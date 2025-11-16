‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 Times People Didn’t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were

Not all tattoos are inked equal. While some are stunning and wow people with their artistic merit, some others can force a double-take, making folks wonder what exactly happened there. Welcome to the ‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’ Facebook group, a community of nearly 243k members who poke fun at ‘Actually Bad Tattoos.’
The group is meant for posting “truly awful,” low-quality ink, all in the hope of making people laugh. It’s not meant to be mean and there’s no place for general jerkiness. We’ve collected some of the group’s most interesting features photos, the crème de la crème of bad tattoos, to share with you today, dear Pandas. Scroll down and enjoy.
Meanwhile, be sure to read on for Bored Panda’s in-depth interview with the owner of Glasgow-based Archangel 1608 Tattoo Studio, talented tattoo artist David McKinlay.
#1 Jesus Tapdancing Christ
Image source: Stewart Anderson
#2 What Can I Say Except I’m Sorry
Image source: Reyna Givhan
#3 Sooooo Much To Unpack Here
Image source: Jessica Snow
#4 They Look Like Industrial Era Coal Factory Workers
Image source: Patrick Harrington
#5 Why?
Image source: Sunshine Tibbs
#6 No. No You Did Not Have To
Image source: Jessica Marie
#7 The Lil Girl Looks Like A Tube Of Toothpaste
Image source: Naomi Searson
#8 Found On A Sketchy Sales Page Get Booked In Quick!
Image source: Stacey Webb
#9 Local Shop, Poor Gal Only Wanted Linework Silhouette Of Dog Ears
Image source: Sarah Thompson
#10 Found This In An Article I Came Across On Here, Can’t Remember What It Was About, But How Tf Do You Manage To F*ck This Up That Bad?
Image source: Heather Achterberg
#11 Looks Like Katherine Ryan
Image source: Reyna Givhan
#12 There Are No Words
Image source: Erika Payne
#13 Found This On A Page For A Local Artist… Really Hope The Person Who Got This Atleast Wanted The 6 Fingers
Image source: Jesse Blankenship
#14 I Thought It Was Supposed To Be A Pile Of Wood Lmao
Image source: Angel Burgemeir
#15 I Was Told By The Artist He Could Do Watercolors Effect. This Is How That Turned Out
Image source: Tiffany Hill
#16 Seen On Ig
Image source: Therese Enberg Thomes
#17 Sorry But.. The Hair!
Image source: Ashleigh Bill
#18 Found Here On Facebook
Image source: Carro Hagen
#19 Ok, I’m Gonna Say This, Only A Real Man Would Rock This With Pride!
Image source: Reyna Givhan
#20 What.. What Is Happening Here
Image source: Shannon Ouray Robles
#21 I Don’t Have Words
Image source: Jenna Arr
#22 I Normally Love This Artist…but What The Hell?
Image source: Macey Shayn
#23 Found This In A Scorpio Astrology Group. All I Gotta Say Is The Lips Are One Of The Worst Parts
Image source: Lexi Rolle
#24 You Guys Like Playing Hidden Picture Games? The First Hidden Item You See Is Your Next Bad Tattoo
Image source: Eve Gray
#25 I Feel Awful Because I Think It’s Supposed To Be A Memorial? But I Really Had To Triple Check To See If One Of My Facebook Friends Really Posted This Or If It Was This Group
Image source: Amiah Michele Weitzel
#26 And They Say Australia Has No Culture
Image source: Kailee Orr
#27 Saw The Guy In The Bottom Pic The Other Day At Mcdonalds. I Thought It Was Vin Diesel
Image source: Kimberly Fowler Vanderlick
#28 Found In The Wild. Thought It Was This Group At First. Very Unfortunate
Image source: Bryenna Kump
#29 It’s… Lips?
Image source: Mecca Oliver
#30 Ink Shaming Myself And My Best Bud While He Was Apprenticing. Ps If You Have An Issue With Body Hair On Women You Can Go Fys
Image source: Ashley Murphy
Follow Us