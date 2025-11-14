Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (50 New Pics)

Trust me, tech support workers, they’ve seen it all. Witnessing the infinite amount of hard grease on a mouse pad, sorting through makeshift computer ventilations, laying their eyes on needlessly creative audio outputs and whatnot, it’s just fair to say they’ve been to hell and back.
#1 Mouse
#2 When They Get Creative With The Only Working Audio Output They Have
#3 Customer Describes A “Slight” Burning Smell
#4 Dont Use Lemonade To Clean Your Mouse. I Thought The Acidity Would Clean Off The Buildup Of Crumbs And Cheeto Grease But It Just Attracted These Ants. I Left Home For 2 Days, Just To See This On My Desk
#5 Go Check The Switch Closet. We Think Something Might Have Gotten Unplugged Somewhere
#6 A Dove Made A Nest In The Projector In My Classroom
#7 Improvised Way To Supply Power
#8 Server Is Down!
#9 Trouble Ticket Read “After Office Renovation Internet Doesn’t Work”
#10 While We’re Posting Pierced Fiber Lines
#11 It’s Actually Fully Functional
#12 So..this Came In Today..and It’s Glorious
#13 I Don’t Work In Tech. My Hospital Has Some Occasional Network Issues…i’ve Finally Seen Behind The Curtain
#14 Shared On Facebook. Why Is My Mouse Not Working?
#15 This Must Be The Work Of A Madman
#16 Saw This In The Basement Of A Mini-Mall
#17 This “Watercooled” PC I Found For Sale Online
#18 Coworker Had An Important Thumb Drive Fail On Her (Solder Pads Tore Off)… Just A Little Bit Of Janky Soldering And I Was Able To Recover The Files Just Fine
Image source: canaan2002
#19 To Ensure Maximum Keyboard Stability, Hp Decided 57 Screws Was The Magic Number For The X360
#20 Crispy
#21 The Way The “Electrician” Repaired His Own Mistake At My Home Without Notifying Me (Optical Fiber Entry Link). “They Shouldn’t Notice”
#22 Playstation 2 Slim “Doesnt Turn On” Also Seller Had No Idea What Happened To It
#23 “.. No I Have Never Dropped My Phone In Water Or Anything.”
#24 Found This On A User’s Desk
#25 Student Spilled Nail Polish On Computer. Mother Tried To Clean It And Washed Off 26 Keys
#26 Wife Spilled Coffee On Laptop…
#27 Another Day In Paradise
Image source: Appropriate_Damage_5
#28 That’s Not Good…
#29 Why Would Anyone Make This?
#30 Mom, Can We Get Business-Grade Ethernet Switch? – No, We Have Business-Grade Ethernet Switch At Home. – Business-Grade Ethernet Switch At Home:
#31 Hang In There Baby
Image source: ThatCurlyHairedGuy20
#32 Cox Literally Put A Generator Up This Telephone Pole ??? Apparently To Restore Internet To My Friends Block Somehow ??? They Come By Like Every 12 Hours To Refill It With Gas ??? Pray For Dhemecourt Be This Is F**king Sketchy
#33 School’s WiFi Network
#34 Well At Least It’s Not Overheating
#35 Time To Get A New Keyboard
#36 I Was Not Prepared For The Discovery Of This Redneck Projector Mount
Image source: Agent_Tompkins
#37 How Long Is That In Human Time?
#38 So When My Old Build Threw In The Towel Some Time Back, It Looked Like It Was Sending Me Ransom Notes. Still Not Sure What Caused It. Mobo? Cpu?
#39 What Kind Of Soap Were They Using? Returned After Less Than A Year Of Use
#40 The Aftermath Of The Capitol Siege
#41 Look At What This Spectrum Guy Did To My Poor Grandma…
Image source: PrivateHamSandwich
#42 The Router And Cables In My School’s Server Room
#43 New One For Me. Iron Shavings Stopped Speaker From Working
#44 Facebook Marketplace “Problem With Cooling, I Cut It Open”
#45 So My Laptop Died
#46 Servers Are Down
#47 Got To Keep The Press Brake Working
#48 The Forbidden Capri Sun
Image source: 4 days ago
#49 Nahh I Dont Need A Tutorial Or A Heating Gun
#50 “Upgraded” PC
