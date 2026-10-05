“Nepotism At Its Finest”: Gigi Hadid’s Runway Return Has Viewers Brutally Questioning Her Supermodel Credentials

Gigi Hadid’s latest runway appearance was supposed to be another major fashion moment, but viewers quickly found something else to nitpick.
The supermodel closed Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris on Sunday, October 4, where cameras captured her final turn on the runway.
Instead of praising the fashion moment, however, some viewers picked apart her walk and questioned whether her family connections played a bigger role in her career than her modeling ability.
“Nepotism at its finest. She is only where she’s at because of her mama…” one critic claimed.
Gigi Hadid became the center of a firestorm after closing Miu Miu’s latest show in a sporty-meets-glamorous look
Gigi made her official runway return for Miu Miu, landing the high-profile closing spot at the star-studded show.
The collection, titled “Here and Now,” was designed by Miuccia Prada around the tension between athletic clothing and glamorous pieces.
Hadid’s closing look captured that contrast.
She wore a charcoal-gray performance jersey sports bra with a dramatic halter neckline and an ultra-low back, pairing it with a matching low-slung pleated midi skirt.
Rows of crystals and jeweled embellishments ran down the skirt’s long side panels, giving the otherwise sporty outfit a distinctly glamorous finish.
She completed the look with blue-and-white sneakers featuring flashes of neon yellow, minimal green-and-blue gemstone earrings, and a low ponytail.
But as footage of Gigi’s walk began circulating online, the conversation quickly shifted from the designer clothes to the model herself.
Viewers picked apart the model’s runway walk as critics questioned how she became one of fashion’s biggest names
Some commenters criticized her posture, pacing, and facial expression, with several arguing that she lacks the commanding runway presence associated with celebrated models.
“I still don’t understand how she became a successful model,” one person wrote.
“She walks like a football player. Hadid is definitely NOT a good runway model,” another bluntly claimed.
A third viewer commented, “She walks with her face… it’s always coming forward cuz that’s her only card. Idk, she has some moments here and there but definitely not in the best 50 models list ever.”
Another commenter questioned her approach to the runway altogether, asking, “Apart from the fit not being flattering at all, why does she always walk like she’s about to beat someone?”
Others expressed, “She’s a nepo just like Kendall. We’ll never have OG supermodels again, problematic but talented.”
Another comment read, “Cuz her mom was a model and had a show on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, so now both sisters had the family heritage badge and the relevant badge and became models like their mom… nepotism lol.”
Unlike some celebrities who have pushed back against the “nepo baby” label, Gigi has been surprisingly open and has acknowledged that her family background gave her an advantage.
“Technically I’m a nepotism baby. Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be,” she told The Times of London in a 2023 interview.
Gigi has openly admitted she is a “nepotism baby,” but says privilege should not stop her from working hard
Hadid has also spoken about coming from privilege and the guilt she felt about having an easier entry into the industry than many aspiring models.
She has also emphasized that her parents did not come from inherited wealth.
Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, was a successful Dutch model who worked internationally before becoming known to television audiences through The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, while her father, Mohamed Hadid, built a fortune as a luxury real estate developer.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger
The nepotism discussion surrounding Gigi goes beyond the fact that she was raised by two successful parents.
She grew up surrounded by people with strong ties to the fashion and entertainment industries.
Hadid has spoken about attending preschool with the daughter of Guess co-founder Paul Marciano.
Gigi’s modeling career was backed by major industry connections long before she became a global fashion name
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret
That family connection eventually put her on Guess’s radar, leading to modeling jobs for Baby Guess and Guess Kids when she was still a child.
Her mother’s modeling career also meant that the fashion world was hardly unfamiliar territory.
Yolanda had already spent years working in major fashion capitals including Paris, Milan, and New York before her daughters entered the industry.
By the time Gigi began pursuing modeling seriously, she had access to established industry networks, prominent photographers, agencies, and brands.
She eventually signed with IMG Models and became one of the most recognizable faces in fashion, landing major campaigns, magazine covers, and countless runway appearances.
That history is why the nepotism label still follows her, even after years of success.
“Most models aren’t good. Case in point this nepo baby! Why does she have a soldier walk?” wrote one critic online
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