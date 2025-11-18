To Spice Things Up, I Matched 12 Of The Most Popular Comics I’ve Created With 12 Zodiac Signs

For Valentine’s Day, I’ve paired twelve of the most popular gag cartoons I’ve ever drawn with the twelve Zodiac signs.
You know the drill. Shamelessly scroll down to find your own Zodiac sign and read that cartoon first; then, search for your sweetheart’s. If you’re single, I’ve included sign compatibility to help you choose your next Valentine faster than deciding which show to watch while you enjoy your TV dinner.
#1 Capricorn
December 22 – January 19; compatible with Taurus, Virgo.
#2 Libra
September 23 – October 22; compatible with Gemini, Aquarius.
#3 Leo
July 23 – August 22; compatible with Aries, Sagittarius.
#4 Pisces
February 19 – March 20; compatible with Cancer, Scorpio.
#5 Aquarius
January 20 – February 18; compatible with Gemini, Libra.
#6 Aries
March 21 – April 19; compatible with Leo, Sagittarius.
#7 Taurus
April 20 – May 20; compatible with Virgo, Capricorn.
#8 Gemini
May 21 – June 20; compatible with Libra, Aquarius.
#9 Virgo
August 23 – September 22; compatible with Taurus, Capricorn.
#10 Sagittarius
November 22 – December 21; compatible with Aries, Leo.
#11 Cancer
June 21 – July 22; compatible with Scorpio, Pisces.
#12 Scorpio
October 23 – November 21; compatible with Cancer, Pisces.
