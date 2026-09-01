41 Celebrities With A Good Image That People Know Are Not That Nice

Almost every celebrity wants to have a good reputation. And it’s pretty easy to curate any persona you like when you have a paid team of people in charge of creating it. But not all famous people are as kind and friendly as they’d like you to believe. You can’t trust everything you read about them in the media, especially if they’re a very talented actor.
Netizens have recently been discussing celebrities who are far less wholesome than they want the world to believe. From comedians who are extremely cold to singers who never smile at fans, we’ve got a list full of unpleasant celebrities, pandas. Enjoy reading all of this gossip, and be sure to upvote the replies that don’t surprise you one bit!
#1
Not sure if he’s generally considered to be wholesome, but Jonah Hill definitely doesn’t get enough flack for his weird controlling behavior.
Image source: Sheesh-Cake, Columbia Pictures
#2
Loads of people seem to love Steve Harvey. I hate the guy so much. He’s clearly a sack of trash.
“Steve Harvey has said he hates atheists, so you know there are some big-time skeletons in his closet!”
—Empty-Drummer-1486
Image source: OhTheHueManatee, East 112th St. Productions
#3
David Beckham. When you actually investigate a little deeper you realise what a repulsive little cockroach he is.
“His emails from when he didn’t get the knighthood show exactly who he really is.”
—beeper75
Image source: Tricky_Ricky83, Ad Hoc Films
We hope this goes without saying, pandas, but we know that not all celebrities are terrible people. Some are famous for being extremely kind to fans, baristas, and any random person they encounter on the street. People consistently say wonderful things about Keanu Reeves, Melanie Lynskey, Pedro Pascal, Dolly Parton, and others. But there is something about being rich and famous that often changes a person, and sometimes, these stars’ egos get way out of hand.
Part of it comes down to the fact that the wealthier a person becomes, the less they interact with regular people. Once they reach a certain income bracket, they don’t have to go to the grocery store themselves, order their own coffee, prepare their own meals, or do their own laundry. They may not drive their own car, pump their own gasoline, or have to call a plumber themselves. All of these things can start to give a person a superiority complex and cause them to forget what a “normal” life is really like.
#4
Dax Shepard sounds so try hard and fake on his podcast while trying to be extra wholesome, very cringe I don’t know if it’s just me.
“He seems like a very self-centered and superficial person. Looks very weird now, too.”
—Jambi1913
Image source: mint_code, Good Morning America
#5
Jimmy Fallon.
“I went to a taping of his show once, and he definitely seems different than how he portrays himself. He didn’t address or interact with the audience at all. I might not have thought anything of it, except we also stayed for the taping of Seth Meyers’s show, and the contrast was huge. Seth spent a lot of time interacting with the audience between takes and interviews. You could really feel his genuine warmth. Jimmy Fallon was just cold, turned on the charm during the filming, and that was it. I went there as a Jimmy Fallon fan and left as a Seth Meyers fan.”
—blipblop2208
“My wife went to a Jimmy Fallon taping, and she said the exact same thing. Didn’t acknowledge the audience at all, just ‘turns on’ for the guests, that’s it. Zero fun or interaction with people.”
—Data_Chandler
Image source: scyliyn89, Broadway Video
#6
Mark Whalberg takes the cake!
“I have no idea how his history didn’t hurt his reputation. Dude committed hate crimes. Not one but multiple. People have gotten canceled for saying stuff. This dude actually beat people because of their ethnicity.”
—Interesting_Tea5715
Image source: CaptSpaulding22, Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales
Now, most of the lifestyle changes that we’ve previously mentioned are tied to money. So a person can be extremely wealthy without being famous at all and almost entirely stop interacting with regular people. But the fame aspect of being a celebrity is a huge factor in why many people’s personalities change as well. On one hand, they are adored by many fans. They might receive thousands of supportive comments on every Instagram post, and they’ll almost certainly be given special treatment everywhere they go.
Being recognizable isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, though. It can be frustrating to have fans approach you asking for a photo or an autograph everywhere you go. It may feel impossible to relax when you never know who’s watching you or taking your photo. Unfortunately, this can make some people become extremely cold towards strangers. They might develop a habit of being rude and unfriendly, even to those who don’t deserve it at all.
#7
Ryan Reynolds.
“He’s never tried to look like a nice person. He has moments, but he’s consistently who he acts like in movies.”
—BetterThanSydney
“He always plays the exact same character, so I’m assuming that he can’t act and that that’s just how he is.”
—The_Onion_Life
Image source: ordinaryhorse, 20th Century Studios
#8
I thought Mario Lopez was a nice family man until he created that weird AI video of his niece. Then I found out he cheated on his fiance during his bachelor party. I’m sure there is more but that’s where I stopped.
“Can confirm he is not friendly. I did a segment with him, and I was shocked. As soon as those cameras go down, the smile comes right off. Anyone on set is just a nobody to him, and he was not friendly or personable at all. It really disappointed me!”
