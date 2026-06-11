“Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase”: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

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One of the many great things about living in the digital age is how easy it is to find your tribe online. You may need to do a little digging, but once you’ve connected with your people, you will likely be left amazed at how many others share your quirks and interests

The Skamtebord subreddit, for one, is a haven for those who find laughter in out-of-context misspellings and wordplay. It currently has 58,000 members and counting, proving that this type of humor is a hit, despite its niche nature. 

If you’re wondering what the fuss is all about, check out these screenshots we’ve compiled. Perhaps you will also find yourself cracking up as you scroll through.

#1 Maxverstappen

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: The_Everclearest

“Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase”: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

#2 Epstein

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: turbulent001

#3 Bone Cancer

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: Cendier

For the uninitiated, the subreddit’s name itself is a misspelling of the word “skateboard.” It came about when a screenshot of a 2020 text message from pro skater Tony Hawk went viral, showing him responding to a random fan with the word “skamteboard.” 

It was after Hawk posted his actual phone number to connect with people that it, of course, received a ton of traction. 

#4 Fin

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: A_buff_Pillar

#5 Rise

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: froggybuiscuits

#6 Youtuber

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: Soldmyfamilyforaxbox

Laughing at something that is out of place, much like the words on this list, apparently traces back to our evolutionary roots. University of Edinburgh professor Jonathan Silvertown, an expert on this matter, says that absurdist humor has been popular since Shakespeare’s time.

#7 Pounding

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Faithlessness1359

#8 Hello I’m Amir

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: NewspaperSorry571

#9 He

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: run_the_familyjewels

In his article, Silvertown also explained how the human brain is actually programmed to detect errors and incongruity that ultimately trigger hilarity and amusement. 

“These errors are processed, compared with expectation, and those judged humorous ricochet around the brain, producing laughter,” he wrote. 

#10 Hotel

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: SparkPlug3

#11 He Go Home ✅

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: connotatius

#12 Horses

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: the_gaming_dog

The Benign Violations Theory is often cited as a primary framework for what makes something funny. Simply put, it’s when the violation of a norm, which in this case is the proper spelling of a word, will likely be perceived as funny. 

As consumer psychologist Cathrine Jansson-Boyd writes, what determines whether something being ridiculed is “benign” depends on how bad it is and how far we are removed from it.

#13 Was Trulyn’t

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: ObscureRedditor77

#14 🐎

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: RadMarioBuddy45

#15 Jim Teacher

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: LuxCassandra

“In terms of personal experience, serious events may be considered funnier over time, while stubbing a toe, which would be considered a minor violation, would lose its comedic effect over time,” Jansson-Boyd explains. 

#16 Bagel Soup

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: JAVimeanJAMming

#17 The

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: cossallo

#18 Sho Can G

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: vBreaxh

#19 Hopital

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: Blade686

#20 Snart

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: Cute_Abrocoma7263

#21 John

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: Dry_Selection_2548

#22 Souh Part

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: GamingWithRafYT

#23 Jorjor Wel

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Peanut Butter

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: RandomCatDragon

#25 String Cheese

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: Jordan209posts

#26 Lmao 😭

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: Kristianushka

#27 Yo

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: OreMysticCoolcumber

#28 New York

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: vietnam_redstoner

#29 Lithuania

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: PolskaKulka

#30 The Beatles

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: wherearef

#31 I Have Doarhia

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#32 🦋

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Sprote Bag

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: emilyisbean

#34 Burger King

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: pabsensi

#35 Maggie Simpson

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: MrBirb_

#36 Beer

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: Coolkid_kid

#37 Trasgernder

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: ReginaSpektorsVJ

#38 My 18-Year-Old Son Dated A 13-Year-Old Girl

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: RealSoZe

#39 Oramjus

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: adamomni1

#40 Ibuprofen

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: LogieBearra

#41 Sunday

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: Kyr1500

#42 Freddo

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: wherearef

#43 Wordle

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: Opening-Bed1893

#44 Snart

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: Etons-Finest

#45 View Black Crime Statistics

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: MintYT_

#46 Political In Nature

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: NightFlame389

#47 Internet Hole

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: gogamer4500yt

#48 Google Drive

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: LavishnessMedium8899

#49 Batman Cosplay 😂😂

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: Dmayce22

#50 Apple Bottom Jeans

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#51 Spaghetti

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: 1canTTh1nkofaname

#52 Skadoosh Bag

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#53 I 🇬🇧

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: CryendU

#54 Oenis

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: GabbyLlama

#55 👍

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: DiaMat2040

#56 Two

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: SouthWestBull

#57 The

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: kn0rkemann

#58 🥰

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: ethigomma

#59 The J

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: SomeRandomTherapist

#60 Congration❤️

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: chutnekure

#61 Ye

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: Apprehensive-Buy4825

#62 Burger

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: JamuelSackson420

#63 Ghonstbubsters

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: asportnoy

#64 Spatula

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: LocalSandwichDealer

#65 Pesident

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: Icy-Ambassador-8920

#66 Hammond

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: nicii02

#67 Airplane ✈️

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: TailsYTOfficial

#68 Thank

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: whodahewl

#69 Ok

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: MathewPurcell1

#70 My Mom Texting

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: rinlen222

#71 Horse

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: SimonGG63

#72 MacBook Pro

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: aidantomcy

#73 Costco Hotgog

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: RaiseOfSun

#74 Malwarebytes

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: dj_ordje

#75 iPhone

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: burgeradvance

#76 Chair

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: ijsword

#77 Your

&#8220;Humor Derived From An Unprompted Word Or Phrase&#8221;: 77 Hilarious Out Of Context Words (New Pics)

Image source: SkillIssueIncident

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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