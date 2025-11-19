50 People Who Proved Their Love With Wholesome And Funny Anniversaries (New Pics)

People love celebrating special dates. Just like we honor birthdays, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and work anniversaries. Coupled-up folks like to commemorate the dates that are important to them. Meeting anniversaries, dating anniversaries, wedding anniversaries – all can have different levels of significance.
But the fact remains: anniversaries are important. We love to swoon at people’s wholesome proclamations of love here at Bored Panda. So, we’ve collected a bunch of funny and heartwarming anniversary surprises that people delighted their significant others with. Want some proof that true love still exists? Scroll away and check these out!
#1 Someone Threw Out My Mum’s Wedding Purse And It Was Ruined In The Rain. I Managed To Save It And Make A Keepsake Pillow. Hoping To Gift It For Her 27th Anniversary. What Do You Think ?
Image source: AshlovesFood
#2 To Surprise My Wife For Our 15th Anniversary I Commissioned A Portrait Of Her And My Daughters By Her Favorite Artist. He Just Sent Me This Photo To Let Me Know It’s Almost Finished
I’m so excited to see it in person, and even more excited to give it to her next month!
Image source: JephriB
#3 I’ve Always Been Ashamed Of My Teeth, And For Our 7th Anniversary My Wife Completely Changed My Life
Image source: Rinesi
#4 My Grandfather Taught Me To Paint A Decade Ago So I Painted Him And My Grandmother A Diamond For Their 60th Anniversary
Image source: creakyxt
#5 My Wife And I Went Swimming With Turtles On Our Honeymoon, So I Painted Her This For Our First Anniversary
Image source: felli55
#6 This Is Too Cute
Image source: GIs_Keeper
#7 Me And My Girlfriend Unintentionally Drew The Same Anniversary Card For Eachother
Image source: toby_preston
#8 Anniversary Surprise. My Husband Had This Custom Made And Surprised Me For Our 5 Year Anniversary
These are the mountains where we live (Mt. Bachelor and the Cascades) and I always have said these mountains speak to my soul. He did so good.
Image source: kcrids
#9 A Year Ago I Posted About How My Neighbor Brought Me Food Because I Was Broke And It Was My First Time On My Own So I Didn’t Know How To Cook
Now we’ve been friends for two years and we just passed our one-year anniversary. I cooked him dinner the other night.
Image source: EffectsofSpecialKay, EffectsofSpecialKay
#10 7th Wedding Anniversary Gift From My Mother In Law That She Hand Painted For Us
Image source: MeetTheBrewers
#11 One Of My Best Embroideries To Date: A Wedding Anniversary
Image source: santoyotecanto
#12 Today Is Our 13th Anniversary And We Accidentally Bought Each Other The Same Card On Different Days And From Different Stores
Image source: bae_guevara_
#13 And What Did My Awesome Wife Surprise Me With For Our Anniversary? She Brought Me To A Clydesdale Farm To Ride Horses… I’ve Never Touched A Horse, Yet Alone Ridden One… Spent A Lovely Day Walkin The Trail With Sweet Gypsy
Image source: CyrusMMcQueen
#14 Picked Up A Fancy Cake For My Husband On Our Anniversary
Image source: Long_live_Broctune
#15 This Is Literally The Cutest
Image source: SammiTeeooh
#16 3 Cats Plus 33 Roses For Our Anniversary Requires A Giant Glass Box To Protect Them All.
Image source: michaelscat2
#17 After Almost 2 Years Of Trying For A Baby, My Husband And I Found Out We Are Expecting Our First Baby! And We Found Out Today, Which Just Happens To Be Our 2 Year Wedding Anniversary
We are absolutely ecstatic!
Image source: danaeewhite
#18 My Husband And I Have Been Married 10 Years Today So I Stitched Him This Anniversary Present. He’s My Very Favorite Person
Image source: colormuse
#19 I Made This Bouquet For Mine And My Husband’s Anniversary. He Told Me Men Don’t Receive Flowers Til They Die And It Got Me Thinking How Right He Was. So I Made Him A Forever Bouquet. Sorry, No Pattern. All Free Handed
Image source: khimboslicee
#20 I Bought These For My Wife Instead Of An Engagement Ring. Today I Got Them Sharpened For Our 10th Anniversary
Image source: DrWindupBird
#21 I Made These Flowers For My Wife Out Of Fruit For Our 4th Wedding Anniversary
Image source: PedroBranno
#22 This Is My Wife’s Favorite Pair Of Heels. She Has Held Onto Them For Years, Even Though They’re Too Tight (Her Feet Grew Slightly During Her Last Pregnancy)
As a surprise for our anniversary in 3 weeks, I bought some shoe stretchers and I’ve been carefully expanding them. I can’t wait to show her!
