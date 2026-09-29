Google Earth Accidentally Spoiled A Massive TV Show Months Before Release And Fans Are Still Not Over It

One of the most striking locations in the first season of Apple TV’s 2025 post-apocalyptic series Pluribus was the secluded cul-de-sac where Carol, the protagonist trying to save the world from artificial intelligence, lived.
While filmmakers often rent existing homes and transform them into sets, director Vince Gilligan explained that this particular setting had been constructed from scratch in an area known as Volcano Cliffs.
That revelation led one Reddit user to Google Earth, hoping to get a glimpse of the scale of the production.
He ended up discovering a major detail that viewers were not supposed to know yet.
“It’s seriously impossible to guard a secret in the era of the internet,” a fan wrote.
Google Earth inadvertently spoiled a Pluribus episode nearly a year ago
Carol, played by Emmy Award-winning actress Rhea Seehorn, is a successful but deeply cynical fantasy romance novelist who despises her own bestselling books and calls them “mindless.”
She was introduced as an incredibly bitter and pessimistic woman, however, her negativity became her salvation when a mysterious extraterrestrial virus triggered “the joining,” converting almost the entire global population into a blissfully unified hive mind.
Carol then joined forces with fellow survivor Manousos Oviedo to try to break the hive and save humanity.
An August 2024 Google Earth screenshot shared in December 2025 showed the words “Come Back” written in white on the pavement outside Carol’s house.
“I would assume this is directed towards the Hive, which would mean they completely cut off contact with Carol and she was trying to get their attention,” the post read.
Episode 2 of the series revealed that the Hive, also known as The Others, was keeping tabs on Carol from 40,000 feet overhead via an Air Force drone. This meant that, if she wanted to send them a message, the setup could serve as a compelling creative method.
The prediction came true in Episode 7, titled “The Gap.”
Social media were amused by Google Earth becoming the source of a TV spoiler
“Never forget the first time in history a show was spoiled by Google Earth,” an X user wrote, sparking a wave of comical reactions.
“The location scouts forgot Google had a camera in the sky,” one person said, while another added, “Spoilers are bad enough, but from Google Earth? Never saw that coming.”
“I need to know the events that led to people even finding this,” a third quipped.
“We became Hive with this moment,” a fourth asserted.
Several others, meanwhile, praised how the unexpected reveal didn’t hurt their viewing experience, even though it was “pretty cool.”
“It wasn’t spoiled for me since the enjoyment of the show isn’t threatened by knowing a couple of things about the plot a little early,” one viewer noted.
Pluribus creators responded, urging them not to ruin surprises for others
In a December 18 interview with Dexerto, Gilligan said he was “all for” people trying to find out what would happen in Pluribus next, adding, “I do that myself.”
He, however, said there should be a limit on spoilers.
“People trying to ruin it for other people, that’s where I draw the line,” he noted.
Writer-director Gordon Smith echoed the sentiment.
“It’s nice that people are engaged and interested,” he explained. “I feel like [it’s fine] when people can keep that to themselves and say, ‘Look, I found something,’ and not try and make it so that other people get screwed up.”
Pluribus is set to return for a second season, with filming expected to commence next month
Pluribus launched last year as Apple TV’s most-viewed drama of all time.
According to the streamer, the series broke the record previously held by Severance Season 2 for the biggest global drama series release in more than 100 territories, led by the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, and more.
The offering ended on a high note as well, with its last episode, titled “The Girl or The World,” racking up 483 million viewing minutes in a single week, per Nielsen data.
It was therefore a no-brainer for Apple TV to renew it for a second season.
Gilligan recently shared a major update on the new installment, saying the scripts for the first two episodes were complete and the remaining episodes were nearing completion.
While the streamer has not confirmed a release date for the upcoming season, reports estimate it could arrive in the latter half of 2027 or the first half of 2028.
Production is scheduled for fall 2026.
“I legit can’t tell if that’s a set or a real America neighborhood,” a netizen said about the location
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