally above ground,” the rising R&B star said upon accepting the gilded gramophone.
The On My Mama singer donned a structured copper mermaid dress by Versace, accessorizing the gown with a silver Bulgari Serpenti necklace.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#2 Olivia Rodrigo In Vintage Versace
Image source: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
#3 Kelly Clarkson In Jason Wu
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#4 Christina Aguilera In Standing Ground
Image source: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images
#5 Taylor Swift In Schiaparelli
On top of beating Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra and becoming the artist with most Album of the Year wins in history, the 66th Grammys were especially memorable for Swift, as she announced her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, set to be released April 19.
The star, who amicably took host Trevor Noah’s jokes about her NFL coverage, stunned in a white Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with peek-a-boo leg slit and black opera gloves. Of course, she opted for her characteristic red lips to add a pop of color to her look.
Image source: Stewart Cook/Getty Images
#6 Madison Beer In Marmar Halim
Image source: Stewart Cook/Getty Images
#7 Lenny Kravitz In A Sheer Rick Owens Look
The four-time Grammy winner and actor teased his 12th studio album, titled Blue Electric Light, while speaking to Laverne Cox for the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show.
“It’s kind of like the record I didn’t make in high school before I made my first album, Let Love Rule,” Kravitz said. “So it’s really fun.”
The 59-year-old artist joined Stevie Wonder, Jon Batiste, and other stars in the heartfelt In Memoriam segment of the ceremony, paying homage to the late talents of the music industry.
Kravitz rocked the red carpet in a leather crop jacket, sheer black top, and pants by Rick Owens, accessorized with several silver cross necklaces and a large pair of sunglasses.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#8 Miley Cyrus In Maison Margiela
If there’s one celebrity who doesn’t mind taking risks with her fashion choices, it’s Miley Cyrus. The bold singer took home the first Grammy of her career for her hit song Flowers, receiving the award from Mariah Carey, and she gave an emotional speech, recalling the story about a young boy and a butterfly.
The 31-year-old singer wore a daring see-through dress made entirely of gold safety pins designed by Maison Margiela.
She paired the look with gold Tabi heels, letting her dress take center stage by going accessory-free.
For her hair, Cyrus teased it into a sky-high style, similar to her godmother Dolly Parton’s signature style.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#9 Tyla In Rene Caovilla
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#10 Joni Mitchell In Johnny Was
Image source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
#11 Lionel Richie And Lisa Parigi In Alexander Mcqueen And Schiaparelli
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#12 Billy Joel Kept It Classic With Wife Alexis And Daughters Della Rose And Remy
Image source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
#13 Maluma In Dolce & Gabbana
Image source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
#14 Dua Lipa In Custom Courrèges
The British pop star opened the ceremony by performing a dance-heavy medley of her songs, which included her latest hits, Training Season and Houdini. The singer was nominated for two awards—Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media— for her Barbie song “Dance the Night.”
“I feel a bit (of) Joan of Arc energy in it,” Dua said of her look, a chainmail-style custom Courrèges gown with small cut-outs at the hip.
The elegant dress was accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a necklace featuring rubellites, diamonds, and an orange sapphire.
Image source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
#15 John Legend In Alexandre Vauthier Couture
Image source: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
#16 Jon Batiste In Atelier Versace
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#17 Ellie Goulding In Zuhair Murad Couture
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#18 Fantasia Barrino In Cong Tri
Image source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
#19 Jacob Collier In A Colorful Patchwork Suit
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#20 Babyface In Versace
Image source: Stewart Cook/Getty Images
#21 Alessandra Ambrosio In Avellano
Image source: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
#22 Caroline Polachek In Vintage Olivier Theyskens
Image source: Stewart Cook/Getty Images
#23 Dawn Richard In Khosrov
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#24 Halle Bailey In Gucci
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#25 Summer Walker In A Feathery White Gown And Matching Oversized Hat
Image source: Stewart Cook/Getty Images
#26 Ayra Starr In Frederick’s Of Hollywood
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#27 Lana Del Rey Opted For A Classic Black Floral Gown With A Bow
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#28 Beyoncé Supported Jay-Z In A Louis Vuitton Pharrell Look
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#29 Lauren Daigle In A Colorful Country-Inspired Look
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#30 Ed Sheeran In A Casual Stella Mccartney Suit
Image source: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
