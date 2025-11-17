20 Gifts To Give You The Satisfaction Of Being Done With Holiday Shopping Before It Even Starts

Welcome to the pre-holiday season, that magical time of year when your brain tells you “you have plenty of time” and your calendar quietly laughs in your face. We all know how this story ends: a frantic, caffeine-fueled scramble in the final days before the holidays, where you end up buying a scented candle for everyone you know.
But not this year. This is your official intervention. We’ve compiled a list of genuinely great gifts for everyone on your list, so you can be the smug, finished-by-December-1st person everyone else secretly despises. This is your chance to win the holiday shopping game before it even really begins.
#1 A Tropical Vacation Can Now Be Their Personal Scent Twin With Sol De Janeiro Hair & Body Perfume Mist
Review: “This is the first perfume that I have gotten that my husband loves (and my sister and friends). Look, I have been called nose blind several times. Ive gone with my bestie to Bed Bath and Beyond and Victoria Secret to find scents and I pick out one, smell it, love it, ask her to smell it, she doesn’t like it, I get it anyways, my husband doesn’t like it… etc.. well, I put Sol De Jeneiro 62 on and my friends are like ooo smells good and my man like omg smells so good. So If your hesitant because of the price, or that you haven’t smelled in person, trust me, it smells amazing. Good value for price. Great quality, a little sweet, and long lasting.” – Estar
#2 That Sad, Stained Blender They’ve Had Since College Can Finally Be Put Out Of Its Misery With The Our Place Splendor Blender
Review: “I make a smoothie EVERY DAY and this blender is better than my Ninja. Blends beautifully with so much power. It doesn’t leak, the cap is so easy to put on and off as it allows you to unscrew the inner part first to release suction then it comes off easily! I even leave it out on my counter because it’s so cute!” – regan chatel
#3 The Official Gift For The Person In Your Life Whose Main Character Energy Requires A Constant Personal Soundtrack Is The JBL Clip 5
Review: “Very worth the price and let me tell you it’s very loud.” – Michele Lynn Burke
#4 The Evidence Of Their Three-A-Day Coffee Habit Can Be Completely Expunged From The Record With An Aquasonic Whitening Toothbrush
Review: “Love love love this. Must have. I have had mine for 3 years and my son was bugging me to get him one. The new model is even better than mine. Powerful and truly does the job!” – Happy
#5 They’ll Finally Know What All The Neighborhood Birds Are Actually Tweeting About With A Smart Bird Feeder With Camera
Review: “Changed my life of bird watching. I actually started watching birds! Pretty cool device and friends and family enjoy the shared experience (once set up). I particularly enjoy interactive identification experience. Really helping me learn about regional bird species.” – DAGHES
#6 That Single-Use Plastic Water Bottle Habit They Keep Swearing They’ll Quit Can Finally Meet Its Demise With A Hydro Flask Travel Water Bottle
Review: “Love my new 32 oz Hydro Flask Travel Water Bottle. It fits perfectly in my car (Honda Accord) with or without the boot. I purchased the small Hydro Flask boot in sandpiper (grey brown) and it is stunning against my agave green bottle. I love that the lid, spout and handle are all agave green. Stainless steel construction is worth it for a bottle I use everyday. Easy to clean. It does not leak and keeps water cold, even ice cubes don’t fully melt overnight. I also own the 32 oz Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler with the handle. I use the handled one for the house and the travel bottle for work and travel. As you can see, the Bottle is basically the Tumbler with out the handle and taller because of the lid. They are both 32 oz in the pictures. While the Travel Bottle is a bit taller than the Travel Tumbler, it will just fit under my ice maker/water dispenser. YMMV depending on refrigerator you have. I am pleased with my purchase. As always, Hydro Flask has been a great brand to purchase from.” – nannersmom
#7 The Official Arsenal Of Someone Who Has Finally Graduated From Eating Cereal Out Of A Promotional Mug Is A 16 Piece Ceramic Plates And Bowls Dinnerware Set
Review: “The color is beautifully glazed. I never had plates with rims but it adds to the style. I am very pleased that I ultimately chose these. I feel kinda ‘regal’ haha! But, haven’t had company over yet so it’s just me feeling all satisfied. Quality is well made and seems durable. I hand wash because I don’t have a dishwasher. Packaging was fantastic with not even a chip.” – Kyrel
#8 The Most Polite Way To Stage An Intervention For Their Sad, Stained Dish Towels Is By Gifting Them A 6-Pack Of Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Cloths
Review: “First I bought the towels and I have been so happy with them, I decided to order these. I wash my hands constantly while working in the kitchen and I don’t care for the somewhat greasy state my hand towels get in when I am using olive oil or butter ( it takes 4 minutes to get hot water from the faucet!) so I tend to use something other than hand towels to dry my hands. I made some squares of dish cloth fabric and wash them in oxiclean. After a few months, they are discarded in an oily stained state, but my towels are still absorbent. With the help of Oxy clean pods, I will try these and hope for the best! I love the color and the absorbancy of their kitchen towels” – E Buhn
#9 The Days Of Frantically Checking To See If Their Phone Survived The Latest Outdoor Adventure Are Over With A Yeti Sidekick Waterproof Gear Case
Review: “Great for a dry bag at the lake or a purse at the ballfield. The straps can be yeti straps or whatever design you want to match the occasion. It’s lightweight, easy to clean and durable. It also connects to my yeti hopper. The 3L is perfect for my phone, wallet, keys and a few other small items.” – Amazon Customer
