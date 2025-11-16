‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn’t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

by

Not all tattoos are inked equal. While some are stunning and wow people with their artistic merit, some others can force a double-take, making folks wonder what exactly happened there. Welcome to the ‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’ Facebook group, a community of nearly 243k members who poke fun at ‘Actually Bad Tattoos.’

The group is meant for posting “truly awful,” low-quality ink, all in the hope of making people laugh. It’s not meant to be mean and there’s no place for general jerkiness. We’ve collected some of the group’s most interesting features photos, the crème de la crème of bad tattoos, to share with you today, dear Pandas. Scroll down and enjoy.

Meanwhile, be sure to read on for Bored Panda’s in-depth interview with the owner of Glasgow-based Archangel 1608 Tattoo Studio, talented tattoo artist David McKinlay.

#1 Jesus Tapdancing Christ

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Stewart Anderson

#2 What Can I Say Except I’m Sorry

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Reyna Givhan

#3 Sooooo Much To Unpack Here

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Jessica Snow

#4 They Look Like Industrial Era Coal Factory Workers

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Patrick Harrington

#5 Why?

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Sunshine Tibbs

#6 No. No You Did Not Have To

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Jessica Marie

#7 The Lil Girl Looks Like A Tube Of Toothpaste

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Naomi Searson

#8 Found On A Sketchy Sales Page Get Booked In Quick!

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Stacey Webb

#9 Local Shop, Poor Gal Only Wanted Linework Silhouette Of Dog Ears

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Sarah Thompson

#10 Found This In An Article I Came Across On Here, Can’t Remember What It Was About, But How Tf Do You Manage To F*ck This Up That Bad?

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Heather Achterberg

#11 Looks Like Katherine Ryan

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Reyna Givhan

#12 There Are No Words

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Erika Payne

#13 Found This On A Page For A Local Artist… Really Hope The Person Who Got This Atleast Wanted The 6 Fingers

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Jesse Blankenship

#14 I Thought It Was Supposed To Be A Pile Of Wood Lmao

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Angel Burgemeir

#15 I Was Told By The Artist He Could Do Watercolors Effect. This Is How That Turned Out

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Tiffany Hill

#16 Seen On Ig

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Therese Enberg Thomes

#17 Sorry But.. The Hair!

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Ashleigh Bill

#18 Found Here On Facebook

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Carro Hagen

#19 Ok, I’m Gonna Say This, Only A Real Man Would Rock This With Pride!

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Reyna Givhan

#20 What.. What Is Happening Here

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Shannon Ouray Robles

#21 I Don’t Have Words

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Jenna Arr

#22 I Normally Love This Artist…but What The Hell?

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Macey Shayn

#23 Found This In A Scorpio Astrology Group. All I Gotta Say Is The Lips Are One Of The Worst Parts

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Lexi Rolle

#24 You Guys Like Playing Hidden Picture Games? The First Hidden Item You See Is Your Next Bad Tattoo

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Eve Gray

#25 I Feel Awful Because I Think It’s Supposed To Be A Memorial? But I Really Had To Triple Check To See If One Of My Facebook Friends Really Posted This Or If It Was This Group

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Amiah Michele Weitzel

#26 And They Say Australia Has No Culture

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Kailee Orr

#27 Saw The Guy In The Bottom Pic The Other Day At Mcdonalds. I Thought It Was Vin Diesel

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Kimberly Fowler Vanderlick

#28 Found In The Wild. Thought It Was This Group At First. Very Unfortunate

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Bryenna Kump

#29 It’s… Lips?

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Mecca Oliver

#30 Ink Shaming Myself And My Best Bud While He Was Apprenticing. Ps If You Have An Issue With Body Hair On Women You Can Go Fys

‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn&#8217;t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Image source: Ashley Murphy

