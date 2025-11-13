30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

by

Even smart people do stupid things sometimes. It could be a misunderstanding, a lack of sleep the night before, or just a simple misjudgment, otherwise known as a brainfart, that can strike at any time.

Harsh as it may seem, it is human nature to have a giggle at these funny fails. If you are lucky, you were alone, and the only damage done was a slightly bruised ego. These people, however, had their brainfarts captured on camera for us all to chuckle at! From a simple slip of common sense in funny comments to a glaring lack of logic while trying to deliver the best comebacks, these moments of stupidity collected by us here at Bored Panda will leave you in disbelief, shock, and tears of laughter!

Scroll down below to check these epic fails out for yourself, and share your own stories in the comments!

#1 Facebook Making Memes Unintentionally

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: dickfromaccounting

#2 Oops

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: Knecketoast

#3 You Can Never Be Too Sure

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: marcirobin

#4 My Sister’s Friend Bought The Wrong Concert Tickets

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: 17fpaiva

#5 A Little Help Needed

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: worldofisaac

#6 Loved Leonardo Davinci’s Art In Titanic

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: twitter.com

#7 Mom Didn’t Get The Memo

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: mirandaasantos

#8 How Are You This Ignorant?

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: CaptainBoB555

#9 Login: Admin Password: Admin

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

#10 Locked Out

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: iam_nobody

#11 The Z3d Is On Hell Of A Drug

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: moneyman12239

#12 I Believe That’s Meant To Be The Date

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: SkatchUK

#13 There Was An Attempt

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: stonecold2050

#14 It Would Be A Cool Feature, Though

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: piscuison

#15 You Got Catfished

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: Brookehunter_

#16 She Was Waiting In Line For 5 Minutes

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: LeviathanChaos

#17 I Wanted To Cook My Wife A Fancy Meal For Her Birthday, So I Started With A Slow-Cooked Home Made Chicken Stock. After Simmering For Hours, The Recipe Said To Pour It Through A Strainer. God Damnit

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: moby323

#18 Parking Cop Gave A Ticket To An Art Piece Because He Thought It Was Illegally Parked

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: picture alliance / dpa

#19 My Brother Was Upset Because His Car’s “Docking Station” For His iPhone Wasn’t Working And It Was Scratching His Screen

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

#20 My Brother Asked, “Since When Is There A Christmas Squid?”

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: Inqubate

#21 Kim Kardashian Playing Poker With Mirrored Sunglasses

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source:  Rich Fury

#22 Just Saw This Shared On Facebook. When I Asked The Girl Who Shared It, She Actually Believed It. She Is 21

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: iAmWillyAmm

#23 News Does A Report On Missing/Murdered Aboriginal Women And They Use A White Girl At Coachella Wearing A Headdress As The Picture

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: Wildfire1993

#24 Exactly Mom, You Guessed It Right

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: Tyler06GwanOx

#25 Uber Wedding

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: nicolewboyce

#26 Assuming This Is A Community College Course

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: siouxsie_siouxv2

#27 „Microwaved This Foil Ball For 3 Minutes And This Is The Result“

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: HDPnc

#28 Explosion Loading

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: joker_crineg

#29 Yeah, They’re The Dumb*****

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: xorraks

#30 My Manager Taped A Piece Of Paper To A Clipboard

30 Times When People Failed At Being Smart

Image source: Petemarsh54

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Moscow Based Photographer Creates Portraits Inspired By Dreams
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Artist Thijme Termaat Spent 2.5 Years Painting And Creating This Timelapse
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Superhero Bookends That Save Books From Falling Down
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Amazon AI Designed To Create Phone Cases Terribly Malfunctions, Fills Store With 31,35 Hilarious Products
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Arctic Circle Up For Grabs. Jason Suffers Heartbreak.
3 min read
Apr, 30, 2018
Whatever Happened to Yono Clip after Shark Tank?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.