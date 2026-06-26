Ex Tries To Embarrass Woman For Breaking Up With Him, Ends Up Being The Joke

Breakups are rarely easy. Even when ending the relationship is clearly the right decision, the days and weeks that follow can be an emotional roller coaster. The last thing anyone wants during that process is an ex who makes it more difficult than it needs to be.
That’s what happened in today’s story. After their relationship ended, one woman discovered that her bitter ex had been giving her phone number to random men and encouraging them to contact her for a “good time.” Naturally, she was furious. Rather than confronting him and giving him the reaction he was probably looking for, she decided to handle things a little differently. Her response taught him a lesson he hadn’t expected and turned the situation around. Keep reading to find out how she got the last laugh.
When an ex starts crossing boundaries, things can get complicated very quickly
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For one woman, things took a disturbing turn when her ex gave her phone number to some of his creepy friends
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Image credits: DefinitelyNotMaranda
Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)
A constant lack of support is a major sign that you may be in a toxic relationship
Pandas, wouldn’t life be so much easier if people came with warning labels? Imagine showing up for a first date and instantly seeing a giant red flag floating above someone’s head. No guessing games, no wasted months, no late-night conversations with friends trying to decode confusing texts. You’d immediately know whether someone was kind, honest, and emotionally mature or someone you should politely run from. Unfortunately, dating doesn’t work that way. It often takes time, conversations, and shared experiences to truly understand who a person is beneath the surface. And sometimes, by the time the red flags become obvious, you’ve already invested a lot of energy and emotion.
That’s the tricky thing about relationships: getting to know someone is a process. Most people put their best foot forward at the beginning, so it can take weeks, months, or even years before certain behaviors start to show up. Nobody wants to end up with someone who constantly drains their energy, ignores their boundaries, or makes them feel bad about themselves. Healthy relationships should make you feel respected, supported, and safe—not exhausted and confused. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to how someone treats you, especially when things don’t go their way. Often, the little things reveal much more than grand romantic gestures ever could. While nobody is perfect, there are some warning signs worth noticing early on.
Of course, there isn’t a magical formula that can tell you whether someone is toxic. Human beings are far too complicated for that. However, experts say there are certain patterns that can be cause for concern. Psychology Today highlights passive-aggressive behavior as one common warning sign. Instead of openly communicating their feelings, some people use sarcasm, silent treatment, guilt trips, or subtle digs to express anger. This behavior is often accompanied by gaslighting, where a person makes you question your own experiences or feelings. You might constantly feel like something is wrong, but whenever you try to discuss it, your concerns are dismissed or turned back on you. Over time, that can leave you feeling confused, frustrated, and emotionally drained.
Another major red flag is constant criticism combined with a lack of support. There’s a huge difference between constructive feedback and repeatedly making someone feel inadequate. In a healthy relationship, partners encourage each other, celebrate successes, and provide comfort during difficult moments. A toxic partner, on the other hand, may constantly point out flaws, downplay accomplishments, or make hurtful comments disguised as jokes. Eventually, these remarks can chip away at a person’s confidence and self-esteem. Instead of feeling uplifted by the relationship, they begin feeling smaller because of it. Everyone deserves a partner who builds them up, not someone who makes them doubt their worth.
Jealousy, controlling behavior, and possessiveness can also be warning signs. While a little jealousy is a normal human emotion from time to time, problems arise when it starts influencing behavior. A partner who constantly wants to know where you are, who you’re talking to, or what you’re doing may not be acting out of love—they may be acting out of a desire for control. Some people disguise controlling behavior as concern or protectiveness, which can make it difficult to recognize at first. Over time, however, these behaviors can become restrictive and unhealthy. Relationships thrive on trust, not surveillance. If someone constantly makes you feel like you need permission to live your life, that’s worth paying attention to.
Dishonest communication is another major red flag. Trust is the foundation of any healthy relationship, and once that foundation starts cracking, everything else becomes much harder to maintain. Whether it’s lying, hiding important information, manipulating facts, or constantly changing stories, dishonesty creates uncertainty and insecurity. People make mistakes, but openly communicating about them is very different from deliberately deceiving someone. When honesty disappears, so does the sense of safety that every healthy relationship needs.
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Practicing self-care is an important step in healing from a toxic relationship
Leaving a toxic relationship isn’t always the end of the struggle. In many cases, it’s actually the beginning of the healing process. Even when someone knows they made the right decision, they may still feel sadness, anger, confusion, or self-doubt afterward. That’s completely normal. Healing from a toxic relationship takes time, patience, and self-compassion. Some days feel empowering, while others can feel surprisingly difficult. The important thing is remembering that healing is a journey, not a race.
Experts often recommend starting by acknowledging the impact the relationship had on you rather than minimizing your experiences. One of the best things you can do after leaving a toxic relationship is lean on the people who genuinely care about you. Whether it’s a close friend, a family member, or a mental health professional, having someone to talk to can make the healing process feel a little less overwhelming. It’s also important to set clear boundaries, especially if your ex keeps trying to find ways back into your life. And don’t forget to be kind to yourself. Spend time doing things that make you happy, revisit hobbies you may have neglected, go for walks, watch your favorite comfort shows, or simply allow yourself to rest when you need it. Healing isn’t about moving on overnight—it’s about slowly rebuilding your confidence and finding your way back to yourself, one small step at a time.
And honestly, today’s story feels like a pretty good example of why those boundaries matter. From what was shared, the woman’s ex displayed several behaviors that many people would consider toxic. Even after the relationship ended, he seemed determined to create unnecessary drama instead of simply moving on. Thankfully, she didn’t allow his actions to control her response. Rather than feeding into the chaos, she handled the situation in her own way. Sometimes the best revenge is simply refusing to let someone take up any more of your peace. But we’re curious, Pandas—what do you think about this situation? Did she handle it well, or would you have responded differently?
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Many people online applauded her petty revenge and even suggested ways she could have taken it a step further
One commenter pointed out that the author’s revenge wasn’t a good idea at all
OP answered some questions with a small update
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