Image source: JephriB
#23 Love It Happy Anniversary You Two
Image source: mayahiga
#24 When I Proposed To My Wife, We Were Dirt Poor College Kids, So The Ring I Gave Her Was Really Inexpensive
15 years, and 4 kids later, I’m going to surprise her with a long overdue upgrade tomorrow morning.
Image source: JephriB
#25 Made My Wife A Pendant For Our 1 Year Anniversary. Made With Rose Gold, Diamonds And A Sapphire
Image source: Mercury-Hg80
#26 Over Lockdown I Found Gardening Really Helped With My Anxiety And Depression. For Our 10yr Anniversary Today My Husband Gifted Me A Potting Shed To Help With This Natural Therapy
I couldn’t think of a more pure and perfect gift.
Image source: AvalonianDreaming
#27 This Is So Clever. Seriously Cool
Image source: alissaulani
#28 My GF And I Tried To Surprise Each Other With A LEGO Set For Our 1st Anniversary. We Bought The Same Set
Image source: teagh0st
#29 Friends Husband Got Him A Cake For His 3 Year Anniversary On Testosterone. They’re My Favorite. Its Too Wholesome Im Dying
Image source: StarsInTheCity-
#30 My Wife And I Got Eachother The Same Cards For Our Anniversary
Image source: dadspeed55
#31 Wonderful Gift From Her For Our Anniversary
Image source: daxson
#32 My 8yo Daughter And The Boy She Has A Crush On Had A Friendship Anniversary Yesterday; This Is The Card He Gave Her
I’m pretty sure it’s actually only 4 years, but the fact that they did this on their own is pretty sweet.
Image source: FromBoomBapToTrap
#33 I Built My Girlfriend A Rabbit Safe Garden For Our Anniversary Last Year, And For Our Anniversary This Year I Renewed The Garden With New Plants
Image source: MathematicianLow8832
#34 My Wife Went To School With A Guy Who Went On To Become A Talented Portrait Artist (This Is His Self Portrait). She’s Followed His Work For Years
Unbeknownst to her, I just commissioned him to paint a portrait of her and our girls for a 15th anniversary gift. I’m so excited to surprise her with it!
Image source: JephriB
#35 My Daughter Made This For Our Wedding Anniversary
Image source: Scallywag328
#36 It’s Mine And My Partner’s 4 Year Anniversary Today. So I Drew Us
We’ve both had really rough times in love over our lives so this feels like a good milestone for us. I love her so much.
Image source: SelectStarAll
#37 Congrats To The Newest Mum In Town
Image source: deborahpaulenen
#38 Best Anniversary I’ve Ever Had
The hotel we stayed in gave us a surprise when we had our breakfast they gave us pancakes and a lemon vanilla custard tart with fresh-cut berries.
My wife got emotional and wasn’t even the best they gave us a present for our dinner.
Some cannolis for dessert and some free arcade credit and we won a bonus on one of the games and cleared the escape room in 19 minutes.
We had a blast.
Image source: thefriendlychef1991
#39 I Engraved The Back Of A Watch For My Boyfriend For Our Anniversary
Image source: reddit.com
#40 It’s My Parents’ Anniversary Today. I Drew This In The Card I Gave Them
Image source: Skulljoe1
#41 While Away This Weekend For My Wedding Anniversary I Obviously Asked For A Photo Of Brendan Fraser In The Room And They Bloody Did It And Gave Us Some Prosecco
Image source: Jimmyjimjim88
#42 Happy Anniversary To Your Mom And Dad. How Exciting To Find A Pearl
Image source: TankOakley
#43 Happy Anniversary To Both Of You! You Two Are Truly Made For Each Other
Image source: ProtonJon
#44 Anniversary Surprise
Tonight my boyfriend and I celebrated 7 months together with a mundane trip to Trader Joe’s to stock up for the weekend. A crew member made our night with free flowers to make a mundane night a little brighter! Very grateful for the crew in south Tempe, AZ!
Image source: hsteph17
#45 Happy Anniversary To You Both
Image source: bsw5020
#46 For Our 10 Years Wedding Anniversary, My Wife Got Me My First Telescope
Image source: OnTheList-YouTube
#47 My Wife (34f) And I (34m) Celebrated Our 10th Wedding Anniversary Yesterday. She Bought Me Flowers
Image source: Fapiness
#48 Anniversary Bourbon Glass
1 year anniversary bourbon glass my girlfriend gifted me. This was etched onto the bottom.
Image source: Its_Just_a_Rabbit
#49 My Dear Husband Got Me The Best Anniversary Gift Ever
Image source: Eszsii
#50 Modernist Anniversary Dinner For My Wife
Image source: boss413
