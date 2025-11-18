The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

by

The world is full of all kinds of designers, from the inspired and creative to the lazy and derivative. What sets truly great designs apart from all the rest of the ‘competition’ is a focus on empathy while balancing function and form.

When a creative professional truly cares about the person who ends up using their product, it shows. The members of the r/GoodDesign online community showcase some of the finest examples of user-friendly design, and we’ve collected some of their freshest posts to share with you. Scroll down for some inspiration!

Bored Panda reached out to world-famous pie artist and published author Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, @thepieous, for her thoughts on truly great product, tool, and packaging designs. She was kind enough to share some great insights with us that should help anyone who bakes or cooks. Check out our interview with her below!

#1 Design For Roommates Or Siblings

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: Brent_Fox

#2 Wildlife Overpass, Trans-Canada Highway, Banff National Park, Canada. The 38 Passes And Fencing Have Reduced Wildlife-Vehicle Collisions By More Than 80%

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#3 This Furniture Hardware Is Sorted By Step Rather Than By Type

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: artemekiiaht

#4 The Wine Box Is Designed To Be Reused As A Birdhouse:)

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: midrandom

#5 Traffic Signals With LED Lights On The Pole Itself

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: DrFetusRN

#6 My Son’s Onesie Has A Different Color Button In The Middle So It’s Easier To Line Them Up Properly

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: bagood1

#7 These Reversible Benches Allow You To Decide Which Direction You Prefer To Face While You Sit On Them

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: qwertysac

#8 The Spoons In This Japanese Restaurant Have A Little Nudge On Their End So They Don’t Fall Into The Bowl

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: Awsisazeen

#9 Great Customer Experience Design

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: just_overated

#10 My 3 Tacos Came In A Container That Was Made To Hold 3 Tacos Upright 🌮

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: auguestalfieri

#11 This Pill Can Be Split Into 5mg Doses Or 7.5mg Doses Depending On Which Side You Break It

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: Vennom

#12 This Cat Tree Comes With Instructions For Building A Cat House Out Of The Box It Came In

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: RuthTheGoose

#13 I Ordered Some Sample Colors For New Blinds, And They Sent Me Actual Tiny Little Blinds

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: vilebubbles

#14 A Simple Easy-Open Tab On This Computer Mouse Package Was A Welcome Surprise After A Long Day Of Moving Into A New Apartment

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: kmooch289

#15 My Puzzle Came With A Stand For The Box

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: Tushar–

#16 Guitar Store

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: Sirbananabee

#17 This Tub Of Toothpaste Tells You Where Its Ingredients Come From And What They’re Used For

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: harofax

#18 Good Design Is Right Where You Need It

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: deepmindfulness

#19 This Airplane Seat Has A Step To Help Short People Reach The Overhead Locker

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: midrandom

#20 This Rooftop For Bicycles So The Saddle Won’t Get Wet

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: Vinceconvince

#21 Bathroom Stall Door With No Crack In Between

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: midrandom

#22 Wildlife Refuge Has Diagonal Windows In Their Bird Watching Blind As A Simple Solution To Allow People With Diverse Heights And Observation Needs To See Birds And Wildlife In The Nearby Bay

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: midrandom

#23 They Put Rails Under The Benches In This Park So You Can Always Be In The Shadow

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: shewalkinglikea

#24 My Empanada Says What Meat Is Inside

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: MartyRacer

#25 Green And Red Lights To Indicate Which Stalls Are Open

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: Informal-Ad-3705

#26 Solar Park Bench With USB Charging Ports

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: ruskayaprincessa

#27 This Track To Help People Bring Their Bikes Up Or Down Stairs

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: real_dea

#28 Thought This Would Belong Here

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: MactavishRoseneath

#29 On My Bedsheets

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#30 This Flannel Button Up Has An Orange Thread On The Bottom Button Hole So That You Don’t Misalign The Buttons

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: MissPizza

#31 There Are Bins Along Cycle Paths In The Netherlands Which Allow You To Throw Out Rubbish Without Slowing Down

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: TheTitaniumWalrus

#32 Finally

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: Kynox

#33 These Dog Poop Bags Lets You Know When There’s Only Three Left On The Roll

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: Letsbedragonflies

#34 Tells You That You Won’t Finish The Movie (Oc)

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: Grayboot_

#35 This Clever Idea To Make The Material Reusable!

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: S_Shadow77

#36 Depending On The Colour Tape That’s What In The Box

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: mastersmiley03

#37 A Beer Bucket With A Beer Opener On The Side

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: McAce

#38 My Whey Has A Little Hook To Put The Scoop On

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: Roboman_67

#39 Family Size Cereal Comes In Two Half-Sized Bags

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: sjamesc

#40 My New Wok Has Circles For Measuring Oil

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: Den_the_God-King

#41 Now This Is Great Marketing

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: PickZealousideal6480

#42 Packaging Communication At It’s Simplest

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: Sirbananabee

#43 Pop Up Store

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: Sirbananabee

#44 Funny Bathroom Door

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: Svt_is_happiness

#45 My Gas Bill Came With A Scratch And Sniff That Smells Like Natural Gas

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: awesome_gamer15

#46 This Restaurant Only Prints Their Very Short Menus On Business Cards

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: midrandom

#47 Well, It Certainly Gets The Point Across, It Certainly Doesn’t Fit. (About A Constipation Ad)

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: -Octoling8-

#48 Cutout In The Packaging Allows Fitting Test

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: jimbolic

#49 This Bus In Japan Has An Emergency Brake That Can Be Activated By Passengers If The Driver Becomes Incapacitated

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: grinch337

#50 Scam Alert Warning In A Grocery Store

The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

Image source: tyw7

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Is Disgusted With Roommate’s Inappropriate Joke, Decides To Teach Him A Hilarious Lesson
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
40 Epic Advertising Fails That Probably Should Have Gotten Someone Fired (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
My Wholesome Webcomic About The Grim Reaper Who Is Actually Nice (17 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
38 People Are Sharing The Most Glorious Moments Of Instant Karma
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Doctors Are Sharing Their Stupidest And Funniest Patient Stories, And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
No, These Are Not Cardboard! This Artist Makes Clay Look Like Used Cardboard
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025