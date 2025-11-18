Someone Asks Online: “What Is The Most Beautiful Place You Have Ever Visited?”, Receives 33 Answers

As we know, when Louis Armstrong took his first small step on the lunar surface and looked at the Earth from space, he couldn’t help saying to himself: “What a wonderful world!” I’m kidding, of course. In fact, there’s only one true statement here – our world is really damn wonderful!
It’s wonderful even despite what we do with it, enthusiastically littering, polluting it with all kinds of waste. It’s wonderful, wherever we go. And in this viral thread on the AskReddit community, people open up about the most beautiful places they’ve ever been. And Bored Panda, especially for you, has made a selection of the most popular postings from there.
More info: Reddit
#1
West Highlands of Scotland. Unbelievably beautiful.
Image source: Kind_Goose2984, Gene Taylor
#2
Every corner of this planet has exquisite beauty. Iceland is particularly incredible in that it boasts both volcanic splendor and icy vistas. And it’s largely untouched. If you go there, tread softly. Keep it untamed, and beautiful.
Image source: Scrumpilump2000, Rudy Kirchner
#3
The Rocky Mountains in Canada, specifically Moraine Lake.
Image source: Honest_Importance_62, Andrea Belvedere
#4
Banff National Park.
Image source: Tbay_DougMac, Gorgo
#5
Path of the Gods, Amalfi Coast, Italy.
Google it, seriously.
It was insane.
Image source: No_Pipe4358, Alanthebox
#6
Cinque Terre, which is comprised of five villages on the northwestern coast of Italy. Being there feels like you’re living inside a postcard. In fact, it is a postcard!
Image source: Remarkable-Grape354, chensiyuan
#7
Sequoia National Park. I’ve lived in Europe and the Middle East, traveled far and wide, and Sequoia National Park has my heart. Those trees make me cry, the lives they’ve lived, the stories they could tell. Majestic giants.
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Loan897, Su–May
#8
Plitvička Jezera (Plitvice National Park)
It’s Croatia’s oldest and largest national park covering almost 30,000 hectares and a UNESCO World Heritage site. It’s well known for it’s series of lakes and waterfalls and pristine turquoise water. The forests are home to brown bears, grey wolf and lynx.
Image source: DRSU1993, Tomi Nieminen
#9
Maui, Hawaii.
Image source: gowdaz, James Wheeler
#10
Yellowstone and Grand Tetons National Parks.
Image source: IchBinDurstig, wirestock
#11
Gap of Dunloe, Ireland. After each turn, your breath gets taken away further.
Image source: RayNooze, Daniel Dudek
#12
New Zealand, south island.
Image source: Marklar172, Tyler Lastovich
#13
Glen Coe, Scottish Highlands. Breathtaking and wild and rough and beautiful.
Image source: Kelly_the_tailor, Graham Lewis
#14
Lake Bled, Slovenia. The mountains rising into the clouds, the green fields with cows and sheep, the beautiful lakes, the postcard-worthy churches and castles…
Most beautiful place I’ve ever been, would go back in a heartbeat one day if I can.
Image source: PokketMowse, Canadianhockey91
#15
Any mountain neighborhood in Switzerland.
**Edit:** Mt. Pilatus, Lucerne near Zurich and Lutry near Lausanne were memorable for me.
Image source: imaketrollfaces, crash71100
#16
Mount Rainier National Park. Especially during wildflower season. I could stay there forever if I could.
Image source: Libragirl1008, David Prasad
#17
The Hoh rainforest in Washington State. Looks eerie and beautiful at the same time.
Image source: jodikins77, Doug Dolde
#18
Yosemite. Although there wasn’t a trace of Sam.
Image source: weird-oh, King of Hearts
#19
The summit of the Going To The Sun Road in Glacier National Park, Montana. I went in late summer and it was busy, but the views on every part of the drive were so gorgeous. The summit view was so beautiful, with the wildflowers, the other mountain peaks, and the sky ❤️.
Image source: scipio79, Tobias Klenze
#20
Zion National Park.
Image source: anon, John Manard
#21
Big Sur.
Image source: j__magical, Veryniceusername
#22
Santorini (Greece).
Image source: dimitris_17, Aleksandar Pasaric
#23
Driving down the Oregon coast was amazing.
Image source: Glowingtomato, Cacophony
#24
Vancouver Island, Canada.
Image source: V_Triumphant, Ali Kazal
#25
Cascade Mountains – Oregon or anywhere in the PNW.
Image source: Fresh_Anywhere_2974, Dllu
#26
Bora Bora.
Image source: bigring, Vincent Gerbouin
#27
Kauai, Hawaii. There’s a reason they call it the garden island. It’s pretty much paradise.
Image source: NotNamedBort, Roberto Nickson
#28
Milford Sound.
Image source: rfstfirefly, Maros M r a z (Maros)
#29
Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland.
Image source: romydogra, Melike Benli
#30
Patagonia, Chile.
Image source: residual_reality, Marek Piwnicki
#31
Columbia River Gorge.
Image source: cascadian_coloradan, Karthikc123
#32
Newfoundland.
Image source: gingr87, Tango7174
#33
Chefchaouen, Morocco was breath taking.
Image source: Fuzzy_Redwood, Abdel Achkouk
