52 Times People Took Inspiration From Mansions But What They’ve Built Was A Version From Temu

There are mansions, and there are McMansions. For the uninitiated, the latter are often enormous, elaborate, and expensive-looking, similar to the houses featured on MTV Cribs.
They are designed to exude wealth and sophistication. But if you look closely, you will notice something off. Perhaps it’s the oversized proportions or the mismatched architectural styles, most of which you will see in the houses featured on this list.
We collected these photos from the McMansion Hell subreddit, which, as the name suggests, should give you an idea of what the community is all about.
#1 16,191sqft Of A Whole Lota Nothin
Image source: superoishii
#2 What In The Arlington, TX?
Image source: IRIEVIBRATIONS
#3 Is That Enough Dormers For You?
Image source: Internal-Bed6646
McMansions may be a term new to many readers, but the concept has been around since the 1980s. Investopedia defines it as a “large, mass-produced suburban home, lacking architectural uniqueness and class, often seen as a status symbol,” typically between 3,000 and 5,000 square feet.
The terms came about to compare these homes to fast food: mass-produced and cheaply made, yet in high demand.
#4 I Present To You…the Most Oddly Placed Indoor Balcony Of All Time
Image source: NYCaliGurl
#5 My Favorite Genre Of Mcmansion: The Mcvictorian
Located in Macomb MI, one of the meccas of McMansion inginuity. The entire neighborhood is made up of these massive faux victorians.
Image source: East_Englishman
#6 Behold, The Ugliest Mansion I’ve Ever Seen. Built In 2016. Purchased In 2024 For $1.9 Mil. The Entrance Foyer Is 1,100 Sf
Image source: TrickyTicket9400
As styles evolve through the years, so do McMansions. These days, they’re called “McModern,” a term coined by Kate Wagner, founder of the McMansion Hell blog.
In a 2025 interview with Architectural Digest, she says the McModern follows a familiar archetype: a sprawling, hyper-streamlined house with an almost signature flat roof, floor-to-ceiling windows, and perpendicular white walls.
#7 I’ve Become Aware After Finding This Sub, My House Is Indeed A Mcmansion
Image source: Pure_Newspaper_4715
#8 90s Mcmansion. There’s Carpet Up There
Image source: Dofinitely
#9 Mary Mother Of God
Image source: Creepzer178
Architecture and design critic Mimi Zegler chimed in on the McModern phenomenon. As she explained, these houses feature “principles of midcentury California, but in jumbo-sized ways.”
“Indoor-outdoor living equals multiple oversized patios, courtyards, and terraces; honest expression of materials means ipe [wood] screens in triplicate; simple geometries translate to boxy stucco expanses,” she said.
#10 What’s Going On Here?
Image source: alsatian01
#11 Preserved Post-Modern 80s Mcmansion
Image source: peetahvw
#12 These People Spent Years Destroying This Greek Revival And Then Put It On The Market After Finally Finishing It
Image source: 6FeetBeneathTheMoon
Indeed, the quintessential McMansion look and feel appears to be a thing of the past. According to a February Zillow article, demand for smaller, more affordable homes has risen, with people focusing more on purpose-built spaces like reading nooks.
Zillow also notes that today’s home buyers are prioritizing wellness and sustainability. Listings that mention zero-energy-ready homes are up by 70%, while listings of whole-home batteries are up by 40%.
#13 I’ll Just Leave This Here…
Image source: Antelope-Nervous
#14 My Parents Recently Built This Home. They Refused To Work With An Architect Or Designer Because Those Are A ‘Waste Of Money’. First Picture Is Actually The Front/Facade Of The Home
Image source: cameronjthomas
#15 It’s Finished And Worse Than We Thought
Image source: brianpeppers1987
According to Zillow’s home trends expert Amanda Pendleton, American homes have gone “from status symbols to sanctuaries.”
“We expect future homes to be more flexible, resilient, and deeply personal. The smartest homes won’t feel high-tech; they’ll feel intuitive, lived-in and supportive,” she said.
