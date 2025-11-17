30 Hilarious Times People Forgot To Check The Background When Taking A Selfie

Ah, the selfie. It’s inspired sticks that have caused tourists to be hated around the globe, filters that turn our faces into almost unrecognizable avatars and Instagram photos that we flood with comments about how gorgeous our best friends are. Whether you love it or hate it, the selfie is here to stay!
But not all selfies turn out picture perfect. Sometimes, when the timing is just right, these pics are photobombed by hilarious things that take them from mundane images to amazing pieces of art. Below, Bored Panda has gathered some of the funniest selfie fails the world has ever seen, so enjoy scrolling through them and remember to always check the background!
#1 Spider Photo-Bombs A Selfie
Image source: Jair Townsend
#2 Mama’s Big Boy
#3 Probably The Best Photobomb Of All Time
Image source: cdurant
#4 I May See A Better Selfie Of A Man, A Baby And A Dog This Month But I Doubt It
Image source: vinnyty
#5 Little Girl Selfie Gets Photobombed By Bear-Like Father
Image source: trevortf
#6 Even This Dog Is Sick Of Her Selfies
Image source: reddit.com
#7 I Took A Selfie And Saw Myself 20 Years In The Future
Image source: Naptownfellow
#8 Selfie Background Fail
#9 One Wrong Move And It’s Mine…
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Mirror Selfie. Look Closely
Image source: UNew
#11 That Moment Your Camera Focuses On A Horse’s Butt Instead Of Your Selfie
Image source: Yung_hitta
#12 Mirror Reflection
#13 Little Brother Fail
#14 This Traffic Ugh
#15 I Had This On My Refrigerator For 6 Years Before I Noticed It
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Some Friends Took A Picture And Later Realized That The People In The Background Were Stuffing A Baby In A Cannon
Image source: 99-LS1-SS
#17 My Friend Got His Tux In And Sent Me A Pic. I Had To Bring It To His Attention What Was Going On In The Background
Image source: colski08
#18 All Dressed Up For A Ke$ha Themed Birthday Party And I Couldn’t Resist A Car Selfie
Image source: ronisneat
#19 When You See It
Image source: PictureHelper
#20 Went To Take A Selfie With The Dogs And…
Image source: momo_mauck
#21 I Know Voldemort Is In The Background
Image source: ukarm
#22 When You See It
#23 Sneaky Selfie
#24 Mirror Reflection
Image source: Found_my_username
#25 Had A Caption Until The Lady In The Background Nailed It For Me
Image source: SomeChefGuy
#26 My Friend Climbed A Mountain And Took A Selfie, Was Photo Bombed By Girlfriend Taking Selfie
Image source: gunboypaul
#27 Bae Caught Me Slippin’
Image source: CupcakeZombieAssassin
#28 When You See It
Image source: spurs1al
#29 Must Concentrate On My Pose
#30 Selfie Background Fail
Follow Us