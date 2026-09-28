The VMAs 2026 Were Turned Into Mockery, The Biggest Memes Of The Night Are Here

For all those who missed the 2026 MTV VMAs last night, worry not! The internet has plenty of memes to give you the full recap.
The much-awaited night turned into a comedy show, with viewers questioning fashion choices, giving blunt reviews of the performances, and wondering what they had just laid their eyes on.
Held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 27, the ceremony returned to the West Coast this year for the first time since 2017. The annual ceremony had bounced between New York and New Jersey the last few years.
Snoop Dogg hosted the show this year, and during his opening monopoly, the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper promised the MTV VMA winners some extra fun after the show.
“It wouldn’t be a Snoop Dogg party if I didn’t provide some of that special sticky icky icky,” he said, referring to his favorite leafy puff-puff.
Image credits: MTV
“Hold on, hold on,” he clarified when the crowd erupted in cheers. “That’s for every winner here tonight. Just the winners, though.”
As the show unfolded, artists like LISA, RAYE, Teddy Swims, Sienna Spiro, Shaboozey, Sombr, and GENER8ION took the stage to give electrifying performances.
But somehow, there was Madonna, more Madonna, and then some more Madonna during the show. Not only did she perform the opening act but she also won so many awards that she lost track of them herself.
During one acceptance speech, Madonna couldn’t even remember which award she had just been given. But luckily, Charli XCX was there to help her.
“Madonna is TIRED of getting up and winning everything PLSS,” said one viewer.
Image credits: MTV
During the show, fans grew emotional when country superstar Kacey Musgraves took the stage to honor Dolly Parton, who passed away last month. Musgraves chose the 1974 hit I Will Always Love You for the heartwarming tribute.
Blackpink’s Lisa also made history last night by being the first K-pop artist to win the Moon Person for Best Pop. She also performed her new single Sawadika for the first time on television.
Other memorable moments from the night included Taylor Swift debuting the music video for her new song Patient Zero, starring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.
Swift accepted the first-ever Artist Director Honors award last night and became the most-awarded artist in VMA history at the star-studded show.
Image credits: MTV
Despite all the star power, many viewers were not impressed by the show.
“Be honest: its the worst VMAs ever. This has nothing to do
we the vmas anymore. Its boring. The line up is a joke,” one commented online.
Another said, “this year’s vmas might genuinely be the worst one yet 😭 boring lineup, tired performances, fraudulent wins.”
“That was honestly the worst VMAs ive ever seen. They must of not had a big budget this year,” wrote another.
Some netizens decided to convey their disdain in the best manner known to the internet: memes. Here’s a roundup of the most unforgiving ones that came up online since the red carpet was rolled out for the 2026 MTV VMAs.
#1
Image source: _kinem_aliel
#2
Image source: teenageheartt
#3
Image source: bloodylikeab0dy
#4
Image source: hanybutera
#5
Image source: erenfromtargets
#6
Image source: willfulchaos
#7
Image source: williswhatever
#8
Image source: willfulchaos
#9
Image source: willfulchaos
#10
Image source: PopCulture2000s
#11
Image source: aramnotagoat
#12
Image source: 106th
#13
Image source: mitskisapphic
#14
Image source: michaelcollado
#15
Image source: __theantihero__
#16
Image source: eilishseasons
#17
Image source: allurequinn
#18
Image source: grandekordei
#19
Image source: wandasattorney
#20
Image source: mikesmicYT
#21
Image source: Amy__A_
#22
Image source: wandasattorney
#23
Image source: orodcore
#24
Image source: godliviagodrigo
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