People Needed To Screenshot These 50 Hilarious Texts So That Others Could Laugh Too

There is something about the “distance” (from consequences) that makes texting easier than other forms of communication. This is all well and good until one realizes that also means that inhibitions are down. The result is that people can and will say the wildest things through instant messaging.
In case you’ve been fortunate enough to avoid anything like this, we’ve gathered screenshots of some of the funniest, most unhinged text conversations people have experienced. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and stories in the comments section down below.
#1 Man I Hate Facebook
Image source: isshootamai
#2 I Thought You Liked Me
Image source: TDMG135
#3 Car
Image source: jellybeankiddo
#4 His Dad Discussing His Mistakes
Image source: phoexnixfunjpr
#5 I Wouldn’t Know How To Recover After This
Image source: Necrous24
#6 Got Straight Up Neutered
Image source: SimplyEcks
#7 My Friend Sent This To Another Friend Today
Image source: TopNotchGamerr
#8 My Wife Was A Little Distracted This Morning
Image source: SlickLikeATrout
#9 Foul
Image source: nylajd
#10 My Boss Doesn’t Speak Good English So I Get Texts Like This Often
Image source: SquishyWhenWet_1
#11 Brisket I Made Today
Image source: falldontwaitforit
#12 Airplane
Image source: c18dragyn
#13 Hampter
Image source: Ritz186
#14 Hamgurber
Image source: ScaryLikeTerry
#15 That’s What Friends Are For
Image source: DimitriTooProBro
#16 That Must’ve Hurt
Image source: Silver_Indication_49
#17 Normal Screen Size
Image source: _tommymason
#18 My Mom Dropped Me Off Today For College Freshman Orientation And She Sends Me This
Image source: Avery_Leilani
#19 Me_irl
Image source: 010rusty
#20 Thanks, Dad
Image source: deadinside222
#21 Always Nice To Get An Honest Opinion From Your Best Friend About A Certain Look You’re Trying Out
Image source: neku121
#22 Mercedes Car
Image source: parordice
#23 Headache
Image source: phoenix-007
#24 Extreme Farts
Image source: mrbeast420
#25 I See My Future And It’s Bright
Image source: acry4helpp
#26 Fact: Most Girls Can’t Tell Difference Between A 5’10 And 6
Image source: jaychaitanya
#27 He Had It Coming
Image source: Larilarieh
#28 Dropped This Text In Work Group About A Boss
Image source: dontsayhiplease
#29 Oh Dear
Image source: nocontextmemes
#30 This Why I Be Off Camera
Image source: kellyndyann
#31 My Mom Discovered Bitmoji’s The Other Day
Image source: mrkaleeeb
#32 Please Not The Attorney General
Image source: idkwhat-to-put
#33 Omelette
Image source: sintinii_7
#34 It Was His Other GF
Image source: Sad_Stay_5471
#35 I Love My Husband
Image source: conahu
#36 Aunt Gave Birth Yesterday And Grandpa Was Very Excited
Image source: DM_Me_pics_of_sloths
#37 Polite
Image source: quasargoboom
#38 A Riding Mower In Exchange For An Almost $20,000 Car
Image source: FaulerHund
#39 That’s Love
Image source: caitcamelia
#40 And The Only Right Answer Is “Sooo True”
Image source: luv2clomp
#41 Me_irl
Image source: thewillard0
#42 Battling For My Spot In Hell
Image source: The_Iron_Grip
#43 Insulting The Only Child
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Wet Wipe
Image source: Astronomylover999999
#45 Clare Seems Supportive
Image source: Batsfunhouse
#46 The Reason I Love My Wife
Image source: therolandhill66
#47 Autocorrect Set It Up, All I Had To Do Was Swing
Image source: AthenasApostle
#48 My Friend’s Way Of Keeping Me Humble
Image source: SwordsandSorcery
#49 Woke Up This Morning With A Text From Grandma
Image source: hideehoe656
#50 We’ve Crafted An Elaborate Game Scheme Of Things To Repeat And Mimic While We’re Texting
Image source: mapledKHAOS
