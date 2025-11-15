Person Explains The Millionaires Vs. $GME Redditors Story With A Nintendo Switch Example And People Finally Understand It

You’ve seen the news, you’ve heard there’s something really special going on in the financial market.
GameStop, an American video game retailer, had been struggling lately, especially during the pandemic, so its share price was low. Wall Street saw this as an opportunity—they bet on the decline of the company’s stock.
However, in an attempt to stick it to the man (and make some money in the process) small investors who belong to the subreddit r/WallStreetBets, got together and bought so much of GameStop shares, its price went through the roof.
Of course, the situation is far more complex, with plenty of social and economic factors in play. So a member of the subreddit, redditlurker2001, posted a brilliant analogy, explaining the whole situation in simple terms.
You’ve got to admire the imagination. And this stunt doesn’t sound illegal, too. “You would need to be able to show some kind of fraudulent activity — meaning [users] said something untrue in order to pump up the stock, or released some false or misleading information,” Gina-Gail Fletcher, a Duke law professor who specializes in market regulation, told CNN. Posting memes and saying that you love GameStop shares and adding a bunch of rocket emojis does not quality as an illegal scheme.
But some experts think we don’t see the full picture. “To me, it’s probable that people are pushing retail investors in one way or another when they have undisclosed positions that are being advantaged by those actions,” said Dennis Kelleher, CEO of financial reform group Better Markets. “That’s going to be classic market manipulation, and I don’t have any doubt that’s going on.”
The US Securities and Exchange Commission, which regulates stock trading, said in a statement Wednesday that it was “actively monitoring” the situation. On Friday, the organization added that “extreme stock price volatility” has the potential to cause “rapid and severe losses” for investors and “undermine market confidence.” The regulators made it clear that they are examining potential misconduct around the trading mania.
“The response of authorities is appropriate,” Sarah Nadav, a behavioral economist, senior strategist, and author of What the F*CK Should I Do Now?: How to Manage your Money when Money Stops Making Sense, told Bored Panda. “This is uncharted territory and while ‘insider trading’ is clearly illegal, ‘outsider trading’ which is based on legitimate market research has always been legal.”
The big problem, according to Nadav, is that the system itself is broken. “The cracks are now exposed and there is a real threat that this could cause a total collapse. In my opinion, this collapse is an inevitable result of a broken system in the same way the mortgage crisis was in 2008.”
