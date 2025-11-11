Most People Can’t Spot More Than 14/22 Geography Mistakes: Prove You’re Above Average

by

Welcome to the Geography Minefield!

Get ready to test your map skills and challenge your knowledge of the world. In this quiz, you’ll need to carefully spot the mistakes on the map and think twice before answering. One wrong move could land you in a geography minefield.

There are 22 questions ahead, each designed to challenge your knowledge of countries, territories, and flags.

Sharpen your eyes and your wits & prove you can navigate this global challenge, like a geography pro. Let’s get started…

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Most People Can’t Spot More Than 14/22 Geography Mistakes: Prove You’re Above Average

Image credits: Lara Jameson

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 30-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2025
stranger things season 3
Stranger Things Season 3 Blooper Reel is Worth a Gander
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2019
Martin Freeman: Best Movies and TV Shows
3 min read
Jun, 24, 2023
Z Nation Season 4 Premiere Recap and Review
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2017
Five Scenes from Breaking Bad Where We Empathized with Jesse Pinkman
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2022
Beyond Scared Straight Star Ashley Tropez Dead
3 min read
Jul, 15, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.