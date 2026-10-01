65 Funny Vegetarian Tweets For Those Who Are Tired Of Explaining Their Diet For The 100th Time

Happy World Vegetarian Day, pandas! Vegetarianism really only has one rule: don’t eat meat. And nowadays, with all of the meat alternatives available and the classic options of lentils, tofu, and beans, it’s really easy to leave animals off your plate. The hardest part is typically just hearing other people’s opinions on your diet.
If you’re a vegetarian, you’ve probably been asked countless times where your protein comes from or told dozens of times that your diet isn’t healthy. So to help all of you herbivores feel less alone, we’ve compiled a list of funny and relatable tweets about being vegetarian below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the posts that make you feel seen!
#1
Image source: rebmasel
#2
Image source: courtneyxpeters
#3
Image source: rdube
I’ve been vegan for ten years, so I’ve heard every judgmental comment and “concerned” remark in the book. Are you sure you’re getting enough protein? You know that eating animals is actually healthy, right? My cousin went vegan for 6 months, and she ended up in the hospital. I used to be vegetarian, but it made me really sick, so I went back to eating fish.
There’s something about telling other people that you don’t eat meat that instantly turns them all into dietitians. Despite the fact that 90% of Americans aren’t eating the recommended servings of fruit or vegetables and 95% aren’t eating enough fiber, hearing that someone has removed meat from their plate causes them to clutch their pearls. But vegetarianism has been around for millennia, so I think these herbivores will be just fine. And at least today, they can bond with one another over funny tweets!
#4
Image source: cellapaz
#5
Image source: natecomedy
#6
Image source: cellapaz
A 2023 Gallup poll found that 4% of Americans identify as vegetarian, and 1% identify as vegan. But in certain places around the world, these numbers are much higher. It’s estimated that between 20% and 39% of the Indian population is vegetarian, as many choose to avoid meat for cultural and religious reasons.
Meanwhile, Mexico has a large vegetarian population as well, with about 19% of residents avoiding meat. It’s estimated that 14% of Brazilians have also gone veggie, along with between 12% and 14% of Taiwanese people. And in Australia and Argentina, about 12% of the population have decided to abstain from eating meat.
#7
Image source: Veggie_Probz_
#8
Image source: savvvy_g
#9
Image source: NotKirbyMack
Because the majority of cultures around the world love eating meat, some people find it quite jarring when they hear that you don’t. Their mind might start spinning, as they can’t understand why anyone would leave animals off their plate. Or, they might immediately become defensive about their choice to eat meat, if a small part of them feels guilty about taking animal lives. But there are plenty of valid reasons to choose a veggie-based diet.
#10
Image source: Nataliereyna8
#11
Image source: geo_ibm
#12
Image source: Erica_D_House
First and foremost, many people stop eating meat for ethical reasons. The vast majority of animals sold in supermarkets and served in restaurants were kept in factory farms in atrocious conditions. Many never had any space to walk around, and their lives were cruelly taken from them without their consent.
Research has found that pigs are just as intelligent as dogs (they even outperform them on certain tasks), and cows are surprisingly intelligent and emotional as well. Once you start to imagine your pet on your plate instead of “beef” or “pork,” it can be impossible to stomach the idea of eating meat.
#13
Image source: ihuntveggies
#14
Image source: seasalt_x
#15
Image source: brandihuestis
Now, let’s say you don’t care at all about animals. Perhaps you care more about your own health? Studies have shown that eating 50 grams of processed meat per day (such as bacon, ham, or sausage) can increase a person’s risk of developing heart disease by 18%. Even eating 50 grams of unprocessed red meat per day (such as beef, lamb, and pork) increases this risk by 9%.
Heart disease currently takes more lives in the United States than anything else. Adopting a vegetarian diet can reduce the risk of developing heart disease by 15% to 29%. If you want to live a long and healthy life, cutting down on your meat consumption is key.
#16
Image source: digitgal_oz
#17
Image source: VeggieFest
#18
Image source: kayjpr
Another reason why many people choose to abstain from eating meat is to reduce their carbon footprint. A vegetarian diet requires less than half the amount of land needed to grow food compared to a meat-based diet. Meanwhile, livestock production is responsible for 14% to 18% of global greenhouse gas emissions, including nearly a third of methane gas emissions across the globe. And more than two-thirds of the planet’s agricultural land is used to grow feed for livestock, compared to only 8% that is used to grow food for humans.
#19
Image source: deloisivete
#20
Image source: ortega_brianda
#21
Image source: cellapaz
There are many misconceptions about vegetarianism that run rampant online and in the real world because many people simply don’t understand this diet and lifestyle choice. But medical professionals have consistently agreed that a well-planned vegetarian or vegan diet can be just as, if not more, healthy than a meat-based diet. There are plenty of protein options available (lentils, tofu, seitan, beans, peas, nuts, seeds), and eating soy is perfectly healthy. It’s also important to note that there are plenty of unhealthy vegetarian options too. So if you’re worried about giving up meat because you love french fries and Oreos, I’ve got great news for you.
#22
Image source: kanikagahlaut
#23
Image source: paradisexlouis
#24
Image source: claramcmichael
Are you enjoying this hilarious list of vegetarian tweets, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find painfully relatable, and let us know in the comments below if you are or if you would ever decide to go veggie. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring similar memes, look no further than right here!
#25
Image source: WonderfulFile
#26
Image source: shrutidowlath
#27
Image source: Makeup_and_skin
#28
Image source: WeBeanAbout
#29
Image source: thestudentveg
#30
Image source: TheOnion
#31
Image source: LittleRedCactus
#32
Image source: devlooksgood
#33
Image source: cellapaz
#34
Image source: VegProbs
#35
Image source: ManikaOfficial
#36
Image source: JasmineSchol_
#37
Image source: shaelynavalon
#38
Image source: kierrableyle
#39
Image source: EmsilyR
#40
Image source: sophiecosimano
#41
Image source: Veggie_Probz_
#42
Image source: rmlferrier
#43
Image source: ConservaVideos
#44
Image source: asthmatictessa
#45
Image source: CallumGibson1
#46
Image source: VegansStruggles
#47
Image source: HayleyLister88
#48
Image source: hottopicpunk
#49
Image source: This_IsOurStory
#50
Image source: WJaredMartin
#51
Image source: julieboino
#52
Image source: ameliasamson
#53
Image source: peachsanddaisy
#54
Image source: probs_veggie
#55
Image source: joeljeffrey
#56
Image source: sixfootcandy
#57
Image source: LindaFoods
#58
Image source: haoserim
#59
Image source: wavesofdoubt
#60
Image source: izzybella137
#61
Image source: AdwaitBhagwat
#62
Image source: oneeyedkats
#63
Image source: chasingtheSAM
#64
Image source: Silly_Girl_Liz
#65
Image source: hannahniedo11
Follow Us