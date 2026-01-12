Golden Globes Food Stuns Fans As It’s Revealed You Can Order It On DoorDash

The 83rd Golden Globes may have wrapped up hours ago, but the internet is still chewing over one unexpected detail long after the final trophy was handed out: the food.
As images of the menu circulated across social media platforms, viewers were left divided over the minimalist dishes served to A-listers throughout the lengthy ceremony.
What stunned the critics even more was the revelation that the exact Golden Globes meal could be ordered by the public on DoorDash.
The 83rd Golden Globes partnered with Nobu once again to serve Japanese food
For the third consecutive year, the Golden Globes partnered with Nobu Restaurants and world-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa.
For the evening at the Beverly Hilton, the guests were served a selection of signature dishes, including yellowtail jalapeño, sashimi salad with Matsuhisa dressing, salmon tartare with caviar, miso black cod, and assorted nigiri.
While the menu was undeniably luxe, social media users quickly zeroed in on the portion sizes.
“Looks yummy, but this would not fill me up,” one person wrote.
Another questioned, “This is all they let you eat FOR HOURS? Like the red carpet is still happening, it’s a very long ceremony.”
Others joked that the food would disappear in minutes. “I fear this would be gone in 30 minutes maximum,” one comment read.
Another added, “Oh, they’ll be starving again.”
A few admitted they’d plan, “I would eat before I got there.”
Still, sushi lovers weren’t complaining. “I’m all in. Nobu does sushi right,” one fan said, while another praised the menu as “bold” but risky for a crowd of roughly 1,500 people, especially for anyone not into raw fish.
What truly baffled the viewers was the revelation that the exact Golden Globes meal was available to the public.
For $125, Nobu offered a bento-style takeout box through DoorDash and Uber Eats at select locations.
The internet was left stunned after learning the Golden Globes meal was available on DoorDash
The sleek black Nobu box with gold accents included yellowtail jalapeño, lobster salad with spicy lemon dressing, a caviar cup topped with gold flakes, tuna, salmon, and tai nigiri, and the famous miso black cod.
However, taste testers at the Daily Mail were less convinced by the taste and the price.
While the black cod and yellowtail received praise, the lobster was described as bland.
“Is this amount of food really worth $125? Personally, I think not,” said the taste reviewer.
Another reviewer echoed similar sentiments on the price, adding, “No, plus a delivery fee on top of that? Definitely not. I think your best bet is ordering sushi from your local spot and watching the Golden Globes.”
Last year’s Golden Globes also featured a Michelin-level Nobu menu.
The feast featured seaweed tacos topped with caviar, sashimi salad, miso black cod, tuna nigiri, and the Golden Globe Roll finished with 24-karat gold flakes.
The menu reportedly costs close to $200 per person.
The 2025 Golden Globes menu offered a similarly luxurious experience; however, award shows have a history of facing mockery
Despite the luxe visuals, awards-show dining has consistently faced mockery.
For instance, the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards were roasted online after photos showed attendees being served what many called “airplane food.”
As reported by Bored Panda, the snack plate included grapes, crackers, and cheese, which instantly went viral online and was brutally mocked.
The criticism peaked when Abbott Elementary star Janelle James poked fun at the menu during her acceptance speech.
“The best thing about being nominated four times is I finally realized they’re never going to feed us at this thing,” she joked, drawing laughter and instant online praise.
Beyond the food, Nikki Glaser’s hosting dominated the award function’s online chatter
While the menu sparked debate, the night’s biggest gossip inside the ballroom was arguably Nikki Glaser.
The host who returned for the second consecutive year set the tone for the night with her opening monologue.
She also made playful jabs at celebs like Michael B. Jordan, Kevin Hart, and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Interestingly, the most headline-worthy moment was when she made a politically-charged statement, saying, “There are so many A-listers. And by A-listers, I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted,” referring to the recently discovered Jeffrey Epstein files.
Despite the food discourse and fashion critiques, the Golden Globes’ bold host stole the spotlight.
Fans were divided after learning what was on the menu at the star-studded ceremony
Golden Globes 2026 Winners