—RedditorGal212
Image source: SmokeyJoe2, Hartbreak Films
#9
It’s well known, but it is still wild to me that Julia Roberts is apparently a massive jerk IRL.
CutieBoBootie replied:
“Basically, Julia Roberts was the other woman. The wife’s name was Vera. Julia Roberts cheating with her husband led to a divorce. During the divorce, Roberts wore a sloppily Sharpie’d-on T-shirt that read ‘A Low Vera,’ a pun on Aloe Vera, I guess? It was a very lame pun, a very ugly shirt, and a very, very ugly thing to do. The audacity one has to have to make fun of the wife whose life you homewrecked…is…insane, tbh.”
Image source: Bern_After_Reading85, Lionsgate Movies
Are you enjoying these stories about celebrities who you definitely wouldn’t want to meet in person, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you think more people should read, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever had any celebrity encounters of your own. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda discussing rude famous people, look no further than right here!
#10
Ariana Grande.
“I’ve been seeing some stuff on Instagram trying to paint her as ‘iconic’ or ‘just that girl.’ And it’s like, yeah…just that girl who homewrecked the marriage of a woman with a newborn baby. Her fans will eat it up, but no one else is falling for it.”
—Superb-Salad6323
Image source: TheAnxiousPangolin, Hyperobject Industries
#11
Hugh Jackman.
“If he’s not a terrible person, he’s at least a greedy one. He sang at Murdoch’s 95th birthday.”
—mmmasian
“Hugh Jackman. He tries so hard to be Mr. Nice Guy that he gives off bad vibes. I am sure he is overcompensating for something evil within.”
—Mean-Confidence3477
Image source: MySweetKaneki, HBO Films
#12
I used to think highly of Johnny Depp, but I’ve seen too much of his behavior and people he hangs out with. I’m not a psychologist but he seems like one of the charming types of narcissist. Also, he dated Winona Ryder when she was 17 and he was 24. He seems like he wants to come off as a super kind, caring and giving type of person so people think he’s a good person to manipulate people.
“Haven’t been fooled in the slightest ever since the awful things he pulled against Amber Heard.”
—_techniker
“Watching that trial changed the way I view many things. I was originally on Johnny’s side. Now I just can’t enjoy any of his movies anymore.”
—Papio_73
Image source: yourpurplegoddess, BBC
#13
The dudes in BTS. Actually most male Kpop artists tbh South Korea is terribly misogynistic.
Image source: UberFarter, BANGTANTV
#14
Please don’t come for me over this. I do not think that he’s necessarily a garbage person, but Pedro Pascal is not as wholesome as he’s touted to be. Seeing pics of him on yachts with billionaires and others reminded me that what we know from him is all PR, and his actions don’t seem to back up the things he talks about.
“Apparently, he told Dakota Johnson she should open an OnlyFans account…that turned me off so bad.”
—youngandlovely_
#15
Chris Pratt. There’s something super dark in that guy. I hope I’m wrong.
Image source: vogonicpoet, Amazon MGM Studios
#16
Martha Stewart- have heard nothing but horrific things about people that have interacted or worked with her IRL.
“My grandma attended a craft fair as talent alongside her in the early ’90s, and let me tell you, according to grandma, the entitlement was there before the celebrity. My grandmother carried an intense hatred for that woman for the remainder of her life.”
—Shuwanders
“My parents were friends with her sister in college, and apparently, Martha was known as ‘the bitch’ all the way back in the late ’60s.”
—HoldMyDomeFoam
Image source: HipshakeGhost, Molly Sims
#17
People are gonna hate me for this, but **Henry Cavill…**
The blind items on him are that he likes underage girls. (Teenagers) And that’s why The Witcher production was ok with seeing him leave the show.
While filming abroad, he was taking advantage of the fact that laws were looser and was messing around with some very young women. (Allegedly)
He had a 19 year old girlfriend, Tera King, when he was 35/36? His PR team did a really good job of scrubbing that info. They did a good job making his exit from The Witcher sound like it was about him arguing about the source material as well. Reality is, studio didn’t want a scandal/law suit on their hands. (Allegedly).
Image source: Lighthouse_on_Mars, Paramount Pictures
#18
Sooty. There’s something not quite right about that bear. Sweep knows.
Image source: Short-Sheepherder314, Thames Television
#19
Kevin Hart. His very open fixation on money and work, combined with his choices and behavior, doesn’t sync with his image as the likable family man.
Image source: redditizms
#20
I once served Gary Lineker in a bar and he was the rudest customer I ever had. Walked up and barked: “Give me an orange juice NOW”. As a spurs fan and growing up watching England at Italy 90, I was gobsmacked and proper gutted.
