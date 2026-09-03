Garrett Hedlund: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Garrett Hedlund
September 3, 1984
Roseau, Minnesota, US
42 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Garrett Hedlund?
Garrett John Hedlund is an American actor and singer, recognized for bringing depth and a rugged charm to diverse roles across film and television. His grounded presence often elevates complex characters.
Hedlund’s breakout moment arrived with his portrayal of Patroclus in the 2004 mythological epic Troy, a performance that immediately placed him alongside established stars. He quickly built a reputation for compelling turns in high-profile projects.
Early Life and Education
Garrett John Hedlund was raised on a remote beef cattle farm near Wannaska, Minnesota, by his father, Robert Martin Hedlund, after his parents’ divorce. From an early age, he developed a deep fondness for reading.
At 14, Hedlund moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, with his mother, Kristine Anne Yanish, and attended Horizon High School, where he saved waiter tips for acting lessons, graduating early to pursue his passion in Los Angeles.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Garrett Hedlund’s personal life, including a four-year relationship with Kirsten Dunst, his co-star from On the Road, and a later partnership with Emma Roberts.
Hedlund shares one child, a son named Rhodes Robert Hedlund, with Emma Roberts, with whom he co-parents following their split in early 2022; he is currently single.
Career Highlights
Garrett Hedlund’s career is highlighted by his memorable turn as Sam Flynn in the 2010 science fiction action film Tron: Legacy, which garnered him widespread recognition. The film became a box office success, grossing over $400 million worldwide.
Beyond acting, Hedlund also showcased his musical talents, notably performing several songs in the 2010 musical drama Country Strong, where his expressive voice was praised and contributed to the film’s soundtrack.
Signature Quote
“It’s the journey, adventure, risk, reward, all day long.”
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