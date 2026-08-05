“Are You A ‘Know-It-All’?”: See If This 18-Question General Knowledge Quiz Proves You Right

by

General knowledge is about more than remembering random facts: it’s about connecting ideas across history, geography, science, art, and literature. This 18-question quiz begins with topics almost everyone has encountered, but each question raises the bar, turning a straightforward challenge into a true test of your trivia skills.

Don’t let the early questions fool you. As you move forward, the answers become less obvious, requiring sharper thinking and a broader range of knowledge. Whether you consider yourself a casual quiz fan or a dedicated know-it-all, this is your chance to see just how far your general knowledge can take you. 🚀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Are You A &#8216;Know-It-All&#8217;?”: See If This 18-Question General Knowledge Quiz Proves You Right

Image credits: AI25.Studio Studio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Is There Anything Cuter Than Fluffy Furry Kittens? Oh Yes, Little Alien-Looking Cornish Rex Babies
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Dad Recreates Hilarious Faces His Daughter Makes When Drinking Milk
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Ask People To Write On My Blackboard Their Favorite Movie
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Woman Treats MIL’s Funeral Like A Win, Horrified Coworker Debates Exposing It To Her Husband
3 min read
Apr, 21, 2026
“I Told Him I Will Be Calling The Cops”: Woman Gets Friend Fired After He “Borrowed” Her Special Books To Get Them Appraised As A “Surprise”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
81 Women Who Quit Their Horrible Jobs And Never Looked Back
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2026