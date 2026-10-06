53 Disastrous Weddings That Absolutely Had To Be Shamed Online (New Pics)

Weddings are meant to be the best days of people’s lives. But so many things can go wrong that it’s making us anxious even now. The happy couple can reveal their inner toxicity and entitlement. The guests, vendors, and officiants might find creative ways to wreck the ceremony. And you’re probably standing in the corner somewhere, eating bite-sized snacks, documenting everything.
It is cathartic to embrace what happened. The very worst moments get shared on the ‘Wedding Shaming’ community, which is dedicated to calling out the most epic fails. We’ve collected the crème de la crème of awfulness, and if you’re into drama, well, you’re going to love these posts.
#1 Finally Witnessed A Guest Wear White In Real Life!
Image source: mrsadams21
#2 Guest Wore White To My Wedding LOL……
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#3 I Can’t Believe This Guest Wore White To My Wedding
Image source: Floof_mom134
According to Landis Bejar, a mental-health counselor who offers therapeutic services to brides, weddings can create a “big emotional shift in identity” that can lead to pressure, even if you’ve been together with someone for a decade.
She explained to Business Insider that a major problem that brides deal with is balancing their needs against the desires of their families.
“I think a lot of people getting married need support with being more assertive in many other areas of their lives, but the wedding is first or most significant place where it’s coming up,” she said.
#4 Wedding Raffle Board For Sale On Marketplace
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#5 Bride’s Bil Ruined Photos By Making Stupid Faces
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#6 I Hope This Post In The Wedding Sub Is A Troll Post…
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Good communication, honesty, and transparency are the best antidotes to disagreements or having someone bombard you with suggestions and requests related to your wedding.
“Label feelings and actions, not their intentions, because you don’t know their intentions,” Bejar told BI.
“It’s very clear and comes from a genuine, vulnerable place. Most reasonable people are receptive to that, and if they’re not, that says something.”
In the meantime, another thing you can do is have a good friend or family member help you stay “in the moment” during the actual Big Day. Assign them duties so that you can focus on what’s most important, your wedding.
“Talk with that person beforehand and figure out how they can help and be a buffer for you without fully controlling them.”
#7 The Dress My Ex’s Mom Sent Me To Wear To His Upcoming Wedding
For context: my ex cheated on me some time ago with his now fiancé. His mom really liked me and sent me this dress after inviting me to his upcoming wedding. I have since respectfully declined the invitation and the dress.
Image source: OcchiVerdi-
#8 I’m All About Comfort, But This Is A No From Me Dawg
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#9 The Wedding Reception Centerpieces Featured Betta Fish. The Bride And Groom Planned To Flush Them Alive
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If you’re lucky—and we mean incredibly lucky—your wedding will go off without a hitch. Everyone, from you and your partner, your families, and your guests to the vendors, photographers, band, and officiants, will have a grand old time. And everything will go off without a hitch.
In reality, though, it’s likely that some things will go wrong here and there. Marrying couples act a tad too entitled. Guests misbehave or dress inappropriately. Vendors and photographers mess up, royally.
The point is to not let things not going to plan affect you. Perfection is overrated, so try to aim for authenticity instead.
#10 I’m A Wedding Photographer And Just Wanted To Shame This Wedding Guest
Image source: Mentalhelp14
#11 A Bridesmaid Posted This In My Local Mums Lounge-
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#12 “Come Shoot For Me, Unpaid, This Saturday!”
Image source: DomOnion
Laugh off anything falling apart because, at the end of the day, the important thing is that you’re getting married.
The wedding itself (as expensive as it is) is secondary to professing your love to your soulmate in front of the people you care about the most in the world. Your love is what matters. Don’t let some petty fails and gently embarrassing moments derail your special day.
Most people understand that you need to stay calm, cool, and collected, and keep wedding stress from overwhelming you. But actually succeeding in doing this is far harder than it seems.
It’s not like you can press a few buttons and switch off the vortex of anxiety, fear, rumination, and catastrophizing swirling inside your mind. And somebody telling you to ‘relax’ might only make things worse.
#13 When The Bride Asked On The Website, On The Day-Before Text Blast, Had The Emcee Announce Twice For A ‘No Device Ceremony’ And The Aisle Photos Still Turn Out Like This 🤡
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#14 Finally Somewhere I Can Shame My Officiant
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#15 Influencer Engagement Party Rules 😵💫
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Typically, weddings have so many moving parts that you may want to consider hiring someone to help you organize everything. That is, if your budget allows it. You don’t want to be exhausted and overwhelmed right before the Big Day because you’re burned out from coordinating logistics and stressing over minute details.
Some of the most stressful parts of wedding planning include:
- Creating the guest list
- Finding the venue
- Sending out the wedding invites
- Coordinating with vendors
- Following up on RSVPs
- Creating your look
- Getting in shape for the Big Day
- Deciding on seating
- Organizing the wedding party
- Sending thank-you notes
- Planning the honeymoon
#16 Mob Is First A Mother Of A Dead Daughter (On Her Other Daughter’s Wedding Day)
Image source: Indigo-au-naturale
#17 $700+ Destination Bride Woes! + Kickbacks
Image source: justlou2you
#18 On My Upcoming Cruise. They Got A Wedding Planned And Are Asking Others Not To Wear White On The White Night, Which Is A Theme Night Announced Months In Advance
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According to Verywell Mind, chronic wedding stress can lead to both physical and emotional symptoms.
