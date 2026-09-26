If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

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Generation X refers to people born between 1965 and 1980, which means they grew up during a pretty eventful few decades. They saw Star Wars in theaters and watched the first Space Shuttle launch on TV. They listened to Led Zeppelin and Madonna on the radio. They rocked bell-bottoms before swapping them for acid-wash jeans, and embraced some seriously huge hair along the way.

It’s no wonder Gen Xers feel so nostalgic about those years. So, to bring back a few memories, we’ve rounded up some posts shared on the “Real Generation X” subreddit. Scroll down to check them out and see which ones hit especially close to home.

#1 Lunch Is Served

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

#2 How Many Know It? High School Flashback

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Raynet11

#3 Can You Remember This Smell?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: ManuteBol_Rocks

Have you ever wondered who decided to divide people into Boomers, Gen Xers and Millennials in the first place? Well, there isn’t actually an official organization responsible for naming generations.

According to Pew Research Center, generational names are largely created by social scientists and researchers, and their boundaries can vary.

The idea of studying generations goes back much further, though. Sociologist Karl Mannheim helped lay the foundations for modern generational research with his influential 1928 essay, The Problem of Generations.

#4 Every Kitchen Had One

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#5 Coolest Toy Ever

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#6 Oh Yeah 😉

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: GodBlessTexas713

As for Generation X, its original name wasn’t nearly as catchy. It was initially called the Baby Bust because birth rates had dropped significantly after the Baby Boom.

Thankfully, Canadian author Douglas Coupland helped popularize a much cooler alternative with his 1991 novel Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Culture. The name caught on, and the rest is history.

#7 Did You Put The Fries In The Top?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#8 So True 👍

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#9 Ready For A Car Ride

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

What is Gen X actually known for? Independence is certainly one of the characteristics most commonly associated with this generation.

Many Gen Xers grew up as so-called latchkey kids, who would come home from school and spend the afternoon looking after themselves until their parents returned from work.

This became increasingly common as more mothers entered the workforce during the 1970s and 1980s, as documented by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For some kids, that meant learning to make their own snacks and finding ways to entertain themselves from an early age.

#10 Do You Remember These?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#11 Did You Have Any Of These?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#12 Did Any Of You Wear One Of These In The 80s?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: redrumham707

Interestingly, though, plenty of Gen Xers don’t particularly identify with their generational label. A 2015 Pew Research Center survey found that only 58% of Americans born between 1965 and 1980 actually considered themselves part of Generation X.

So, although it’s fun to talk about the things people from the same generation have in common, these labels don’t necessarily mean much to everyone. After all, your birth year can only tell people so much about who you are.

#13 Jerry Lewis Telethon

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: welding_guy_from_LI

#14 Who Had One?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Repulsive-Tea6974

#15 If This Was In Your House, Yep

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: welding_guy_from_LI

Another interesting thing about Gen X is how much technology has changed throughout their lives.

They experienced childhood without the internet and witnessed personal computers becoming increasingly common. Then came the digital revolution, which completely transformed everyday life.

And Gen Xers certainly haven’t been left behind. In fact, Pew Research Center reported that 90% of American Gen Xers owned a smartphone in 2019. That’s quite a change for people who once had to wait until they got home to make a phone call.

#16 Does This Ring A Bell?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#17 Some Of You Are Here Today Because Of The Hard Work Of These 2 Hero’s

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: hippidad

#18 Where My Rivetheads At?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Repulsive-Tea6974

Of course, having experienced life before everything went digital also gives this generation plenty to reminisce about. They remember the excitement of visiting a video rental store on a Friday night and the frustration of having to rewind a cassette tape with a pencil.

Back then, if you missed your favorite TV show, you had to hope somebody had recorded it. These little things might seem insignificant now, yet they were such a familiar part of everyday life for many people.

#19 Here’s My Early Childhood Colliding With My Teenage Years…

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: LifeTunedToCSharp

#20 Iykyk

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: VoteForGiantMeteor

#21 Did You Ever Go To A Keg Party?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: GracefulViays_421

And there’s actually a reason why looking at old photographs or revisiting childhood favorites can feel so good. Research from the University of Southampton suggests that nostalgia can strengthen our feelings of social connection and help us feel less lonely.

