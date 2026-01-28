People Needed To Screenshot These 50 Hilarious Texts So That Others Could Laugh Too

There is something about the “distance” (from consequences) that makes texting easier than other forms of communication. This is all well and good until one realizes that also means that inhibitions are down. The result is that people can and will say the wildest things through instant messaging.

In case you’ve been fortunate enough to avoid anything like this, we’ve gathered screenshots of some of the funniest, most unhinged text conversations people have experienced. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and stories in the comments section down below.

#1 Man I Hate Facebook

Image source: isshootamai

#2 I Thought You Liked Me

Image source: TDMG135

#3 Car

Image source: jellybeankiddo

#4 His Dad Discussing His Mistakes

Image source: phoexnixfunjpr

#5 I Wouldn’t Know How To Recover After This

Image source: Necrous24

#6 Got Straight Up Neutered

Image source: SimplyEcks

#7 My Friend Sent This To Another Friend Today

Image source: TopNotchGamerr

#8 My Wife Was A Little Distracted This Morning

Image source: SlickLikeATrout

#9 Foul

Image source: nylajd

#10 My Boss Doesn’t Speak Good English So I Get Texts Like This Often

Image source: SquishyWhenWet_1

#11 Brisket I Made Today

Image source: falldontwaitforit

#12 Airplane

Image source: c18dragyn

#13 Hampter

Image source: Ritz186

#14 Hamgurber

Image source: ScaryLikeTerry

#15 That’s What Friends Are For

Image source: DimitriTooProBro

#16 That Must’ve Hurt

Image source: Silver_Indication_49

#17 Normal Screen Size

Image source: _tommymason

#18 My Mom Dropped Me Off Today For College Freshman Orientation And She Sends Me This

Image source: Avery_Leilani

#19 Me_irl

Image source: 010rusty

#20 Thanks, Dad

Image source: deadinside222

#21 Always Nice To Get An Honest Opinion From Your Best Friend About A Certain Look You’re Trying Out

Image source: neku121

#22 Mercedes Car

Image source: parordice

#23 Headache

Image source: phoenix-007

#24 Extreme Farts

Image source: mrbeast420

#25 I See My Future And It’s Bright

Image source: acry4helpp

#26 Fact: Most Girls Can’t Tell Difference Between A 5’10 And 6

Image source: jaychaitanya

#27 He Had It Coming

Image source: Larilarieh

#28 Dropped This Text In Work Group About A Boss

Image source: dontsayhiplease

#29 Oh Dear

Image source: nocontextmemes

#30 This Why I Be Off Camera

Image source: kellyndyann

#31 My Mom Discovered Bitmoji’s The Other Day

Image source: mrkaleeeb

#32 Please Not The Attorney General

Image source: idkwhat-to-put

#33 Omelette

Image source: sintinii_7

#34 It Was His Other GF

Image source: Sad_Stay_5471

#35 I Love My Husband

Image source: conahu

#36 Aunt Gave Birth Yesterday And Grandpa Was Very Excited

Image source: DM_Me_pics_of_sloths

#37 Polite

Image source: quasargoboom

#38 A Riding Mower In Exchange For An Almost $20,000 Car

Image source: FaulerHund

#39 That’s Love

Image source: caitcamelia

#40 And The Only Right Answer Is “Sooo True”

Image source: luv2clomp

#41 Me_irl

Image source: thewillard0

#42 Battling For My Spot In Hell

Image source: The_Iron_Grip

#43 Insulting The Only Child

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Wet Wipe

Image source: Astronomylover999999

#45 Clare Seems Supportive

Image source: Batsfunhouse

#46 The Reason I Love My Wife

Image source: therolandhill66

#47 Autocorrect Set It Up, All I Had To Do Was Swing

Image source: AthenasApostle

#48 My Friend’s Way Of Keeping Me Humble

Image source: SwordsandSorcery

#49 Woke Up This Morning With A Text From Grandma

Image source: hideehoe656

#50 We’ve Crafted An Elaborate Game Scheme Of Things To Repeat And Mimic While We’re Texting

Image source: mapledKHAOS

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