Image source: Pristine_Common2473, showracismtheredcard
#21
I know that i’ll get down voted for this, but I don’t trust Nathan Fillion. Can’t put my finger on why. It could be his association with Joss Whedon, and some lingering bad feelings from the rumors I heard about the Castle set tensions. I fully admit that it’s irrational.
Image source: EdieBooberryBeale
#22
Austin Butler, he has major jerk vibes..and his PR team has been working overtime the past 2 years trying to get his name in the press.
Image source: mountainelven, Focus Features
#23
Michel Bubble. How he got a pass after that video of him elbow shoving his wife on camera is appalling.
“Random Bublé tale: Many, many years ago, I was at a NYE party in West Vancouver, we were all young, drunk, and loud. We had several noise complaints, but the cops that came to the house knew the kid’s dad (some kind of political figure in the community), so they never shut down the party. So the guy who kept calling in the complaints came to the front lawn in his bathrobe and sandals and started SCREAMING at all of us.
We turned the music down a bit to listen to this madman on the lawn, and we had no idea who this guy was until he dropped this line, a line we still say to each other to this day: ‘All of you can eat dirt, do you know who I am? I’M MICHAEL BUBLÉ!’ Not saying he was a jerk, and not saying we weren’t jerks, just a story I always like to share anytime his name comes up.”
—saki604
Image source: Rubbingfreckles, TODAY
#24
Jason Bateman… idk what he does to land some of these roles, but off camera he has to be one of the worst around.
Image source: jjmoffitt, Amazon Studios
#25
I’m sure I’ll get berated for this, but Taylor Swift. She gives me ‘high school mean girl who never grew out of it’ vibes.
“I love a lot of Taylor Swift’s music, but it’s funny seeing her try to keep up the ‘girl next door’ image while also being a billionaire who takes a private jet to go to the toilet.”
—banananey
“Taylor Swift. Don’t ask me to back this up because I can’t; it’s just vibes.”
—reereejugs
“Taylor Swift. Her main goal in life is to bleed every last dollar out of her fans.”
—Connect_Cookie_368
Image source: BaseballScared8630
#26
Josh Peck. Almost everything he says is negative, and it really creeps me out how he always smiles and laughs while talking trash. He comes off as very manic, and it sets my neck hairs up. It’s also a huge red flag that his podcast is called Good Guys. If you have to tell people that you are a good guy, then you probably aren’t actually a good guy!
Image source: angelbabyandie
#27
I don’t know why, but Reese Witherspoon scares the soul out of me. You just know there’s something dark in there.
Image source: NoWorth2591
#28
Leo dicaprio.
Have heard multiple (horrific) stories from people in the industry and I truly can’t fathom how it hasn’t come out yet what an absolute scum bag.
Image source: rotoscopethebumhole
#29
Matthew Gray Gubler and his insatiable need for 20 to 21 year-old girls.
Image source: coffeeloveeveryday
#30
Selena Gomez.
“People really tried justifying it, too, but if someone gives you an organ, then they’re your number one forever; no questions, no competition.”
—KomaTheCursed
Image source: ruerret
#31
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Their shenanigans in trying to blackmail people to steal movie credit is despicable.
Image source: aipac125
#32
Chris Pratt.
Evil eyes.
Image source: wolf_logic
#33
I’ve suspected that Anne Hatheway was a bit suspicious ever since that time she did an Ollie McTwist over some girl’s casket at her funeral.
Image source: jimbotherisenclown
#34
Jason Sudekis. I don’t buy the whole “Ted Lasso and women’s sports” thing with the rumors of went down with him and Olivia Wilde, including him serving her custody papers on stage during a professional event.
Image source: Single-Theory2105
#35
Taylor Swift, The Rock, Kevin Heart. Jennifer
Lawrence – saw her have security chase down someone at the glaad awards a few years ago because they took a picture of her as she was walking through the hotel. It was gross.
Image source: endlessabolition
#36
Most of the older Avengers crew. The Disney PR machine did wonders. Renner is straight up a bad person and Evans just screams fuckboy.
Image source: SaltyIrishDog
#37
Before everything came to the surface I got bad vibes from Ellen DeGeneres.
Image source: Terrible_Gamer_1989
#38
Megan Maroney. Mean girl, pick me vibes.
Image source: teddybraim14
#39
Jennifer Garner. I know people seem to like her but I just can’t…..there’s something very creepy about her eyes.
Image source: RhinestoneHousewife
#40
Alton Brown – the way he speaks to and treats women when he’s not reading a script is gross. He was extremely creepy to a woman when he guested on the podcast Judge John Hodgman, hitting on her repeatedly when she was clearly uncomfortable, and the hosts were trying to tactfully get him to stop. He never appeared again on that show despite guesting multiple times before.
Image source: elviscostume
#41
Stanley Tucci, just seems like a completely artificial and carefully curated persona. He is someone who would berate you for not recognizing him.
Image source: ByGoneByron
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