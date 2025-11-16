50 Pictures From The Online “Gallery Of Inexplicable Stupidity”

Human idiocy, just like our creativity, knows no bounds. Whether it’s a temporary brainfart or something more severe, it seems that we always find a way to push the limit.

And you couldn’t find better proof of this than the subreddit r/facecpalm. Created all the way back in 2009, this online community describes itself as “a gallery of inexplicable stupidity” and currently has over 6 million members constantly looking for new ‘artworks’ for its ‘collection.’

Over the years, they have collected plenty of examples of people making a complete fool of themselves both online and in real life, so we thought it would be interesting to make an exhibit, featuring the most memorable ones. Continue scrolling and enjoy!

#1 Well You’re Not Wrong

Image source: deannathedford

#2 It Is Insane

Image source: SarahMiller20

#3 What About Nurses Who Wear Them 8 To 10 Hours A Day

Image source: Bmchris44

#4 N95

Image source: Powerfulwoman20

#5 In Fact, It’s Happened 7 Times

Image source: NuclearEnt

#6 The First Women In The Epitome Of Stupid

Image source: SUBTOPEWDSNOWW

#7 You Can Still Breathe Idiot

Image source: lol62056

#8 “Let’s Spend 10 Grand On Jewelry”

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#9 Scientific Name = Poison

Image source: Bonelesszeeebra

#10 Hint Hint

Image source: __Dawn__Amber__

#11 Logic

Image source: alonessbeats1011

#12 Who Ever Runs That Station Is Dumb

Image source: Hahhpoo

#13 Now Your Own Decisions Belong To A Man You Haven’t Met

Image source: HakuDoomer

#14 I Get It Now

Image source: Bmchris44

#15 Well Well Well… How The Turntables

Image source: deannathedford

#16 I Wonder Why America Is So Unhappy?

Image source: MisterT12, twitter.com

#17 She Didn’t Deserve It

Image source: Bmchris44

#18 Gun Ownership

Image source: Powerfulwoman20

#19 Apparently Canada’s Healthcare Is Bad

Image source: lol62056

#20 It Was Media Control All Along

Image source: bradhrad

#21 Checkmate

Image source: lucynyu13

#22 They’re Everywhere Man!

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#23 “Going Everywhere”

Image source: __Dawn__Amber__

#24 They’re Confused

Image source: d3333p7

#25 Math Is A Myth

Image source: _-ZORO-_

#26 An 8 Year Old Shouldn’t Have To Do This

Image source: Fishsticks011, bimbotoad

#27 Yeah, How Dare He

Image source: Lord_Alphred

#28 Just Your Average Pro Life Hypocrite

Image source: Arkady2009

#29 Cops Pepper Sprayed Their Own Senator Without Realizing He’s An Authority Figure

Image source: thewrongun

#30 For Me It Feels Weird To See 6:00 Instead Of 18:00

Image source: ylu93051

#31 How Can People Break-Up For Such Stupid Reasons!

Image source: kaushrah

#32 Having A Functioning Circulatory System

Image source: lucynyu13

#33 Hospital Bill

Image source: Active-Ad-233

#34 Sorry Buddy, It’s Not Christmas Yet

Image source: lucynyu13

#35 It’s A Great Time To Be A White Debt Collector

Image source: invertedparadoxxx

#36 It Is Pride Month

Image source: TrueAlpha_16

#37 Slayed

Image source: MavDrake

#38 “If Masks Were Necessary We Would Have Evolved One By Now”

Image source: nekkototoro, twitter.com

#39 But Nasa Uses The

Image source: Jeff-SB

#40 Antivax Logic

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#41 Ya

Image source: orangesky995

#42 The State Of The World

Image source: esberat

#43 Technically The Truth

Image source: iamnumair

#44 High Iq Destruction

Image source: ShubhamG77

#45 Not A True Catholic!

Image source: WarmmLemmon

#46 It-It’s Almost As If Services Become Easier With A Modernized World? And That Baby Boomers Laughing That Millennials Can’t Use A Rotary Phone Is-Pathetic?

Image source: poplitte2

#47 What If We Made An App That Would Endanger Lots Of Women?

Image source: Horror-Carrot

#48 Apparently There’s Something Wrong With Using A Stock Photo

Image source: lol62056

#49 Ah Yes, Chemistry

Image source: regian24

#50 Yoga>homeless People

Image source: lol62056

