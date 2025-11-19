“Are You As Smart As A High School Student?”: Try To Pass This Science General Knowledge Test

by

Whether you were the top science student in high school or the one daydreaming through the classes, this 29-question quiz will test everything you thought you knew.

This science trivia covers basic science, astronomy, human biology, and physics—and we are sure you were good at at least one of these. So take a deep breath, trust what you know, and start—you never know what you might remember or even learn as you go!

Let’s see how well you’ve kept up with the facts!

“Are You As Smart As A High School Student?”: Try To Pass This Science General Knowledge Test

Image credits: Pixabay

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Call This 25-Year-Old A Liar Because Of How Well She Cured Her Acne, So She Posts A Video To Prove It
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Bug-Shaped Sticker Is An Ingenious Way To Measure Your Child’s Temperature Without Any Hassle
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Meet Mork, A Puppy That Was Saved From A Slaughterhouse And Looks Like Baby Yoda
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Carol's Second Act
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Carol’s Second Act
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2019
“I’m Ashamed”: Kathy Bates Reveals 100 lb Weight Loss And Explains How It Impacted Her Life
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
The Hand Of God: My Sculpture Showing He’s An Ultimate Puppet Master
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025