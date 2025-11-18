The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Times Designers Nailed It And Got Praised Online (New Pics)

The world is full of all kinds of designers, from the inspired and creative to the lazy and derivative. What sets truly great designs apart from all the rest of the ‘competition’ is a focus on empathy while balancing function and form.
When a creative professional truly cares about the person who ends up using their product, it shows. The members of the r/GoodDesign online community showcase some of the finest examples of user-friendly design, and we’ve collected some of their freshest posts to share with you. Scroll down for some inspiration!
Bored Panda reached out to world-famous pie artist and published author Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, @thepieous, for her thoughts on truly great product, tool, and packaging designs. She was kind enough to share some great insights with us that should help anyone who bakes or cooks. Check out our interview with her below!
#1 Design For Roommates Or Siblings
Image source: Brent_Fox
#2 Wildlife Overpass, Trans-Canada Highway, Banff National Park, Canada. The 38 Passes And Fencing Have Reduced Wildlife-Vehicle Collisions By More Than 80%
Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES
#3 This Furniture Hardware Is Sorted By Step Rather Than By Type
Image source: artemekiiaht
#4 The Wine Box Is Designed To Be Reused As A Birdhouse:)
Image source: midrandom
#5 Traffic Signals With LED Lights On The Pole Itself
Image source: DrFetusRN
#6 My Son’s Onesie Has A Different Color Button In The Middle So It’s Easier To Line Them Up Properly
Image source: bagood1
#7 These Reversible Benches Allow You To Decide Which Direction You Prefer To Face While You Sit On Them
Image source: qwertysac
#8 The Spoons In This Japanese Restaurant Have A Little Nudge On Their End So They Don’t Fall Into The Bowl
Image source: Awsisazeen
#9 Great Customer Experience Design
Image source: just_overated
#10 My 3 Tacos Came In A Container That Was Made To Hold 3 Tacos Upright 🌮
Image source: auguestalfieri
#11 This Pill Can Be Split Into 5mg Doses Or 7.5mg Doses Depending On Which Side You Break It
Image source: Vennom
#12 This Cat Tree Comes With Instructions For Building A Cat House Out Of The Box It Came In
Image source: RuthTheGoose
#13 I Ordered Some Sample Colors For New Blinds, And They Sent Me Actual Tiny Little Blinds
Image source: vilebubbles
#14 A Simple Easy-Open Tab On This Computer Mouse Package Was A Welcome Surprise After A Long Day Of Moving Into A New Apartment
Image source: kmooch289
#15 My Puzzle Came With A Stand For The Box
Image source: Tushar–
#16 Guitar Store
Image source: Sirbananabee
#17 This Tub Of Toothpaste Tells You Where Its Ingredients Come From And What They’re Used For
Image source: harofax
#18 Good Design Is Right Where You Need It
Image source: deepmindfulness
#19 This Airplane Seat Has A Step To Help Short People Reach The Overhead Locker
Image source: midrandom
#20 This Rooftop For Bicycles So The Saddle Won’t Get Wet
Image source: Vinceconvince
#21 Bathroom Stall Door With No Crack In Between
Image source: midrandom
#22 Wildlife Refuge Has Diagonal Windows In Their Bird Watching Blind As A Simple Solution To Allow People With Diverse Heights And Observation Needs To See Birds And Wildlife In The Nearby Bay
Image source: midrandom
#23 They Put Rails Under The Benches In This Park So You Can Always Be In The Shadow
Image source: shewalkinglikea
#24 My Empanada Says What Meat Is Inside
Image source: MartyRacer
#25 Green And Red Lights To Indicate Which Stalls Are Open
Image source: Informal-Ad-3705
#26 Solar Park Bench With USB Charging Ports
Image source: ruskayaprincessa
#27 This Track To Help People Bring Their Bikes Up Or Down Stairs
Image source: real_dea
#28 Thought This Would Belong Here
Image source: MactavishRoseneath
#29 On My Bedsheets
Image source: reddit.com
#30 This Flannel Button Up Has An Orange Thread On The Bottom Button Hole So That You Don’t Misalign The Buttons
Image source: MissPizza
#31 There Are Bins Along Cycle Paths In The Netherlands Which Allow You To Throw Out Rubbish Without Slowing Down
Image source: TheTitaniumWalrus
#32 Finally
Image source: Kynox
#33 These Dog Poop Bags Lets You Know When There’s Only Three Left On The Roll
Image source: Letsbedragonflies
#34 Tells You That You Won’t Finish The Movie (Oc)
Image source: Grayboot_
#35 This Clever Idea To Make The Material Reusable!
Image source: S_Shadow77
#36 Depending On The Colour Tape That’s What In The Box
Image source: mastersmiley03
#37 A Beer Bucket With A Beer Opener On The Side
Image source: McAce
#38 My Whey Has A Little Hook To Put The Scoop On
Image source: Roboman_67
#39 Family Size Cereal Comes In Two Half-Sized Bags
Image source: sjamesc
#40 My New Wok Has Circles For Measuring Oil
Image source: Den_the_God-King
#41 Now This Is Great Marketing
Image source: PickZealousideal6480
#42 Packaging Communication At It’s Simplest
Image source: Sirbananabee
#43 Pop Up Store
Image source: Sirbananabee
#44 Funny Bathroom Door
Image source: Svt_is_happiness
#45 My Gas Bill Came With A Scratch And Sniff That Smells Like Natural Gas
Image source: awesome_gamer15
#46 This Restaurant Only Prints Their Very Short Menus On Business Cards
Image source: midrandom
#47 Well, It Certainly Gets The Point Across, It Certainly Doesn’t Fit. (About A Constipation Ad)
Image source: -Octoling8-
#48 Cutout In The Packaging Allows Fitting Test
Image source: jimbolic
#49 This Bus In Japan Has An Emergency Brake That Can Be Activated By Passengers If The Driver Becomes Incapacitated
Image source: grinch337
#50 Scam Alert Warning In A Grocery Store
Image source: tyw7
Follow Us