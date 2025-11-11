5-Year-Old Girl Has A Duck Best Friend Who Follows Her Everywhere And Thinks She’s His Mom

Kylie Brown is only 5 years old but she’s already a mother. At least in her duck Snowflake’s eyes, who has imprinted on her when he was just a wee duckling last summer.

“We brought him home, this little yellow furball is squawking in a box, and Kylie walked over to the box and leaned in, and he was quiet,” Ashley Brown, Kylie’s mother, told wnep. “Everywhere she went he was quiet. And if she went missing, he would squawk and panic.

The two are inseparable. Whether it’s swimming in summer, or sledding in winter, Snowflake comes along. He’s been to sleepovers as well as gone trick-or-treating as Olaf, the snowman from Frozen. “They are best friends,” she added. “I’ve seen (Kylie) grow up. She’s become very responsible. She takes very good care of him.” “I’m his mom,” said Kylie  in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning’s Steve Hartman.

Ducklings “imprint” at the early stages of their life. If their biological mother is not the first thing that they see after hatching, they’ll follow any other moving object that they encounter.

(h/t: aplus)

Watch the full interview here:

