30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Even smart people do stupid things sometimes. It could be a misunderstanding, a lack of sleep the night before, or just a simple misjudgment, otherwise known as a brainfart, that can strike at any time.
Harsh as it may seem, it is human nature to have a giggle at these funny fails. If you are lucky, you were alone, and the only damage done was a slightly bruised ego. These people, however, had their brainfarts captured on camera for us all to chuckle at! From a simple slip of common sense in funny comments to a glaring lack of logic while trying to deliver the best comebacks, these moments of stupidity collected by us here at Bored Panda will leave you in disbelief, shock, and tears of laughter!
#1 Facebook Making Memes Unintentionally
Image source: dickfromaccounting
#2 Oops
Image source: Knecketoast
#3 You Can Never Be Too Sure
Image source: marcirobin
#4 My Sister’s Friend Bought The Wrong Concert Tickets
Image source: 17fpaiva
#5 A Little Help Needed
Image source: worldofisaac
#6 Loved Leonardo Davinci’s Art In Titanic
Image source: twitter.com
#7 Mom Didn’t Get The Memo
Image source: mirandaasantos
#8 How Are You This Ignorant?
Image source: CaptainBoB555
#9 Login: Admin Password: Admin
#10 Locked Out
Image source: iam_nobody
#11 The Z3d Is On Hell Of A Drug
Image source: moneyman12239
#12 I Believe That’s Meant To Be The Date
Image source: SkatchUK
#13 There Was An Attempt
Image source: stonecold2050
#14 It Would Be A Cool Feature, Though
Image source: piscuison
#15 You Got Catfished
Image source: Brookehunter_
#16 She Was Waiting In Line For 5 Minutes
Image source: LeviathanChaos
#17 I Wanted To Cook My Wife A Fancy Meal For Her Birthday, So I Started With A Slow-Cooked Home Made Chicken Stock. After Simmering For Hours, The Recipe Said To Pour It Through A Strainer. God Damnit
Image source: moby323
#18 Parking Cop Gave A Ticket To An Art Piece Because He Thought It Was Illegally Parked
Image source: picture alliance / dpa
#19 My Brother Was Upset Because His Car’s “Docking Station” For His iPhone Wasn’t Working And It Was Scratching His Screen
#20 My Brother Asked, “Since When Is There A Christmas Squid?”
Image source: Inqubate
#21 Kim Kardashian Playing Poker With Mirrored Sunglasses
Image source: Rich Fury
#22 Just Saw This Shared On Facebook. When I Asked The Girl Who Shared It, She Actually Believed It. She Is 21
Image source: iAmWillyAmm
#23 News Does A Report On Missing/Murdered Aboriginal Women And They Use A White Girl At Coachella Wearing A Headdress As The Picture
Image source: Wildfire1993
#24 Exactly Mom, You Guessed It Right
Image source: Tyler06GwanOx
#25 Uber Wedding
Image source: nicolewboyce
#26 Assuming This Is A Community College Course
Image source: siouxsie_siouxv2
#27 „Microwaved This Foil Ball For 3 Minutes And This Is The Result“
Image source: HDPnc
#28 Explosion Loading
Image source: joker_crineg
#29 Yeah, They’re The Dumb*****
Image source: xorraks
#30 My Manager Taped A Piece Of Paper To A Clipboard
Image source: Petemarsh54
