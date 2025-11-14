“Daddy Changed The World”: George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Was Filmed Paying A Heart-melting Tribute To Her Dad

As the whole world marches calling for an end to the systematic racism and police brutality that has claimed the life of George Floyd, his friends and family members urge us to not forget the life he left behind. One big part of it is his 6-year-old daughter Gianna. The little girl was recently captured in a heart-melting video saying that her dad has changed the world. “‘My Daddy Changed The World!!!’ When You Remember George Floyd Make Sure You Remember This Beautiful Soul That He Left Behind,” director Skrptz captioned the video he took of her.
Recently, George Floyd’s daughter was filmed paying a heartfelt tribute to her father
The bodycam footage revealed that her 46-year-old father was killed during an arrest over an allegedly counterfeit $20 bill when now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The footage also revealed that Chauvin kept the knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 2 minutes after the man became unresponsive.
46-year-old George Floyd was killed by a police officer during an arrest over an allegedly counterfeit $20 bill
His unjust death didn’t go unnoticed. The footage quickly spread online and sparked a wave of countrywide protests.
The defenseless man’s death sparked a wave of protests calling for an end to systematic racism and police brutality
Once again, the Black Lives Matter movement, which began in 2013 as a response to 17-year-old African-American high school student Trayvon Martin’s death, is making powerful headlines across the world.
On Tuesday, Gianna’s mother Roxie Washington attended a press conference in Minneapolis demanding justice for George Floyd. “At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the aisle. If there’s a problem she is having and she needs her dad, she doesn’t have that anymore,” the grieving woman said.
She was accompanied by Floyd’s friend, a former NBA player, Stephen Jackson. “Floyd might not be here, but I’m here for her, I’m here to get justice, and we’re gonna get justice for my brother,” he said.
Later, Jackson was filmed in a heartfelt video carrying Gianna on his shoulders with her saying: “My daddy changed the world.” However, the girl doesn’t know yet that her father was killed by police officers. Yesterday, when she and her mom appeared on Good Morning America, Washington said: “I told her her dad died because he couldn’t breathe.”
Gianna hasn’t been told yet that her father was killed and was told that he “died because he couldn’t breathe”
It has been revealed that the police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been fired, has been detained and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Following the arrest of the policeman involved in George Floyd’s death, his family made a statement
The family has responded to the arrest calling it a “welcome but overdue step on the road to justice.”