Recalling happy experiences can remind us of the people we shared them with. Perhaps that’s why finding someone who remembers the exact same obscure toy or television commercial can be so satisfying.

#22 If You Know Who This Hat Belongs To

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: MeNotYouDammit

#23 Do You Know What This Is?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#24 My First Computer

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

Ultimately, Gen Xers have all taken different paths since their childhood days. Some have started families of their own, while others have followed completely different dreams.

Yet there’s something lovely about discovering that a complete stranger shares a little piece of your past. And judging by all these nostalgic posts, there’s certainly no shortage of things for this generation to reminisce about.

#25 Did You Ever Do This?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#26 Could You See The Pictures?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#27 Who Remembers These Guys

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: ZealousidealLemon791

#28 In The 70s You Could Go To A Concert For 10 Bucks

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#29 Did You Have One Of These In Your Kitchen?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#30 It’s 10 P.m. Do You Know Where Your Children Are?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Washburn_Ichabod

#31 Do You Remember These?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#32 You Think You’re Old? I’m Old!!

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: woesy8480

#33 Did You Ever Play With One Of These?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#34 Sanford King Size Markers… Ah That Smell

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: ManuteBol_Rocks

#35 Who Remembers This?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Stormy1956

#36 Remembering The Best Flavor From A Gum That Would Last 60 Seconds

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: EdwardBliss

#37 Did You Ever Drink This?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#38 A True American Hero

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#39 Spuds Mckenzie The Original Party Animal

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: welding_guy_from_LI

#40 What’s The Oldest Music T-Shirt You Still Own?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: DieMensch-Maschine

#41 Star Trek: First Contact

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: CarloCarrasco

#42 I Would Say It’s A Fact

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Illustrious-Coat3532

#43 Remember The 25 Cent Grab Bag?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: pinche-borracho

#44 The Giant Strawberries In The Land Of The Lost

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: ManuteBol_Rocks

#45 It Was Either This Or A Zippo

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: EdwardBliss

#46 Do You Remember?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#47 Generation X Learned So Much From These Amazing People

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: welding_guy_from_LI

#48 Ok Guys And Gals, Imagine It’s Prom Time!🥂

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: RamenChicken8

#49 Uncanny X-Men #268

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: CarloCarrasco

#50 Did You Ever Eat Your Cereal Right Out Of The Box?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: LexalDrone

#51 Christmas Catalog Dreaming.. What Was Yours?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Raynet11

#52 Fragile Rock

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: welding_guy_from_LI

#53 It Was Like Watching For The Winning Lottery Numbers

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: StoneDread

#54 Did You Listen To This?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#55 We Used To Have To Work For A Cold Drink

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#56 Kirby, Not Just A Vacuum It’s An Adventure

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#57 If You Know This House , You Are Gen X

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: welding_guy_from_LI

#58 It Was So Much Fun To Go There

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: SigmaMale1975

#59 Life Before Google

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#60 Did You Like This Ice Cream

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#61 Remember This Movie?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Late_Construction366

#62 Noooooow Here’s A Little Story I’ve Got To Tell

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Washburn_Ichabod

#63 Franco American And The Mile Long Noodle In A Can

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: welding_guy_from_LI

#64 TV Shows And Movies In The 80s Had Some Memorable And Iconic Vehicles. It’s Your Lucky Day, You Have Been Chosen To Use One Of These Vehicles For A Month

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: RamenChicken8

#65 No Difference That I Can See

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Repulsive_Repeat_337

#66 Perceptor

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: GenX_Leo

#67 I Am This Old

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: WUSSIEBOY

#68 First Car ?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: welding_guy_from_LI

#69 I Know Y’all Are Hearing This Theme Song Right Now

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: darkcity_beacon

#70 Wizard Magazine

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: CarloCarrasco

#71 Star Search With Ed Mcmahon .. Agt Of Our Time

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: welding_guy_from_LI

#72 Don’t Forget The Gravy

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#73 Who Else Still Wears These Socks?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: EdwardBliss

#74 Did Your Vcr Remote Have A Cord?

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#75 Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: welding_guy_from_LI

#76 McDonald’s Ashtrays

If You’re Gen X And Want To Remember How Childhood Tastes Like, Here Are 76 Posts For You

Image source: Jack_PorkChopExpress

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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