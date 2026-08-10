“Goth Baddie” Who Won Drake’s 20-1 Dating Challenge Breaks Silence After Being Chosen

Lin Lamar, a 23-year-old self-described “Goth Baddie,” has spoken out for the first time after being chosen by Drake during his viral “20 v 1” dating challenge on Saturday, August 8.
She competed alongside 19 other women who joined the livestream, where the rapper interacted with each contestant while searching for a potential romantic connection.
Several of the women were adult entertainers, including Lily Phillips, who made headlines for sleeping with 1000 men last year.
However, Lamar’s gothic aesthetic may have already put her in Drake’s wheelhouse, as he described his dream woman in a 2025 interview as someone “tweaked out,” “like goth,” and “tatted all over.”
Lin Lamar flaunted her interaction with Drake in a social media video
Lamar is known as Pinkchyu online, with her content focusing on dressing as popular characters from video games and animation.
She has 2.4 million followers on Instagram, while she also serves content on subscription-based mature media platforms.
For her date with Drake, she sported a black latex, body-hugging number.
Her makeup was as pale as possible, while she matched her lips to the color of her outfit.
All of this wowed the In My Feelings hitmaker so much that he asked her to look him “d**d in the eyes” and issue a command.
“If you say do it, I would do it,” he said.
Slightly taken aback at first, Lamar eventually asked him to bark for her.
He kept his promise and barked and panted like a dog, sending Lamar into a fit of laughter.
She ultimately responded, “Good boy.”
Posting the video of their interaction on Instagram on Sunday, she wrote, “I think I broke Drake, lol.”
On X, meanwhile, she smugly asked, “Can you blame him for being into nerdy goth girls like me?”
Reactions poured in quickly, with users divided between support and skepticism
“Honestly? Not at all. Nerdy goth and gorgeous is a pretty irresistible combination,” one said.
“Girl, I’m obsessed. That was so hot,” added another.
“I love the way he looks at you,” remarked a third.
Those who were not fans of their exchange warned Lamar to refrain from feeling special.
“Drake thirsting over you and barking for you is something I think his weird a** would have done for anyone,” one said.
“He is a creep,” added a second.
A separate user reminded her of what one of Drake’s most well-revered peers had said about him.
“Kendrick Lamar did not lie about Drake. He likes them young. In this game, it is 16 years younger to be exact.”
Barking was not the only wish Drake granted Lamar, as he promised to buy her mom a house
After picking Lamar as the winner of the challenge, Drake asked her to name one thing in the world that he could gift her.
“You don’t have to decide right now,” he added, but she had the answer ready.
Lamar asked him to buy her mom a house so she could retire.
“I’d love to,” responded Drake, saying, “I have to do it for my mother-in-law.”
This led Lamar to run into the rapper’s arms, and he reciprocated the hug just as warmly.
In a separate clip filmed outdoors, he was seen lifting her off her feet as a cake with sparklers waited to be cut.
Drake interaction with Lily Philips has gone viral and not for a good reason
“My name is Lily Phillips, otherwise known as a super s**t,” Lily announced as she walked into the room for the date, before adding, “Today I’m rebranding as Drake’s wife.”
Drake complimented her tan, to which she replied that she was “trying to” get to his color.
“I don’t know if we are allowed to say that,” he replied.
Lily was then asked to explain her “official job title,” and she did so truthfully, but Drake behaved as though he didn’t understand what she was talking about.
She then attempted to talk a bit about her childhood, but Drake pushed for a “normal conversation.”
They spoke about materialistic things like his pool for a while, but Phillips ended the date by walking out on him.
Their segment has been dubbed the “most awkward” of all 20 dates on social media.
“The Certified Lover Boy era makes so much more sense now,” a netizen said
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