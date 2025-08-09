Jealous BF Berates GF For Being Nice To A Stranger, She Dumps Him And His Apologies Don’t Work

Trust is one of the many cornerstones of a healthy relationship, and that goes without saying. Lacking even just a small bit of it can ruin the couple in more ways than one, which can eventually lead to their end.
This is what happened to two teenagers when the boy went on a jealous rage-texting rant against his girlfriend’s harmless interaction on a train. After tolerating his insults at first, she eventually decided she wanted out.
The boy then did a complete 180 through a lengthy apology, but the damage had been done.
A teenage couple broke up over text after the boy flew into a jealous rage
Image credits: throaway_16
Image credits: Dennis Siqueira (not the actual photo)
The girl provided some context by explaining her side of the story
Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)
Ultimately, she was left in disbelief at what happened
Image credits: throaway_16
Jealousy in a relationship may be a sign of an important issue that needs addressing
Many people may argue that there is a “healthy” amount of jealousy that a person can show. Some may even believe that it is an expression of love, which most experts have deemed to be an outright myth.
But according to relationship counselor and Relate’s head of clinical practice, Ammanda Major, any time that green-eyed monster rears its ugly head, it may mean that there are unresolved issues within the relationship.
“Jealousy is a symptom of something deeper,” Major told Cosmopolitan, disputing the belief that jealousy is a sign of a protective partner.
Major further explained that jealousy can slowly but surely destroy a relationship. This especially happens when one partner begins walking on eggshells and becomes apprehensive about spending time with other people.
Toxic jealousy is a major red flag in relationships, one that should make a person rethink their decision to stay or leave. One of the signs is jealousy that results in angry outbursts.
“Feeling a rush of anxiety as you anticipate their reaction is your body’s way of telling you that you don’t feel safe or secure with this person,” Sacramento-based marriage and family therapist Dr. Vernessa Roberts-Govan told SELF, emphasizing the importance of listening to that gut instinct.
The boy’s actions showed how much trust and respect he had for his girlfriend, which isn’t very promising. He may have apologized, but it was already too late. It could be a learning experience for him.
As for the girl, it was a sound decision to walk away from a potentially lengthy and toxic relationship. At her age, having to endure such mistreatment would not be healthy for her.
Image credits: Alena Darmel (not the actual photo)
