35 Wild General Knowledge Questions That’ll Test Every Corner Of Your Brain

by

So, you think you’ve got the kind of brain that holds on to random facts like a sponge? This quiz is here to put that to the test. From ancient history and world geography to science, literature, pop culture, and even some downright weird trivia, these 35 questions cover just about everything under the sun.

Some are easy, some are tricky, and a few might leave you saying, “Wait, how was I supposed to know that?”

If you’re up for an even bigger challenge afterward, make sure to check out the 50-Question General Knowledge Quiz next!

Get ready to find out if you’re a casual fact collector or a full-on trivia champion. Let’s dive in!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