#10 The Great Appliance Purge Of Their Kitchen Can Be Single-Handedly Started By You With A 6-In-1 Ninja Air Fryer
Review: “Daughter had a ninja, although she has the big daddy one with two baskets. I got this one after seeing how easy it was to use. I can now cook steak and chicken and it actually tastes great! Hamburgers, I don’t like so much in here, but that’s okay. Mozz sticks, fish sticks: so much better in here than the oven and in half the time. This model isn’t super quiet; you definitely know it’s on. Super easy to clean! I have even taken a wipe to clean the upper portion where there WILL be some grease that collects. Time will tell how bad that grease will get as there is no easy way to clean around the heating element. This is plenty big for 2 people. If you had a family of five you would need to go up a size.” – Heather
#11 The Da Vinci Code Has Nothing On The Style Secrets They’re About To Unlock With The Adidas Barreda Decode
Review: “The Barreda Decode Addidas mens sneakers is extremely comfortable footwear. The build quality is excellent, they provide good slip resistance. The fit is true and the design and style gives that Ole school finish which I like. I’m planning to purchase two more pairs in different colors in the near future.” – Kenwin
#12 The Most Underrated Section Of Their Pantry Is About To Host A Dinner Party Thanks To The Tin To Table Cookbook
Review: “Such a cute, creative and awesome book! Got it to gift to a friend. Need one for myself!” – Crysta Fernandez
#13 The Number One Rule Of Interior Design Is To ‘Put A Bird On It,’ And A Stained Glass Bird Shaped Lamp Is The Most Enlightened Way To Do It
Review: “I purchased this for my dad this year for Christmas! It came packed very well and on time for Christmas day. I can’t begin to tell you how beautiful it is. The birds head is NOT on ad odd angle. The bird is looking backwards. Blue jays do this in real life. The pictures don’t do it any justice. I used CQTLED e12 bulbs purchased here on Amazon. I don’t buy or keep garbage that I get on line it has to be perfect before I keep it. And this is high quality craftsmanship.” – A.D.
#14 The Only Mask That Will Have Them Looking Like A Glistening, Hydrated Goddess Instead Of Leatherface Is The Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask
Review: “So far no stinging or irritation this stays on if you want to put it on and walk around and do some light housework. Some masks I’ve had in the past just slide right off if you are not horizontal. So that does mean these aren’t as “wet“ still leaving it on overnight. Use those extra pieces for your lips or eyes. They are a bit larger so they will be good on a wide face. I have a smaller narrow face so I end up cutting slits to size down to my finer features. Also, I don’t think it tears super easily so I like the quality and there’s not much of a smell.” – J. A. Terwilliger
#15 For The Person In Your Life Who Is One Fedora Away From Becoming A Suburban Indiana Jones, There’s The Starter Metal Detector Kit
Review: “My son loved this for his 11th birthday gift. Perfect for the young minds!” – alivia ocampo
#16 The Most Dramatic “New Hair, Who Dis” Moment Of Their Life Can Be Conveniently Clipped In With A Set Of Clip In Hair Extensions
Review: “I actually love these?!? Ordered them to wear with a Halloween costume, but they actually look amazing, so I think I’ll clip them in just for fun! The invisible wefts actually do lay flat against your scalp so that they are hidden and look as natural as a clip in possibly can. I would definitely order from this company again in the future.” – Cristina Packard
#17 The Official Gift For The Friend Group With The Most Wonderfully Twisted Sense Of Humor Is The Joking Hazard Card Game
Review: “Alright, before I spill the beans on how awesome Joking Hazard by Cyanide & Happiness is, let me drop a quick disclaimer: this game is totally NSFW and strictly for adults only!” – Leann
#18 That Uneventful, Five-Minute Rinse-Off They Call A Shower Is Getting A Major Promotion To A Full-Blown Spa Experience With Shower Steamers Aeroma Therapy
Review: “These shower steamers are amazing! The scents are strong enough to fill the bathroom but not overwhelming. They make an ordinary shower feel like a spa day at home. The packaging is beautiful, so it also makes a perfect gift. I’ve tried a few brands before, but these last longer and smell more natural.” – Veronika
#19 Their Soggy Sponge’s Sad Little Swamp At The Edge Of The Sink Is Getting A Major Real Estate Upgrade With A Sink Caddy And Sponge Holder
Review: “I “cram” a lot of things in this little basket but it accommodates them just fine. Everything is accessible. There is flexibility in how you partition it. It keeps the area under it free of water as advertised. The sponges and brushes dry between use. This replaces a wire basket I had that stuck with suction cups to the side of my sink. This new one is preferable because sometimes those suction cups failed and everything fell into the sink, and also, now I have more sink room.” – MamaSue68
#20 The Chaotic Collection Of Mismatched, Hand-Me-Down Pans In Their Cabinet Can Finally Be Replaced By A Beautiful, Functional Dynasty With This 21-Piece Ceramic Pots And Pans Cookware Set
Review: “I absolutely love these pots and pans! They arrived in perfect condition. The color is beautiful. The handles are so soft and smooth to the touch. The pots and pans are also sturdy and have a good weight to them. I have used the pots and pans as directed a couple of times and have had no issues. They clean up nicely too and doesn’t take a lot of scrubbing. I am really happy that I got them! If you remember never use high heat, never use metal to stir anything, and to wait for the pots and pans to cool down before washing, then everything will stay like new.” – appalacia
