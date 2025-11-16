50 Pictures From The Online “Gallery Of Inexplicable Stupidity”

Human idiocy, just like our creativity, knows no bounds. Whether it’s a temporary brainfart or something more severe, it seems that we always find a way to push the limit.
And you couldn’t find better proof of this than the subreddit r/facecpalm. Created all the way back in 2009, this online community describes itself as “a gallery of inexplicable stupidity” and currently has over 6 million members constantly looking for new ‘artworks’ for its ‘collection.’
Over the years, they have collected plenty of examples of people making a complete fool of themselves both online and in real life, so we thought it would be interesting to make an exhibit, featuring the most memorable ones. Continue scrolling and enjoy!
#1 Well You’re Not Wrong
#2 It Is Insane
#3 What About Nurses Who Wear Them 8 To 10 Hours A Day
#4 N95
#5 In Fact, It’s Happened 7 Times
#6 The First Women In The Epitome Of Stupid
#7 You Can Still Breathe Idiot
#8 “Let’s Spend 10 Grand On Jewelry”
#9 Scientific Name = Poison
#10 Hint Hint
#11 Logic
#12 Who Ever Runs That Station Is Dumb
#13 Now Your Own Decisions Belong To A Man You Haven’t Met
#14 I Get It Now
#15 Well Well Well… How The Turntables
#16 I Wonder Why America Is So Unhappy?
#17 She Didn’t Deserve It
#18 Gun Ownership
#19 Apparently Canada’s Healthcare Is Bad
#20 It Was Media Control All Along
#21 Checkmate
#22 They’re Everywhere Man!
#23 “Going Everywhere”
#24 They’re Confused
#25 Math Is A Myth
#26 An 8 Year Old Shouldn’t Have To Do This
#27 Yeah, How Dare He
#28 Just Your Average Pro Life Hypocrite
#29 Cops Pepper Sprayed Their Own Senator Without Realizing He’s An Authority Figure
#30 For Me It Feels Weird To See 6:00 Instead Of 18:00
#31 How Can People Break-Up For Such Stupid Reasons!
#32 Having A Functioning Circulatory System
#33 Hospital Bill
#34 Sorry Buddy, It’s Not Christmas Yet
#35 It’s A Great Time To Be A White Debt Collector
#36 It Is Pride Month
#37 Slayed
#38 “If Masks Were Necessary We Would Have Evolved One By Now”
#39 But Nasa Uses The
#40 Antivax Logic
#41 Ya
#42 The State Of The World
#43 Technically The Truth
#44 High Iq Destruction
#45 Not A True Catholic!
#46 It-It’s Almost As If Services Become Easier With A Modernized World? And That Baby Boomers Laughing That Millennials Can’t Use A Rotary Phone Is-Pathetic?
#47 What If We Made An App That Would Endanger Lots Of Women?
#48 Apparently There’s Something Wrong With Using A Stock Photo
#49 Ah Yes, Chemistry
#50 Yoga>homeless People
