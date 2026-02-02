2026 Grammy Awards Live Updates: Wins And Controversies

The 68th Grammy Awards are officially underway in Los Angeles, marking another major night for the music industry as artists, producers, and songwriters gather to celebrate the past year’s biggest achievements.
Taking place at the Crypto.com Arena, the 2026 ceremony brings together chart-topping superstars, breakout newcomers, and industry veterans.
Hosted once again by Trevor Noah, the Grammys are expected to honor not just commercial success, but songwriting, production, and artistic impact across genres.
As always, the night’s biggest focus remains on the “Big Four” categories- Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.
Heavy hitters like Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar lead a stacked field, while rising names such as Olivia Dean, Leon Thomas, and Lola Young are vying for breakout recognition.
Several categories are considered toss-ups, with no clear consensus among fans or analysts.
Beyond the top awards, this year's Grammys span pop, rap, rock, country, R&B, Latin, dance, jazz, film, and classical music, reflecting how wide the industry has grown. While some winners have already been announced during the Premiere Ceremony, the biggest honors will be revealed live throughout the broadcast.
We’ll be updating this page in real time as winners are announced, highlighting major moments, unexpected victories, and standout performances as they happen.
Stay tuned below for the full list of Grammys 2026 winners, live results, and key takeaways from music’s biggest night.
