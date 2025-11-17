Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

by

The arrival of a newborn is undoubtedly one of the most significant moments in a woman’s life. Even though it is the mother who goes through the physical process of childbirth, fathers often stand beside their women, supporting them, while trying to cope with an emotional rollercoaster of their own.

Kirstie Perez, who specializes in various fields of photography, is known for her unique and still niche photography genre, which is birth photography. Perez gets to spend time with women in labor, capturing the rawest emotions and reactions of parents-to-be during the first moments they meet their beloved child. The photographer skillfully documents this transformative phase as couples transition into parents.

The Bored Panda has previously featured Kirstie’s works in other posts, which you can see here or here.

More info: kpphotoinc.com | Instagram | Facebook | pinterest.ie | youtube.com

#1

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#2

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#3

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#4

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#5

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#6

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#7

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#8

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#9

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#10

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#11

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#12

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#13

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#14

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#15

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#16

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#17

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#18

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#19

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#20

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#21

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#22

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#23

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#24

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#25

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#26

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#27

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#28

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#29

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

#30

Photographer Captures Parents’ Reactions When They See Their Baby For The First Time After Being Born (30 Pics)

Image source: kpphotoinc

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Different Languages Do You Speak? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Is Your IQ Higher Than Others?”: We’re Not Sure, But Acing This Rebus Quiz Might Prove It
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2025
Man Considered A Zipper ‘Wizard’ For Sharing An Easy Fix For Broken Zippers
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
What We Learned from The Trailer for Stephen King’s “Chapelwaite”
3 min read
Jul, 5, 2021
US Olympic Skier Gus Kenworthy Rescued 90 Dogs From Korean Dog Meat Farm
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Real Life Days of Our Lives Couples Who Met At Work
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.