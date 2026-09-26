If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Generation X refers to people born between 1965 and 1980, which means they grew up during a pretty eventful few decades. They saw Star Wars in theaters and watched the first Space Shuttle launch on TV. They listened to Led Zeppelin and Madonna on the radio. They rocked bell-bottoms before swapping them for acid-wash jeans, and embraced some seriously huge hair along the way.
It’s no wonder Gen Xers feel so nostalgic about those years. So, to bring back a few memories, we’ve rounded up some posts shared on the “Real Generation X” subreddit. Scroll down to check them out and see which ones hit especially close to home.
#1 Lunch Is Served
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#2 How Many Know It? High School Flashback
Image source: Raynet11
#3 Can You Remember This Smell?
Image source: ManuteBol_Rocks
Have you ever wondered who decided to divide people into Boomers, Gen Xers and Millennials in the first place? Well, there isn’t actually an official organization responsible for naming generations.
According to Pew Research Center, generational names are largely created by social scientists and researchers, and their boundaries can vary.
The idea of studying generations goes back much further, though. Sociologist Karl Mannheim helped lay the foundations for modern generational research with his influential 1928 essay, The Problem of Generations.
#4 Every Kitchen Had One
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#5 Coolest Toy Ever
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#6 Oh Yeah 😉
Image source: GodBlessTexas713
As for Generation X, its original name wasn’t nearly as catchy. It was initially called the Baby Bust because birth rates had dropped significantly after the Baby Boom.
Thankfully, Canadian author Douglas Coupland helped popularize a much cooler alternative with his 1991 novel Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Culture. The name caught on, and the rest is history.
#7 Did You Put The Fries In The Top?
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#8 So True 👍
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#9 Ready For A Car Ride
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
What is Gen X actually known for? Independence is certainly one of the characteristics most commonly associated with this generation.
Many Gen Xers grew up as so-called latchkey kids, who would come home from school and spend the afternoon looking after themselves until their parents returned from work.
This became increasingly common as more mothers entered the workforce during the 1970s and 1980s, as documented by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For some kids, that meant learning to make their own snacks and finding ways to entertain themselves from an early age.
#10 Do You Remember These?
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#11 Did You Have Any Of These?
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#12 Did Any Of You Wear One Of These In The 80s?
Image source: redrumham707
Interestingly, though, plenty of Gen Xers don’t particularly identify with their generational label. A 2015 Pew Research Center survey found that only 58% of Americans born between 1965 and 1980 actually considered themselves part of Generation X.
So, although it’s fun to talk about the things people from the same generation have in common, these labels don’t necessarily mean much to everyone. After all, your birth year can only tell people so much about who you are.
#13 Jerry Lewis Telethon
Image source: welding_guy_from_LI
#14 Who Had One?
Image source: Repulsive-Tea6974
#15 If This Was In Your House, Yep
Image source: welding_guy_from_LI
Another interesting thing about Gen X is how much technology has changed throughout their lives.
They experienced childhood without the internet and witnessed personal computers becoming increasingly common. Then came the digital revolution, which completely transformed everyday life.
And Gen Xers certainly haven’t been left behind. In fact, Pew Research Center reported that 90% of American Gen Xers owned a smartphone in 2019. That’s quite a change for people who once had to wait until they got home to make a phone call.
#16 Does This Ring A Bell?
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#17 Some Of You Are Here Today Because Of The Hard Work Of These 2 Hero’s
Image source: hippidad
#18 Where My Rivetheads At?
Image source: Repulsive-Tea6974
Of course, having experienced life before everything went digital also gives this generation plenty to reminisce about. They remember the excitement of visiting a video rental store on a Friday night and the frustration of having to rewind a cassette tape with a pencil.
Back then, if you missed your favorite TV show, you had to hope somebody had recorded it. These little things might seem insignificant now, yet they were such a familiar part of everyday life for many people.
#19 Here’s My Early Childhood Colliding With My Teenage Years…
Image source: LifeTunedToCSharp
#20 Iykyk
Image source: VoteForGiantMeteor
#21 Did You Ever Go To A Keg Party?
Image source: GracefulViays_421
And there’s actually a reason why looking at old photographs or revisiting childhood favorites can feel so good. Research from the University of Southampton suggests that nostalgia can strengthen our feelings of social connection and help us feel less lonely.
