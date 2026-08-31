33 New Dog Comics By Harry Bliss That Capture The Funny Side Of Life With Pets

Dogs have a way of making even the most ordinary moments feel entertaining, whether they’re getting into trouble, demanding attention, or simply looking at the world in a way only they can. Harry Bliss has long had a knack for turning those familiar canine moments into clever, charming cartoons.
In his signature one-panel cartoons, the acclaimed New Yorker cartoonist gives dogs surprisingly human thoughts, conversations, and concerns while never losing sight of what makes them so unmistakably canine. Their habits, instincts, relationships with their humans, and unique interpretations of everyday life become the perfect setup for this artist’s warm and witty humor. After previously sharing a collection of his funny and wholesome dog-themed work, we’re back with another selection dedicated to our four-legged companions and the wonderfully strange experience of sharing life with them.
Scroll down to enjoy another collection of Harry Bliss’ dog cartoons, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
More info: Instagram | store.harrybliss.com
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