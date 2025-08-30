20 Stars Who Stole The Spotlight With Their Red Carpet Looks At The Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival, the final major international film festival of summer 2025, kicked off on August 27. The biggest names in Hollywood sailed through the canals and arrived in their best looks for the premieres of some of the year’s most anticipated films.
Among the films on the premiere lineup are Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, and Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly.
After returning from their idyllic summer getaways, stars impressed with their red carpet style. The northern Italian festival, which runs until September 6, keeps its dress code simple yet elegant: “Formal attire is recommended,” the official site notes.
Here’s a look at all the celebrities who have turned heads on the red carpet at the prestigious festival so far.
#1 Cate Blanchett
Cate kicked off the prestigious event in a black Armani Privé gown she previously wore in 2022 at the SAG Awards.
The mermaid-style dress featured a plunge, gemstone-embellished neckline and pockets.
She attended the opening night premiere of La Grazia, the new drama by Italian director Paolo Sorrentino about the final days of a fictional Italian presidency.
Image source: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images
#2 Tilda Swinton
Tilda rocked a custom black-and-white Chanel look to the festival’s Opening Night Gala.
According to Elle, the elegant look is a possible sneak peek at Chanel artistic director of fashion Matthieu Blazy’s highly anticipated runway debut.
The British actress became the star of Chanel after Karl Lagerfeld cast her in the brand’s advertising for the Paris-Edinburgh collection.
Image source: Franco Origlia / Getty Images
#3 Amal and George Clooney
The Hollywood power couple attended the Jay Kelly red carpet on Thursday (August 28) dressed to the nines. Amal stunned in a fuchsia high-low gown by Jean-Louis Scherrer, complete with a voluminous train. She finished the look with Aquazzura heels and a matching golden clutch.
Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actor looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo paired with a white button-down shirt and black bow tie.
In Jay Kelly, which premieres on Netflix on December 5, George stars as a famous actor who embarks on an unexpectedly profound journey through Europe alongside his manager, played by Adam Sandler.
Image source: Max Cisotti / Dave Benett / Getty Images
#4 Naomi Watts
Naomi wore a fairytale Valentino gown in beige with glittering floral appliqués and a black bow at the waist.
The actress joined her husband, Billy Crudup, at the premiere of his movie Jay Kelly.
The Netflix film also stars George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Eve Hewson, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Isla Fisher, Patrick Wilson, and Greta Gerwig.
Image source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images
#5 Jesse Plemons
Jesse suited up for the premiere of his film Bugonia, in which he plays a conspiracy theorist.
According to Variety, the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film earned a six-minute standing ovation at its Venice world premiere.
“Plemons is simply next level in this one, a balls-out performance of high wacko dimension that somehow manages to be grounded in humanity,” Deadline’s Pete Hammond wrote of his performance.
Image source: Alessandro Levati / Getty Images
#6 Rose Villain
Image source: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images
#7 Fernanda Torres
Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images
#8 Linda Messerklinger
Image source: Franco Origlia / Getty Images
#9 Emma Stone
Emma, a Louis Vuitton ambassador since 2017, donned a silver sequin dress with a bubble hem and a flowing skirt, courtesy of the French luxury fashion house.
The Poor Things actress wore the floor-length gown to the premiere of her film, Bugonia, on Thursday (August 28).
In the film, a remake of the South Korean movie Save the Green Planet!, Emma stars as Michelle Fuller, the CEO of a major pharmaceutical company who gets kidnapped by two conspiracy-obsessed young men (Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis) who believe she’s an alien sent to destroy the Earth.
Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images
#10 Laura Dern
Laura wore a floor-length Armani Privé gown with a black bodice that transitioned into a green skirt for the Jay Kelly premiere. The look was finished with a black, barbed-wire–inspired overlay.
The Big Little Lies star was joined by her daughter, Jaya, whom she shares with her ex-husband, singer Ben Harper.
Jaya is also an actress. She has starred in the documentary Teenage Emotions and worked in the costume department on the 2017 film The Good Time Girls, starring her mother.
Image source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images
#11 Greta Gerwig
The Barbie director attended the premiere of husband Noah Baumbach’s new film Jay Kelly. In the comedy-drama, Greta stars as the wife of Adam Sandler’s character, manager Ron Sukenick.
For the star-studded event, the filmmaker opted for a long, one-shoulder gown with floral detailing by Rodarte, and completed the look with a silver necklace.
She previously wore a floral midi-skirt and white shirt by Prada at the photocall for the film.
Image source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images
#12 Alicia Silverstone
Alicia looked elegant in a long white dress with subtly puffy sleeves and a high neckline.
The Prada gown put a stylish spin on the classic “white shirt dress,” featuring a flowing shoulder scarf and a chiffon skirt.
The Clueless star made a rare appearance at the Venice Film Festival to attend the premiere of the sci-fi film Bugonia, in which she co-stars with Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, and Stavros Halkias.
Image source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images
#13 Heidi and Leni Klum
The German model walked the red carpet with her daughter, Leni Klum, whom she shares with businessman Flavio Briatore.
Heidi and Leni donned similar Intimissimi looks featuring a corseted design and mesh panels. While Heidi wowed in a pale pink look, her 21-year-old daughter turned heads in a classic black version of the gown.
In addition to Leni, Heidi is also mom to Henry, Johan, and Lou with her ex-husband, Seal.
Image source: Dominique Charriau / Getty Images
#14 Nicky Passarella
Image source: Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images
#15 Riley Keough
Image source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images
#16 Adam Sandler
The Happy Gilmore actor swapped his signature casual attire for a black suit, paired with a navy blue button-down shirt and sneakers.
George Clooney, his Jay Kelly co-star, praised Adam’s work on the upcoming film, saying, “I kept telling the cast, ‘Don’t call him Sand Man. Don’t talk to him like he’s just some goofy comedian. He’s actually a really beautiful, wonderful actor.’”
Image source: Stefania D'Alessandro / Getty Images
#17 Barbara Palvin
Image source: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images
#18 Claire Holt
Image source: Alessandro Levati / Getty Images
#19 Shailene Woodley
Shailene showcased her long legs in a black mini dress with a scoop neckline and ruched detailing.
She wore her hair in a half-up-do and completed the ensemble with matching heels and an eye-catching serpentine diamond choker by Bulgari.
The 33-year-old attended the Jay Kelly premiere because she’s reportedly close friends with lead actor George Clooney. The two previously played father and daughter in the 2011 film The Descendants.
Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images
#20 Betty Bachz
Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images
