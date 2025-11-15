30 Paper Titles From Scientists With A Sense Of Humor, As Shared On This Twitter Thread

Forget movies that portray scientists as dry nerds. Their sense of humor, among many other attributes, is even better than those writers who paint such a terrible picture of them in scripts. Actually, scientists can’t resist dropping a pun here and there when they’re writing serious papers.
One viral Twitter thread has academics and researchers sharing the best paper titles they’ve come across, and no wonder it’s so popular. From the classic “Medical marijuana: Can’t we all just get a bong?” to the contemporary “miR miR on the wall, who’s the most malignant medulloblastoma miR of them all?”, these headlines are so good, their clickthrough rate could rival that of fake clickbait articles. The only difference is these have substance.
Continue scrolling and check out some of the best submissions on the thread!
#1
Image source: Just_Eleanora
#2
Image source: KimMaddenPhD
#3
Image source: ThomasCDix
#4
Image source: ElVeider_FDV
#5
Image source: RememberNetwork
#6
Image source: drSteve1663
#7
Image source: UFVLibrary
#8
Image source: fajardobeto
#9
Image source: isra_rebolledo
#10
Image source: rushanicus
#11
Image source: Encapsidated
#12
Image source: fajardobeto
#13
Image source: ZirconsForever
#14
Image source: doublehelix
#15
Image source: BritDavidson
#16
Image source: pavitrarc
#17
Image source: sarangnemo
#18
Image source: VRG_Oxy
#19
Image source: IncitatusAlpha
#20
Image source: attaleiates
#21
Image source: RodAG_
#22
Image source: shEV24056459
#23
Image source: ea_sato
#24
Image source: BiopixelTV
#25
Image source: AshaniTW
#26
Image source: no_better_cause
#27
Image source: ITchris83
#28
Image source: janis_mue11er
#29
Image source: LabShenanigans
#30
Image source: sarahcmdy
Follow Us