On the physical side of things, all of this stress can lead to exhaustion, difficulty sleeping, changes in appetite, high blood pressure, low immunity, muscle tension, headaches, dizziness, lightheadedness, stomach pain, and indigestion.
Emotionally, you might deal with irritability, depression, panic attacks, constant worrying, an inability to focus, feeling overwhelmed, an inability to cope, and frequent forgetfulness. You may even find that you struggle with making decisions.
#19 Bride Asks For Donations | In The Town Group Page
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#20 “Influencer” Bride Wants Free Wedding In Exchange For “Exposure”
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#21 No Actual Invites. What Could Go Wrong
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So, how can you actually manage wedding stress? You know, before it completely erodes all the excitement you had for your Big Day?
One strategy that can help you is to plan ahead and stay as organized as possible. If you anticipate certain problems or stressors, you can work around them in advance.
In the meantime, you need to be very firm and clear with yourself about your priorities.
“It may not be possible to include all the things you envisioned at your wedding, due to budget constraints or other limiting factors. Decide your priorities and focus your energy on high-priority items,” Verywell Mind explains.
This way, you can let go of things that don’t matter quite as much.
#22 Someone Either Eloped Or Proposed On A Famous Lake Superior Beach, Just To Leave Their Plastic Trash Behind
Image source: 10Kfireants
#23 But The Child Will Steal My Spotlight!!
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#24 Just Admit You Can’t Afford Your Wedding Lmaoooo💀 💀
Image source: Adventurous_Feed_517
Other tools in your pre-wedding anti-stress toolbox include delegating responsibilities to your family and friends, constantly communicating with your partner, and avoiding comparing your wedding to those of others.
In the meantime, throughout the entire process, you should consistently focus on your health so that you’re more resilient to stress. Getting plenty of sleep. A healthy diet. Staying hydrated. Regular exercise. Avoiding too much caffeine. Spending time with quality people. You know, the usual.
And, whenever possible, try to actually enjoy yourself. “Everything may not go exactly as planned, but rather than getting upset about it, you can choose to let it go and focus on the bigger picture. The wedding is ultimately about you and your partner getting married and spending the rest of your lives together,” Verywell Mind states.
#25 She’s Dragging Him Away From Hunting Animals For Marriage, I Guess
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#26 I’m Against Kids At Weddings, But Dang This Is Harsh
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#27 This Guest Also Wore White To My Wedding, And Stepped All Over My Dress & Didn’t Even Apologize!!
Image source: miranda-the-dog-mom
The ‘Wedding Shaming’ community has huge since August 2018, when it was created.
The online group gets just under a million weekly visitors who are there to “shame wedding themes, brides, grooms, wedding party, in-laws, outlaws, guests, Uncle Bob, vendors… you name it.”
#28 I Hope She Doesn’t Know The Rest Of The Lyrics 😬
Image source: ITheRebelI
#29 What In The 1980s (Cigarette Wedding Favours)
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#30 Eight Years Ago Today, My Mil Wore This To My Wedding
Image source: TomatilloNovel6656
We want to hear your perspectives and experiences, Pandas!
What are some wedding moments that you’ve personally experienced that you think totally deserve shaming?
What are the biggest disasters that you have ever witnessed at your or someone else’s wedding?
Share your stories and insights in the comments under the images or in the comments section at the bottom of this list.
And if you’re planning on getting married soon, we sincerely hope everything goes smoothly! But even if it doesn’t, you’re sure to have a great time anyway.
#31 Stepmom Wore White To My Wedding After Being Told Not To
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#32 5 Years Ago, Mil Wore This To My Wedding
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#33 A Historic Spanish Courtyard Wedding With An Inflatable “Art” Altar
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#34 Nextdoor Post Requesting Correctly Dressed Volunteers
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#35 It’s A Job Well Done, But What An Interesting Choice Of Cake For Your Wedding!
Image source: No-Disk-1946
#36 Bride Wants All Of The Bridesmaids To Be The Same Height, Whatever It Takes…
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#37 Asking A Bar For Wedding Donations Is Wild
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#38 I’ve Literally Never Felt More Hurt In My Life 😭
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#39 $250 Per Person. With People I Don’t Know. In This Economy
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#40 Guest In White Lace With Matching Headress
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#41 My Husband’s Step Sister Wore White To Our Wedding
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#42 Spotted On Vinted While Wedding Dress Shopping
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#43 No Rain Plan For 200 Guests 3 Days Out
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#44 This Was Posted April 29, About Three Weeks Before The Wedding
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#45 Bride Wants People To Travel And Cook For Her Wedding In 3 Months Bc They “Can’t Afford It”
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#46 Most Infuriating Guest Pulls Out Insta 360 During Dip Kiss
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#47 Parents Want To Take First Dance Slot
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#48 I’ve Personally Never Seen A 4 Year Old Eat
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#49 🥇win For Worst Moh Dress I’ve Ever Seen
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#50 Influencer Bride Thinks She’s Entitled To A Free Artwork
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#51 Asking For A Fragrance Free Wedding Doesn’t Seem Too Bad Until You Start Reading The Comments
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#52 Are Registries Just A Cash Grab Now
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#53 My Sister And I Were The Flower Girls. We Celebrated By Dragging My Sister Around On The Dance Floor By Her Pantyhose…
Image source: SweetTaterette
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