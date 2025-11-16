29 Times The Username “Checked Out” And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Welcome to a whimsical corner of Reddit known as “Username Checks Out” that combines witty snapbacks, memes, and internet culture all at once.
According to Know Your Meme, “’Username Checks Out’ is a common catchphrase used online to point out when someone makes a comment that seems to complement their online handle.” People online immediately caught on to the joke, and so the subreddit by the same name was born in 2015.
Seven years later, the community stands strong while dedicated to sharing and documenting hilarious examples of the phrase being used. Below we wrapped up some of the funniest ones for you to enjoy!
#1 Name Checks Out
Image source: jxryd
#2 Potato
Image source: IcaneC
#3 Oh No
Image source: concretebeats
#4 Bruh
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Yes
Image source: marcyayala13
#6 He Explained It Wrong
Image source: frthoughwhy
#7 Dave’s Username Checks Out
Image source: Sam_aunethla
#8 Italy
Image source: GamerRZX
#9 Finally
Image source: chad
#10 The FBI Is Onto Us
Image source: BloodDReaper
#11 That Turned Dark Fast
Image source: Mindless_Forever5805
#12 Church V Jesus Round 1 Commence Idk I Don’t Watch Boxing Or Wrestling
Image source: NamelessSB
#13 Old Google+ Meme
Image source: TheWetNapkin
#14 Never Truly Safe
Image source: TheBowlCutBoi
#15 A Double Whammy
Image source: kpat_1567
#16 The Cause Of 2020
Image source: Za_nsh
#17 The Best One I’ve Seen Yet Lol
Image source: AWildGamerAppeared25
#18 Definitely Checks Out
Image source: bharat___sinha
#19 2 Together!
Image source: mastermithi29
#20 Did That Sting M8?
Image source: SavageCabbage_YEET
#21 F You, Trevor
Image source: reddt.vom
#22 Pizza Hut App
Image source: FallenDuelist
#23 FBI
Image source: Kotukana
#24 Checks Out
Image source: MemeHunter10
#25 Not The Belt!
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Didn’t Mean To Offend Any Earthworms, I’m Sorry
Image source: OpinionatedNonsense
#27 The Anti-UwU
Image source: CadeTheFrogger
#28 I Feel Bad For The Second Guy
Image source: unintentionalbread
#29 Don’t Call Me Karen
Image source: The_Vadami
Follow Us