#16 99.9% Sure It Fits, I’ve Just Never Seen Anything Like It
Image source: LindsayDuck
#17 All The New “Higher End” Homes Look Like This In My Neighborhood
Image source: MeetingUnited3667
#18 I Bet The Floors Are Sticky, Like A Dirty Movie Theater
Image source: aBearHoldingAShark
#19 Must’ve Been A Bad Dream
Image source: Personal_Repeat_5807
#20 Presenting This To The Committee For A Decision; Is This A Mcmansion Or Just Insanity?
Image source: FatPoundOfGrass
#21 Absolute Stinker Of A House/
Image source: ikerr95
#22 “Halt! Who Goes There!?”
Image source: bpows
#23 Feeling Betrayed By My Husband
Image source: Background_Summer_54
#24 The Final Boss Of Mcmansion Hell. Located In Spring, Texas
Image source: ChewyFlame
#25 Why Would Anyone Spend 2 Milion For A House That Looks Like An Ugly Turtle?
Image source: aBearHoldingAShark
#26 Umm?
Image source: ComplexMessage9941
#27 This Is A Mcmansion
Image source: SufficientPlatform39
#28 Every Roofline Imaginable… All At Once
Image source: stook_jaint
#29 The Largest Mansion In Utah Is Headed To Auction!
70,000 square feet with Disney-themed rooms including a Swiss Family Robinson-inspired bunkroom, replica of Disneyland’s Tiki Room, and a 2,266-square-foot tunnel, reminiscent of Star Wars!
Image source: priceypadstim
#30 Mega Mansion For Sale For 7 Years, Down From $15m To $5m
Said to be one of the largest property in Canada, this colossal monstrosity boasts over 25,000 sq. ft. of living space. It went up for sale in 2018 for $15M but you can now acquire this tasteless mansion for only $5M.
Image source: Body_Cunt
#31 Did You Know That In Eastern Europe We Have Our Own Mcmansions Called “Soviet Baroque”?
Image source: InSearchOfTyrael
#32 Yo Dawg, We Heard You Like Open-Concept Living Spaces
Image source: ForTheFords
#33 I Just Threw Up In My Mouth A Little
Image source: aBearHoldingAShark
#34 Upsetting On The Outside, Unsettling On The Inside
Image source: stook_jaint
#35 1939 Neoclassical Drastically Remodeled
Image source: priceypadstim
#36 Does This Qualify As A Mcmansion Or A Wannabe Mcmansion?
Image source: pslickhead
#37 Foreclosure: Retired Professional Baseball Pitcher Cole Hamels’ Former Unfinished Table Rock Lake Mansion!
Image source: priceypadstim
#38 The Mansion On The Side Of The Road Next To Residential Neighborhoods
Image source: Clym44
#39 I Don’t Even Know What To Say
Image source: tverofvulcan
#40 I Just Can Not Imagine Dealing With This. Plus, The Loss Of Property Value The Neighbors Will Now Suffer 😱
Image source: jared10011980
#41 There Was An Attempt
Image source: AirFrance447
#42 Was Tony Soprano’s House A Mcmansion?
Image source: Beneficial-Sugar6950
#43 They Can’t Control Themselves
Image source: Mfsmitty
#44 Posted With The Caption “Brand New Mini Castles Near Dallas, Texas”
Image source: Dramatic_Dance
#45 Home In Fort Worth, Texas
Image source: Lepke2011
#46 This Is All So Bad I Don’t Know Where To Begin. But Let Me End With…yall…that Stove 🧐
Image source: jared10011980
#47 Who Bolted The Mcmansion On Top Of The Apartment Tower?
Image source: shampton1964
#48 $2m Lakeside Disaster
Image source: chkpls
#49 Rare Image Of Mcmansion Shedding Its Summer Skin
Image source: No_Cook2983
#50 Came Across These “Beauties” While Driving Around Vietnam’s Countryside. Mcmansion Or Not?
Image source: NathanCS741
#51 Not A Single Designer Was Consulted Here
Image source: messarita
#52 Coming Soon: Texas Perfection
Image source: ToeLimbaugh
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