79 Failed Tries At Following A Recipe That Led To Unhinged Reviews (New Pics)

The internet has been a great source of recipe ideas for any aspiring home chef, but most folks still do their due diligence and check the comments or the reviews. This is where the eagle eyed viewer will find posts by folks that either decided to wholeheartedly ignore the instructions or make bizarre substitutions.

So we’ve gathered the best (or worst) of these reviews for you to marvel at. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you’ve encountered something like this, feel free to leave your thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

#1 Imaginary Soup Wasn’t Good

Image source: Th3RandomPanthr

#2 On A Recipe For Microwave Cheesecake

Image source: No-Village4410

#3 Review From An Orange Juice Recipe

Image source: Single-Aardvark9330

We have all been there, scrolling through a food blog, dodging pop-up ads for lawnmowers and reading a 4,000-word essay about the author’s childhood summer in Tuscany, only to finally reach the recipe for a classic chocolate cake. You scroll down to the comments to see if people enjoyed the moist crumb, and instead, you find Brenda from Ohio.

Brenda gave the recipe one star and wrote a three-paragraph manifesto because she replaced the flour with almond husks, the eggs with a handful of soaked chia seeds she found in the back of the pantry, and the sugar with a splash of sugar-free maple-flavored syrup. “This cake was a gritty, soggy disaster,” Brenda laments, “I will never trust this chef again.”

#4 Won’t Somebody Think About The Shrimp Haters?

Image source: UnprofessionalCook

#5 This Is Horrible Fudge

Image source: Shotgun_Mosquito

#6 On A Recipe For Carne Asada

Image source: pchilgab

This bizarre behavior is a cornerstone of the internet experience, and it highlights a fascinating collision between human overconfidence and the cold, hard laws of chemistry. It’s a phenomenon often fueled by the Dunning-Kruger effect, where individuals with a limited understanding of a skill, in this case, culinary science, overestimate their ability to “wing it” and then project their failure onto the expert who provided the instructions.

#7 First Time Seeing One In The Wild

Image source: GlitteringLaw2434

#8 Jax Saying What We’re All Thinking

Image source: Forsaken-Ad-3995

#9 This Is A Smoothie, Not A Carrot Cake

Image source: Emerish3401

The fundamental issue is that many home cooks fail to distinguish between cooking and baking. Cooking is an art, it’s a vibe, it’s a soulful conversation between you and a clove of garlic. If you don’t have shallots, you use onions, and the world keeps spinning. Baking, however, is a rigorous laboratory experiment where the ingredients are not just flavors, but chemical reagents.

#10 If AI Says Go For It, So Do I

Image source: soup_curious_

#11 Used Cherry Tomatoes… In A Cupcake Recipe

Image source: Puzzled-Hippo6246

#12 Sorry Folks, Turns Out Eggs Are Dairy

Image source: Ill-Cantaloupe-4376

When a recipe calls for baking soda, it’s looking for a specific pH reaction to create lift. If you decide to swap it for lemon juice because they’re both “sour,” you aren’t being a creative Maverick, you are sabotaging a structural process. Research into the chemistry of baking shows that even minor deviations in fat content or acidity can lead to a complete structural collapse.

#13 Wait, There’s Ginger In Ginger Crunch?

Image source: earthtone0ne

#14 Just Eat The Incomplete-Protein Soup, Steve

Image source: WhoaMimi

#15 Thanks For Nothing, Recipe

Image source: JudyTheVulpix

Yet, the internet is full of “culinary alchemists” who believe that a recipe is merely a loose suggestion, like a “Yield” sign on a deserted country road. They approach a sourdough starter with the same reckless abandon that a toddler approaches a finger-painting kit, and when the result doesn’t look like the professional photograph, they don’t blame their own substitutions, they blame the person who spent six months perfecting the ratios.

#16 Didn’t Make The Recipe, Instead Rated A Local Takeout Version

Image source: dontneed2knowme

#17 I Didn’t Have Bananas

Image source: ilikemycoffeealatte

#18 Inability To Read

Image source: YellowOnline

Then there is the psychological aspect of the “unhinged review” itself. Why do people feel the need to broadcast their self-inflicted failures to the entire world? It often stems from a desire for social validation or a need to regain a sense of control after a frustrating experience. According to studies on the psychology behind online reviews, many people post negative feedback as a form of “altruistic punishment,” believing they are warning others about a “bad” product, even when the “badness” was entirely their own fault.

#19 Your Recipe Didn’t Warn Me That My Family Doesn’t Like Black Olives!

Image source: debinprogress

#20 Username Checks Out

Image source: Hey-Just-Saying

#21 Found A Goldmine Under A 3-Ingredient Recipe

Image source: SecretHoSlappa

In their mind, they didn’t ruin the brownies, the brownies failed to accommodate their unique vision of using mashed black beans instead of butter. This cognitive dissonance allows the reviewer to remain the hero of their own kitchen story while the recipe creator becomes the villain who “purposely” wrote a misleading guide. It is a digital age version of shouting at the rain because you forgot your umbrella, except in this version, you also give the rain a zero-star rating on Google.

#22 Peanut Butter Tasted Too Much Like Peanut Butter

Image source: oceans_of_sound

#23 Didn’t Make It… Delicious!

Image source: Ok_Challenge_5176

#24 On A Panzerotti Recipe. Deep Frying Isn’t Good For Her Tummy

Image source: Aztecdune1973

The most hilarious part of this trend is the sheer audacity of the substitutions themselves. We’ve seen people replace heavy cream with lukewarm water and a prayer, or swap out yeast for “a very positive attitude,” and then act shocked when their bread has the consistency of a hockey puck.

