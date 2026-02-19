Woman Upset BF Likes Her Gift To Him As She Expected Him To Dump Her

Don’t knock it ’til you try it, they said. And in this case, “they” were right… He was a little disappointed that his girlfriend bought him a different PS4 game than the one he really wanted for his birthday. But once he got into it, he realized that he actually enjoyed playing it.
This guy says he was totally confused when his girlfriend got angry that he liked his gift, and a bit amused to discover the petty reason she’d bought it in the first place. But what really shocked him was when he dug a little deeper and found out that the present was just the tip of the iceberg. The video game was actually part of a more sinister scheme that finally revealed just how shallow his partner truly is.
He had initially wanted something else, but ended up liking the birthday gift his girlfriend bought him
He was completely confused when she got angry that he wasn’t disappointed
He said his girlfriend was usually much more “level-headed” and not the petty type
Many warned the man that he was missing some massive red flags
He later found out the crazy reason why his girlfriend was so upset and revealed a rather unexpected twist in the tale
There are better ways to break up than buying a bad birthday gift, experts weigh in
Everyone has their own ways of dealing with or ending things, but some might argue that trying to get your partner to break up with you first is not the way to go.
While breaking up is hard to do, relationship experts say a little bit of kindness and courtesy can go a long way.
“It’s important to break up with partners respectfully because it leaves the door open for the future—either for a romantic relationship, a friendship, or a neutral relationship that isn’t steeped in negativity,” says clinical psychologist Sabrina Romanoff.
It might be tempting to throw in the towel in an angry and negative way, but there are more long-term benefits to being courteous to the person you once cared about.
“Graciously letting go of relationships that are not meant to be in your life long term is a high-level skill, as compared to giving into momentary desires to hurt the other person,” Romanoff explains.
Being honest about why you are ending things is also important. But this doesn’t mean you need to do it in a scathing or nasty way.
“You can say, ‘I’m no longer in love with you, and I wish I were, and I wish I felt this was working because I do care about you a lot, but I can’t stay in this relationship,’ suggests GQ magazine, adding that while it’s truthful, it’s not hurtful like, “I don’t think you’re fun to be around.”
Renowned author Mark Manson argues that it’s not your duty to console someone after you’ve let them know it’s over. “Once the relationship is severed, the other person’s emotions are no longer your responsibility,” he writes. “And not only is it no longer your responsibility to help them cope, but comforting them will likely make them feel worse.”
Manson also believes breaking up in person is the best route to take, although there are some exceptions (like if they did something completely out of line, or if they live in another country). He adds that it’s best to have the conversation in a public place.
“Being in public makes people feel limited in what they can express, whether it be final words they’d like to say to you, or dishes they’d like to break,” explains the author.
The team at GQ warns against backtracking, or letting the other person convince you otherwise, once you’ve said it’s over. They suggest taking accountability. “Apologize. Admit that this is on you. Agree that it’s unfair. Take a little bit of a metaphorical beating… Own that you did this and then forgive yourself,” advises the mag.
While breaking up can be painful for both parties involved, sometimes it really is for the best.
“Extremely shallow”: people were surprised by the twist, but many were relieved for the guy
