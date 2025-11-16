29 Times The Username “Checked Out” And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Welcome to a whimsical corner of Reddit known as “Username Checks Out” that combines witty snapbacks, memes, and internet culture all at once.

According to Know Your Meme, “’Username Checks Out’ is a common catchphrase used online to point out when someone makes a comment that seems to complement their online handle.” People online immediately caught on to the joke, and so the subreddit by the same name was born in 2015.

Seven years later, the community stands strong while dedicated to sharing and documenting hilarious examples of the phrase being used. Below we wrapped up some of the funniest ones for you to enjoy!

#1 Name Checks Out

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: jxryd

#2 Potato

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: IcaneC

#3 Oh No

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: concretebeats

#4 Bruh

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Yes

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: marcyayala13

#6 He Explained It Wrong

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: frthoughwhy

#7 Dave’s Username Checks Out

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: Sam_aunethla

#8 Italy

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: GamerRZX

#9 Finally

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: chad

#10 The FBI Is Onto Us

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: BloodDReaper

#11 That Turned Dark Fast

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: Mindless_Forever5805

#12 Church V Jesus Round 1 Commence Idk I Don’t Watch Boxing Or Wrestling

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: NamelessSB

#13 Old Google+ Meme

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: TheWetNapkin

#14 Never Truly Safe

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: TheBowlCutBoi

#15 A Double Whammy

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: kpat_1567

#16 The Cause Of 2020

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: Za_nsh

#17 The Best One I’ve Seen Yet Lol

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: AWildGamerAppeared25

#18 Definitely Checks Out

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: bharat___sinha

#19 2 Together!

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: mastermithi29

#20 Did That Sting M8?

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: SavageCabbage_YEET

#21 F You, Trevor

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: reddt.vom

#22 Pizza Hut App

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: FallenDuelist

#23 FBI

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: Kotukana

#24 Checks Out

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: MemeHunter10

#25 Not The Belt!

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Didn’t Mean To Offend Any Earthworms, I’m Sorry

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: OpinionatedNonsense

#27 The Anti-UwU

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: CadeTheFrogger

#28 I Feel Bad For The Second Guy

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: unintentionalbread

#29 Don’t Call Me Karen

29 Times The Username &#8220;Checked Out&#8221; And It Resulted In Weird And Funny Exchanges Online

Image source: The_Vadami

