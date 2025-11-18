To Spice Things Up, I Matched 12 Of The Most Popular Comics I’ve Created With 12 Zodiac Signs

by

For Valentine’s Day, I’ve paired twelve of the most popular gag cartoons I’ve ever drawn with the twelve Zodiac signs.

You know the drill. Shamelessly scroll down to find your own Zodiac sign and read that cartoon first; then, search for your sweetheart’s. If you’re single, I’ve included sign compatibility to help you choose your next Valentine faster than deciding which show to watch while you enjoy your TV dinner.

For more gag cartoons, visit Star Jelly Comics using the links below!

More info: Instagram | starjellycomics.com | Facebook | twitter.com | patreon.com

#1 Capricorn

December 22 – January 19; compatible with Taurus, Virgo.

To Spice Things Up, I Matched 12 Of The Most Popular Comics I&#8217;ve Created With 12 Zodiac Signs

#2 Libra

September 23 – October 22; compatible with Gemini, Aquarius.

To Spice Things Up, I Matched 12 Of The Most Popular Comics I&#8217;ve Created With 12 Zodiac Signs

#3 Leo

July 23 – August 22; compatible with Aries, Sagittarius.

To Spice Things Up, I Matched 12 Of The Most Popular Comics I&#8217;ve Created With 12 Zodiac Signs

#4 Pisces

February 19 – March 20; compatible with Cancer, Scorpio.

To Spice Things Up, I Matched 12 Of The Most Popular Comics I&#8217;ve Created With 12 Zodiac Signs

#5 Aquarius

January 20 – February 18; compatible with Gemini, Libra.

To Spice Things Up, I Matched 12 Of The Most Popular Comics I&#8217;ve Created With 12 Zodiac Signs

#6 Aries

March 21 – April 19; compatible with Leo, Sagittarius.

To Spice Things Up, I Matched 12 Of The Most Popular Comics I&#8217;ve Created With 12 Zodiac Signs

#7 Taurus

April 20 – May 20; compatible with Virgo, Capricorn.

To Spice Things Up, I Matched 12 Of The Most Popular Comics I&#8217;ve Created With 12 Zodiac Signs

#8 Gemini

May 21 – June 20; compatible with Libra, Aquarius.

To Spice Things Up, I Matched 12 Of The Most Popular Comics I&#8217;ve Created With 12 Zodiac Signs

#9 Virgo

August 23 – September 22; compatible with Taurus, Capricorn.

To Spice Things Up, I Matched 12 Of The Most Popular Comics I&#8217;ve Created With 12 Zodiac Signs

#10 Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21; compatible with Aries, Leo.

To Spice Things Up, I Matched 12 Of The Most Popular Comics I&#8217;ve Created With 12 Zodiac Signs

#11 Cancer

June 21 – July 22; compatible with Scorpio, Pisces.

To Spice Things Up, I Matched 12 Of The Most Popular Comics I&#8217;ve Created With 12 Zodiac Signs

#12 Scorpio

October 23 – November 21; compatible with Cancer, Pisces.

To Spice Things Up, I Matched 12 Of The Most Popular Comics I&#8217;ve Created With 12 Zodiac Signs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How Many Oak Island Treasures Have Actually Been Recovered?
3 min read
May, 2, 2018
22 Beautiful Stairs That Will Make Climbing To The Second Floor Less Annoying
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I’m Hiding Jack Skellington On Halloween
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Brazilian Artist Tullius Heuer Creates Digital Paintings That Leap Off The Page (17 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Top 10 Winter Dog Coats: Best Dog Jackets & Warm Winter Coats
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Someone Challenged Me To Make A Pugloaf. Challenge Accepted
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.