Recalling happy experiences can remind us of the people we shared them with. Perhaps that’s why finding someone who remembers the exact same obscure toy or television commercial can be so satisfying.
#22 If You Know Who This Hat Belongs To
Image source: MeNotYouDammit
#23 Do You Know What This Is?
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#24 My First Computer
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
Ultimately, Gen Xers have all taken different paths since their childhood days. Some have started families of their own, while others have followed completely different dreams.
Yet there’s something lovely about discovering that a complete stranger shares a little piece of your past. And judging by all these nostalgic posts, there’s certainly no shortage of things for this generation to reminisce about.
#25 Did You Ever Do This?
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#26 Could You See The Pictures?
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#27 Who Remembers These Guys
Image source: ZealousidealLemon791
#28 In The 70s You Could Go To A Concert For 10 Bucks
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#29 Did You Have One Of These In Your Kitchen?
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#30 It’s 10 P.m. Do You Know Where Your Children Are?
Image source: Washburn_Ichabod
#31 Do You Remember These?
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#32 You Think You’re Old? I’m Old!!
Image source: woesy8480
#33 Did You Ever Play With One Of These?
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#34 Sanford King Size Markers… Ah That Smell
Image source: ManuteBol_Rocks
#35 Who Remembers This?
Image source: Stormy1956
#36 Remembering The Best Flavor From A Gum That Would Last 60 Seconds
Image source: EdwardBliss
#37 Did You Ever Drink This?
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#38 A True American Hero
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#39 Spuds Mckenzie The Original Party Animal
Image source: welding_guy_from_LI
#40 What’s The Oldest Music T-Shirt You Still Own?
Image source: DieMensch-Maschine
#41 Star Trek: First Contact
Image source: CarloCarrasco
#42 I Would Say It’s A Fact
Image source: Illustrious-Coat3532
#43 Remember The 25 Cent Grab Bag?
Image source: pinche-borracho
#44 The Giant Strawberries In The Land Of The Lost
Image source: ManuteBol_Rocks
#45 It Was Either This Or A Zippo
Image source: EdwardBliss
#46 Do You Remember?
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#47 Generation X Learned So Much From These Amazing People
Image source: welding_guy_from_LI
#48 Ok Guys And Gals, Imagine It’s Prom Time!🥂
Image source: RamenChicken8
#49 Uncanny X-Men #268
Image source: CarloCarrasco
#50 Did You Ever Eat Your Cereal Right Out Of The Box?
Image source: LexalDrone
#51 Christmas Catalog Dreaming.. What Was Yours?
Image source: Raynet11
#52 Fragile Rock
Image source: welding_guy_from_LI
#53 It Was Like Watching For The Winning Lottery Numbers
Image source: StoneDread
#54 Did You Listen To This?
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#55 We Used To Have To Work For A Cold Drink
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#56 Kirby, Not Just A Vacuum It’s An Adventure
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#57 If You Know This House , You Are Gen X
Image source: welding_guy_from_LI
#58 It Was So Much Fun To Go There
Image source: SigmaMale1975
#59 Life Before Google
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#60 Did You Like This Ice Cream
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#61 Remember This Movie?
Image source: Late_Construction366
#62 Noooooow Here’s A Little Story I’ve Got To Tell
Image source: Washburn_Ichabod
#63 Franco American And The Mile Long Noodle In A Can
Image source: welding_guy_from_LI
#64 TV Shows And Movies In The 80s Had Some Memorable And Iconic Vehicles. It’s Your Lucky Day, You Have Been Chosen To Use One Of These Vehicles For A Month
Image source: RamenChicken8
#65 No Difference That I Can See
Image source: Repulsive_Repeat_337
#66 Perceptor
Image source: GenX_Leo
#67 I Am This Old
Image source: WUSSIEBOY
#68 First Car ?
Image source: welding_guy_from_LI
#69 I Know Y’all Are Hearing This Theme Song Right Now
Image source: darkcity_beacon
#70 Wizard Magazine
Image source: CarloCarrasco
#71 Star Search With Ed Mcmahon .. Agt Of Our Time
Image source: welding_guy_from_LI
#72 Don’t Forget The Gravy
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#73 Who Else Still Wears These Socks?
Image source: EdwardBliss
#74 Did Your Vcr Remote Have A Cord?
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#75 Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
Image source: welding_guy_from_LI
#76 McDonald’s Ashtrays
Image source: Jack_PorkChopExpress
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