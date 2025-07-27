30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Have you ever wished there was an app on your phone that would save you from drunk texting? Or something that would prevent butt-dialing? Or even something that would decide that the email that you are about to send won’t be featured in an email fails list?

It is safe to say that we’ve all been in a situation like this. Whether it’s because we were inebriated, hit the wrong button, or simply weren’t paying enough attention to what we were doing, we’ve all accidentally made some pretty funny email mistakes. 

However, as you can see from this hilarious list of email fails and text mishaps compiled by Bored Panda, there are embarrassing, and then there are mortifying message fails!

From students writing to their teachers while mentally vacationing to prospective employees applying for jobs with pictures of Nicholas Cage instead of their CV, these funny email fails below will make you laugh, but most importantly, they’ll make you think twice before you ever hit the ‘send’ button again.

#1 Virus

Image source: mr_drinksonme

#2 A Student Emails His Professor While Drunk. Results Are Amazing

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: Antsped

#3 Professor Has Regrets

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: southlandmeg13

#4 I Am Afraid

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: and-down-we-go

#5 Lost Phone

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

#6 Applied For A Job And Got This Email Back

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: BeyondMusing

#7 Of Corpse

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: omarmirza000

#8 This Is Sad

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: chey514

#9 Always Read Over Your Emails

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: Apods10

#10 Oooops

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: tlrbrt

#11 “I Accidentally Sent My Potential Future Boss A Picture Of Nic Cage Rather Than My Cover Letter + Resume, Which Was A Zip File Titled With A Bunch Of Numbers Like The Jpg I Accidentally Attached Oh My God”

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: Vanessa Hojda

#12 Email To Professor While High On Hydrocodon

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: jabbyo3

#13 E-Signature

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: katydeedonnelly

#14 Wrong Picture

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: ktnpnda

#15 There Were Two Problems

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: nathanblank_

#16 Is It Too Late To Unsend?

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: finalhatter

#17 I Accidentally Sent This To My Little Sisters First Grade Teacher But I Meant Sick

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: arubaach

#18 So I Send My Sister A Snapchat Of A Party I Had When My Parents Where Gone. She Sent Me This Back (It’s My Dad)

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: Zactheman50

#19 Please Remove Your Pants

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: laughatyourproblems

#20 We Got A Snowstorm Last Night. My (Female) Boss’s Email Probably Shocked A Few People In Our Socal Office

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: PanicRev

#21 Accidentally Attached The Wrong Photo To The Email

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: DamnTishaaa

#22 Don’t Send Emails After Surgery

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: badizainab

#23 He Is Worried

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: CBMSt1

#24 My IT Friend’s Password Generator That Picks Any 4 Letters At Random Managed To Send This To A Female Client

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: InvaderF00

#25 I Accidentally Sent This To My Female Coworker

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: BuzzHarshington

#26 An Unfortunate Email Subject

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: Nefs

#27 B**ch Is Out Of The Office

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: FromBBWtoBBW

#28 We Had A Large Corporate Event Yesterday Where Some Bosses Got Hit With Pies For Charity. One Of The Female Bosses Sent This Email To The Whole Main Office

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: reddit.com

#29 I’m Getting Used To The Generic Job Rejection Email… But This Is Just Lazy

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: laydownlarry

#30 Best Email Address Mistake Ever! Was Emailing The Bridesmaids And Got One Letter Off In One Address And Received This Back From A Canadian With An Excellent Sense Of Humor

30 Funny Email Fails That People Really Wish To Unsend

Image source: tigers_jungle