#25 Allergic To Chickpeas

Image source: nikiadawn

#26 I Didn’t Know A Frosting Recipe Could Be Woke

Image source: leroynotjerry

#27 Leslie’s Struggling Over Here

Image source: Omshadiddle

There is a specific brand of optimism required to look at a recipe for French macarons, the most temperamental cookies on the planet, and decide that now is the perfect time to see if you can make them keto, vegan, and nut-free using only cauliflower and hope. While food science research confirms that ingredient functionality is the backbone of food texture and shelf-life, these reviewers remain undeterred.

#28 Rebecca Wasn’t Having It

Image source: hannah_joline

#29 “Suffice To Say, I Added 10x The Amount Of Chilis And It Was Too Spicy. One Star“

Image source: MountainviewBeach

#30 Encountered One In The Wild

Image source: Cremisius

They are the explorers of the digital frontier, boldly going where no palate has gone before, usually into the trash can. Ultimately, these unhinged reviews serve as a great reminder that while the internet gives everyone a voice, it doesn’t always give everyone a thermometer or a measuring cup.

#31 Why Read The Recipe

Image source: Temporary-Spread-776

#32 Brenda Can’t Cook With Too Many Ingredients

Image source: kitchengardengal

#33 Math Is Hard

Image source: Comprehensive-Cow116

#34 Tutorial Video Too Short, How Will I Make Chicken Korma Now?

Image source: JohnWhatSun

#35 Violet Laments American Health Care

Image source: purple-coneflower31

#36 Doesn’t Understand Weight vs. Volume

Image source: kitchengardengal

#37 Didn’t Read The Recipe And If It Turns Out Bad, I’m Blaming You For It!

Image source: AlohaAndie

#38 Obligatory “Come On, Eileen…”

Image source: SystematicDragons

#39 On A Recipe For Chickpeas And Kale In A Tomato Sauce

Image source: ughforgodssake

#40 One Star Off Of A Brownie Recipe Because It’s Not Healthy

Image source: dumbclownjuice

#41 “Where’s The Recipe?”

Image source: dot_zot

#42 Then Why Did You Even Comment?

Image source: AlwaysShamo

#43 I Subbed Three Major Ingredients And It Was Gross…5 Stars!

Image source: Nacho_Sunbeam

#44 I Will Admit

Image source: ivhearditbothways

#45 Or Spelling. (On A Broccoli Cheese Soup Recipe)

Image source: AmySchumersAnalTumor

#46 Chia Seed Pudding

Image source: hdlsschckn

#47 George Is Not Having Susan’s Nonsense

Image source: discolights

#48 You Didn’t Say Where To Buy Chickpeas (Found On A Falafel Recipe)

Image source: TayaSigerson

#49 Finally Came Across One Myself While Looking For A Beef Stew Recipe

Image source: GlitterChickens

#50 “I Do Not Want To Buy An Air Fryer”

Image source: denga

#51 I Tried Making This By Guessing The Amounts

Image source: merakimodern

#52 One Star To Punish Your Use Of Eggs In A Dairy-Free Cake

Image source: TheOtherElCamino

#53 “It’s The Recipe’s Fault That I Have No Common Sense!!!”

Image source: Puzzled-Hippo6246

#54 I Layered Yogurt And Cookies Until “Dessert” Happened

Image source: HelloVermont92

#55 Didn’t Have A Crust

Image source: Mental-Clerk

#56 Apparently, Dill Is A Perfectly Acceptable Substitute For… Tahini?

Image source: spectrophilias

#57 The “Yikes” Response From The Creator Made Me Laugh

Image source: TamtasticVoyage

#58 Get It Together, Dave

Image source: azureking32123

#59 Nowhere Did It Say To Proof Overnight

Image source: SimsAreShims

#60 At Least They Didn’t Rate It Poorly?

Image source: WillLiftForBeer

#61 Accusations Gone Wrong

Image source: Choice-Jicama

#62 Oh My God I Finally Found One In The Wild

Image source: what-even-am-i-

#63 Charles Would Like To Know How To Add Buttermilk After Baking

Image source: qtbuttcheeks

#64 Susan Changed Her Mind

Image source: BexInTheCold

#65 American Can’t Use Grams

Image source: Minxy0707

#66 Where In The World Would You Get Zucchini Blossoms???

Image source: xfadingstarx

#67 Found On A Beurre Blanc Recipe

Image source: recovery_warrior

#68 Chinese Recipes Too Complex For The Average Working American

Image source: Latte-Lobster

#69 Croissant Clapback

Image source: eeece13

#70 I Also Don’t Know What She Did Wrong

Image source: cantbeoriginalcani

#71 Found On A Recipe For Key Lime Pie

Image source: Jjgooseman

#72 Too Hot For Too Long, Trial And Error?!

Image source: pan-au-levain

#73 Banana Bread

Image source: thebig_sky

#74 You Don’t Know How To Cut Cake!

Image source: AnemoneGoldman

#75 “Complete Fail… First Off That’s Way Too Much Sugar So I Used Half The Amount”

Image source: hillbillyheartattack

#76 Who Tf Uses Salt And Pepper?

Image source: Fluffy_Marsupial2947

#77 Oh No, Raisins!

Image source: kochavim49

#78 This On A Matcha Green Tea Cake Recipe

Image source: Several-Muscle1030

#79 Blaming The Recipe For Having A Crooked Oven?

Image source: gracieeeeg

