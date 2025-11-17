50 People Share Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic (New Posts)

In a world where fake news is a common occurrence, it is easy to dismiss someone’s opinion as silly and misinformed. After all, it is not that difficult to believe the misinformation that’s around us.

However, not everything that sounds completely made up actually is. There are some takes out there that might sound wild, but once you really think about it, there is no way to deny them.

If you don’t know what we’re talking about, scroll down below to see what we mean. There, you’ll find a list of the best recent posts taken from the Technically the Truth subreddit. And if that doesn’t satisfy your curiosity, check out our previous post about it.

#1 How To Defeat A Bear

Image source: DemonDuckOfDoom1

#2 Always Has Been True

Image source: Anteraji

#3 Looks Like It’s Time To Chill

Image source: tasteslikesarc

#4 Ttt (If Your A Christian)

Image source: tacosIwannaeat

#5 Actual Life Time Supply

Image source: ajm2601

#6 *makes Noises*

Image source: dudeimzonked

#7 Best Plot Synopsis Of This Movie

Image source: star_nerd21

#8 How Do I Like Unsubscribe

Image source: prodbysyndrome

#9 Isn’t It True Tho

Image source: ziad4826

#10 Wholesome Motorcycle Gang Buddies

Image source: reddit.com

#11 This Is The Modern Jack Sparrow

Image source: marciucclaudiu

#12 Does Not Surprise Me Either

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Her Brain Failed Her

Image source: sarthhcasm

#14 How Did You Get Into Star Wars?

Image source: MarkHamill

#15 Same Experience Here Bro

Image source: paper_fucker

#16 Well He’s Kinda Right

Image source: Its_Gulag_time

#17 Wait A Min-

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Worst Thing About Cigarettes

Image source: Enraged__

#19 That’s A Great Opportunity

Image source: Enraged__

#20 Learning To Write My Resume

Image source: MuyiwaSaka

#21 I Have Committed No Crimes!

Image source: know_good

#22 Success Is Available Even To Pinocchio

Image source: adish2404

#23 Therefore Not A Sin

Image source: sarahschauer

#24 I See No Lies Here, Just Facts

Image source: reddit.com

#25 I Actually Didn’t Notice At First

Image source: tearsxandxrain

#26 Woah Dude

Image source: ShwrThght

#27 This Is Mildly Smart

Image source: gwatsky

#28 Nobody Knows Such A Person

Image source: anshj21

#29 Well, Liquid Form Of Bread

Image source: nefariousmonkey

#30 Well, She Did Ask For Pictures

Image source: UserNameTayken

#31 Come To This Great Party I Have In Mind

Image source: rubyshawx

#32 Good Thing It Wasn’t 3

Image source: WoozleWozzle

#33 I Had To 3D Print This Just In Case!!

Image source: YouOtterKnow1

#34 Yes They Aren’t Dating Anymore

Image source: howto_pick_a_name

#35 Makes You Think About It

Image source: reddit.com

#36 At Least It’s Not Made Out Of Sand

Image source: thecrazythinker

#37 It’s True Love

Image source: AndrewTCollin

#38 Not A Sci-Fi

Image source: jay_psy

#39 That’s What The Gps Said

Image source: Alarmed_Jellyfish771

#40 Honestly, A Hero

Image source: KevH2_205

#41 It’s Meat With Electricity

Image source: kyleplantemoji

#42 It Took Me 4 Hours To Figure It Out

Image source: dudewithlaugh

#43 That Person Is Right

Image source: MichaelMauriceA

#44 Better Check The Meter

Image source: EX342

#45 Can Confirm

Image source: lwb_3102

#46 He’ll Be The Most Awaited Teenager In The History

Image source: Sejiro_Hiko

#47 The Office Is Smart

Image source: davidpotatohead123

#48 Ketchup

Image source: KilExperience

#49 Crunchy Water

Image source: makahiya13

#50 Where Can I Find Them?

Image source: Anteraji

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
