GloRilla: Bio And Career Highlights

by

GloRilla: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

GloRilla

July 28, 1999

Memphis, Tennessee, US

27 Years Old

Leo

GloRilla: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is GloRilla?

GloRilla is an American rapper known for her raw energy and distinctive Memphis drawl. Her bold lyrics often blend crunk and trap influences, resonating with a wide audience.

She first captivated listeners with her 2022 single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” which quickly went viral and earned a Grammy nomination. This breakthrough track solidified her as a powerful new voice in hip-hop.

Early Life and Education

Gloria Hallelujah Woods was born in Memphis, Tennessee, growing up as the eighth of ten children in a large, conservative Christian family. Gospel music filled her early years, shaping her initial musical inclinations.

She was homeschooled until fifth grade before attending Melrose High School, where her passion for rapping emerged at age 16. Initially aspiring to be a singer, a vocal issue led her to embrace rap.

Notable Relationships

Currently linked to NBA player Brandon Ingram, GloRilla made their relationship public in July 2025 after meeting around Thanksgiving 2024.

The couple often attends public events together, sharing supportive posts on social media. GloRilla does not have children, though Ingram has one child from a previous relationship.

Career Highlights

GloRilla burst into the spotlight with her 2022 viral hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” which garnered a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Performance. The single’s success led to her signing with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group.

Her momentum continued with the double platinum “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B, and her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great, which reached number 11 on the Billboard 200. She further expanded her career with collaborations and a successful commercial mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang.

To date, she has received the Best New Hip-Hop Artist award at both the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards and the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, solidifying her status as a prominent voice in contemporary hip-hop.

Signature Quote

“I always have to put God first in whatever I do, you know what I’m saying? I just don’t let too much negativity get to me.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about The Silmarillion
3 min read
Nov, 22, 2017
Hey Pandas, Make This Dog Happy (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Captured This Pure Soul Twice In The Same Place
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Dragons: Race To The Edge Season 4 Concept Art Looks Solid
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2017
Winter Olympics Host Forced To Resign After Commentary Sparked Outrage
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2026