Georgina Rodriguez Hits Back At Body-Shamers After Her Yacht Photos Spark Cruel Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodriguez is showing the internet that they picked the wrong girl to body-shame.
After years of seeing her body picked apart online, the 32-year-old model and influencer spoke candidly about her body, her curves, and how the soccer player makes her feel like the “perfect woman.”
Rodriguez even shared the sharp response Ronaldo had to people calling her “fat.”
Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodriguez is showing the internet that they picked the wrong girl to body-shame
Image credits: georginagio/Instagram
Sharing a series of summer pictures, Georgina Rodriguez was seen soaking up some sun with her loved ones. She wrote a lengthy caption to go alongside her bikini pictures.
Every year, when summer rolls around, the influencer said her body makes the news yet again.
Image credits: georginagio/Instagram
“My body will change, just like every woman’s. And I hope I continue to do so for many years to come, because that will mean I’m still living,” read an Instagram translation of her caption.
“I am a mother of 6 wonderful children, 3 are girls who will one day be great women,” she continued.
Image credits: georginagio/Instagram
Image credits: floresxpeach
Image credits: Bukhoo445454
“And if there’s anything I wish to teach you — alongside Cris, who I am deeply proud of for the values he imparts as a father and as a man — it’s that the value of a person can never depend on a physicist or on the opinion of strangers.”
The mother said she tries to give her kids “that little dose of positive psychology.” And this helps her keep herself grounded in a world of illusions.
The model and influencer said she had a conversation with her fiancé about people commenting on her body
In recent days, she said she came across viral pictures of herself on a boat, with all kinds of remarks filling up the comments section.
Some people felt the need to share their opinion about her body, and others came to her defense, she said.
Image credits: georginagio/Instagram
The intrusive comments pushed her to have a conversation with Ronaldo.
“I was talking about it with Cris and I said: ‘I’m worried that they’re calling me fat now, because I live in my image.’”
Image credits: georginagio/Instagram
“And he answered me: ‘You don’t live by your image. You live by what you are. A perfect woman. Beautiful, with a body, mother, good person, successful and living life with love. What the hell else do you want? It’s normal for them to envy you.’ And we talked about many more things.”
“Sometimes we all need someone to remind us what really matters,” she added.
Ronaldo had a sharp response to people body-shaming her out of “envy”
Image credits: Bryan Berlin / WikiPortraits
Rodriguez pushed back against the rigid and unrealistic beauty standards imposed on women.
“I wonder… Where is the standard? Who decides which is the ‘right’ body? Do we really still think that happiness has a size?” she asked.
Image credits: georginagio/Instagram
Going on to talk about her workouts, she said her favorite time of the day is that one hour she spends at the gym, because it makes her “happy.”
“Because I’m passionate about it … It gives me health, peace of mind, discipline, energy and wellness. It’s never been a struggle to lose weight; it’s always been a way of taking care of me,” she said.
Image credits: cristiano/Instagram
The Argentine and Spanish social media personality concluded by saying her body has carried her throughout a lot, including motherhood and all of life’s challenges.
Hence, she rejected the idea that a body needs to stay a certain way when it goes through so much.
Image credits: georginagio/Instagram
Image credits: heyitslilylane
Image credits: essinhiding
“I love my curves. I love the freedom to live in the body I choose,” she declared. “In the body that holds me, that has allowed me to embrace, create life, fall and rise again. A body deserving of respect, love, and gratitude in all its versions.”
To her, “true success” isn’t about fitting into a body standard that “nobody knows who invented.”
“Real success is living in peace. Surround myself with the people I love. Enjoy my family and friends,” she said. “Taking care of my health. Laugh. Learn. Live.”
The soccer icon spoke about his proposal last year in an interview with Piers Morgan
Image credits: UR · Cristiano/YouTube
Rodriguez and Ronaldo, who met in 2016, are reportedly planning a grand wedding.
The Portuguese star proposed to her last August with a massive three-stone ring featuring a 22 to 35 carat oval cut center diamond.
“She asked me for a ring to offer her because it was one of her dreams to have a good stone,” he said in an interview with Piers Morgan last year.
Image credits: georginagio/Instagram
“And I work hard, work hard and finally I find what she love,” he added.
Reports claimed they will be marrying in Madeira, where the soccer icon was born and raised, possibly this weekend.
“Guests at the hotel have been told two floors will be out of use on Friday and Saturday, as well as several bar areas,” a source told The Sun.
“The fact that we are still talking about celebrities’ bodies in the big 26 sounds crazy to me,” one commented online
Image credits: manchiscap
Image credits: EyeAm_Watchin
Image credits: GrootmanGP
Image credits: Faffiedzashe
Image credits: EMRYS0110
Image credits: alyssaxorain
Image credits: gracekelly_edu
Image credits: ohene_akw
Image credits: chloescoldworld
Image credits: Centfoiss
Image credits: treadytalksball
Image credits: SueM8219
Image credits: Obviously_yah
Image credits: bradway27
Image credits: jasong0107
Image credits: ellenabrookss
Image credits: musmanictp2383
Image credits: OnuhIfeomablog
Image credits: Timexdey4u
Image credits: Bicoff_Micheal
Image credits: Lightbunnie33
Follow Us