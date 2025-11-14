Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (50 New Pics)

by

Trust me, tech support workers, they’ve seen it all. Witnessing the infinite amount of hard grease on a mouse pad, sorting through makeshift computer ventilations, laying their eyes on needlessly creative audio outputs and whatnot, it’s just fair to say they’ve been to hell and back.

And thanks to Reddit’s corner known as TechSupportGore, we now have the picture evidence that not everyone was born into electronics. Not even every second one of us.

We have selected some of the worst offenders in the tech department as shared by the blessed tech support employees who still smile back at us after knowing what gore we just submitted for repair. Scroll down, upvote the ones that made you cringe and sigh, and be sure to share your tech gone wrong experiences in the comment section!

#1 Mouse

Image source: reddit.com

#2 When They Get Creative With The Only Working Audio Output They Have

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Customer Describes A “Slight” Burning Smell

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Dont Use Lemonade To Clean Your Mouse. I Thought The Acidity Would Clean Off The Buildup Of Crumbs And Cheeto Grease But It Just Attracted These Ants. I Left Home For 2 Days, Just To See This On My Desk

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Go Check The Switch Closet. We Think Something Might Have Gotten Unplugged Somewhere

Image source: reddit.com

#6 A Dove Made A Nest In The Projector In My Classroom

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Improvised Way To Supply Power

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Server Is Down!

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Trouble Ticket Read “After Office Renovation Internet Doesn’t Work”

Image source: reddit.com

#10 While We’re Posting Pierced Fiber Lines

Image source: reddit.com

#11 It’s Actually Fully Functional

Image source: reddit.com

#12 So..this Came In Today..and It’s Glorious

Image source: reddit.com

#13 I Don’t Work In Tech. My Hospital Has Some Occasional Network Issues…i’ve Finally Seen Behind The Curtain

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Shared On Facebook. Why Is My Mouse Not Working?

Image source: reddit.com

#15 This Must Be The Work Of A Madman

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Saw This In The Basement Of A Mini-Mall

Image source: reddit.com

#17 This “Watercooled” PC I Found For Sale Online

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Coworker Had An Important Thumb Drive Fail On Her (Solder Pads Tore Off)… Just A Little Bit Of Janky Soldering And I Was Able To Recover The Files Just Fine

Image source: canaan2002

#19 To Ensure Maximum Keyboard Stability, Hp Decided 57 Screws Was The Magic Number For The X360

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Crispy

Image source: reddit.com

#21 The Way The “Electrician” Repaired His Own Mistake At My Home Without Notifying Me (Optical Fiber Entry Link). “They Shouldn’t Notice”

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Playstation 2 Slim “Doesnt Turn On” Also Seller Had No Idea What Happened To It

Image source: reddit.com

#23 “.. No I Have Never Dropped My Phone In Water Or Anything.”

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Found This On A User’s Desk

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Student Spilled Nail Polish On Computer. Mother Tried To Clean It And Washed Off 26 Keys

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Wife Spilled Coffee On Laptop…

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Another Day In Paradise

Image source: Appropriate_Damage_5

#28 That’s Not Good…

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Why Would Anyone Make This?

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Mom, Can We Get Business-Grade Ethernet Switch? – No, We Have Business-Grade Ethernet Switch At Home. – Business-Grade Ethernet Switch At Home:

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Hang In There Baby

Image source: ThatCurlyHairedGuy20

#32 Cox Literally Put A Generator Up This Telephone Pole ??? Apparently To Restore Internet To My Friends Block Somehow ??? They Come By Like Every 12 Hours To Refill It With Gas ??? Pray For Dhemecourt Be This Is F**king Sketchy

Image source: reddit.com

#33 School’s WiFi Network

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Well At Least It’s Not Overheating

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Time To Get A New Keyboard

Image source: reddit.com

#36 I Was Not Prepared For The Discovery Of This Redneck Projector Mount

Image source: Agent_Tompkins

#37 How Long Is That In Human Time?

Image source: reddit.com

#38 So When My Old Build Threw In The Towel Some Time Back, It Looked Like It Was Sending Me Ransom Notes. Still Not Sure What Caused It. Mobo? Cpu?

Image source: reddit.com

#39 What Kind Of Soap Were They Using? Returned After Less Than A Year Of Use

Image source: reddit.com

#40 The Aftermath Of The Capitol Siege

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Look At What This Spectrum Guy Did To My Poor Grandma…

Image source: PrivateHamSandwich

#42 The Router And Cables In My School’s Server Room

Image source: reddit.com

#43 New One For Me. Iron Shavings Stopped Speaker From Working

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Facebook Marketplace “Problem With Cooling, I Cut It Open”

Image source: reddit.com

#45 So My Laptop Died

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Servers Are Down

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Got To Keep The Press Brake Working

Image source: reddit.com

#48 The Forbidden Capri Sun

Image source: 4 days ago

#49 Nahh I Dont Need A Tutorial Or A Heating Gun

Image source: reddit.com

#50 “Upgraded” PC

Image source: reddit.com

