Garrett Hedlund: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Garrett Hedlund: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Garrett Hedlund

September 3, 1984

Roseau, Minnesota, US

42 Years Old

Virgo

Garrett Hedlund: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Garrett Hedlund?

Garrett John Hedlund is an American actor and singer, recognized for bringing depth and a rugged charm to diverse roles across film and television. His grounded presence often elevates complex characters.

Hedlund’s breakout moment arrived with his portrayal of Patroclus in the 2004 mythological epic Troy, a performance that immediately placed him alongside established stars. He quickly built a reputation for compelling turns in high-profile projects.

Early Life and Education

Garrett John Hedlund was raised on a remote beef cattle farm near Wannaska, Minnesota, by his father, Robert Martin Hedlund, after his parents’ divorce. From an early age, he developed a deep fondness for reading.

At 14, Hedlund moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, with his mother, Kristine Anne Yanish, and attended Horizon High School, where he saved waiter tips for acting lessons, graduating early to pursue his passion in Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Garrett Hedlund’s personal life, including a four-year relationship with Kirsten Dunst, his co-star from On the Road, and a later partnership with Emma Roberts.

Hedlund shares one child, a son named Rhodes Robert Hedlund, with Emma Roberts, with whom he co-parents following their split in early 2022; he is currently single.

Career Highlights

Garrett Hedlund’s career is highlighted by his memorable turn as Sam Flynn in the 2010 science fiction action film Tron: Legacy, which garnered him widespread recognition. The film became a box office success, grossing over $400 million worldwide.

Beyond acting, Hedlund also showcased his musical talents, notably performing several songs in the 2010 musical drama Country Strong, where his expressive voice was praised and contributed to the film’s soundtrack.

Signature Quote

“It’s the journey, adventure, risk, reward, all day long.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
24 Rarest Books Unlikely To Be Found In A Yard Sale
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Gave This Lamp A Makeover With Wallpaper Samples And A Necktie
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Supernatural Fanfiction Rewrites Demon Dean’s Ending
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2014
Weird Loners
Weird Loners Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2 Review: “Weird Pilot”/”Weird Dance”
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2015
John Oliver On The ‘Failure’ Of His Dustin Hoffman Chat
3 min read
Dec, 28, 2017
30 Wild Coincidences That Exposed Cheaters
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025