“Are You A ‘Know-It-All’?”: See If This 18-Question General Knowledge Quiz Proves You Right

General knowledge is about more than remembering random facts: it’s about connecting ideas across history, geography, science, art, and literature. This 18-question quiz begins with topics almost everyone has encountered, but each question raises the bar, turning a straightforward challenge into a true test of your trivia skills.
Don’t let the early questions fool you. As you move forward, the answers become less obvious, requiring sharper thinking and a broader range of knowledge. Whether you consider yourself a casual quiz fan or a dedicated know-it-all, this is your chance to see just how far your general knowledge can take you. 🚀
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: AI25.Studio Studio
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